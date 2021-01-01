« previous next »
him_15

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Today at 01:34:29 am
Come on England!
Believer

Black Bull Nova

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Today at 01:37:38 am
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 01:28:12 am

Ive been thinking on possibly why Liverpool has been indifferent lets say

Could it be through the 1970s quite a few Liverpool players played for England, Keegan, Hughes, Neal, Thompson, Clemence plus a few with only a few caps here and there

But
1972 European Championship Failed to Qualify
1974 World Cup Failed to Qualify
1976 European Championship Failed to Qualify
1978 World Cup Failed to Qualify

Maybe if England had qualified and Liverpool players then had played pivotal roles such as scored great or important goals , great saves etc that young generation would of had memories or heroes from Liverpool doing it for England at major tournaments when the 70s is complete humiliation really

Come the 1980s the nationality of a lot of Liverpool players changed with more Scottish & Irish etc etc
So less players from Liverpool were selected for Liverpool plus the 1980s add in the political & social issues that arose in the city  . Plus the stigma of Heysel from other fans

By 1989 we have Hillsborough no need to explain but by the early 1990s Liverpools fortunes slip and the dominant force becomes Manchester United who have a plethora of young England players over the next 10-15 years playing for England

Also during a period when players were at their most dislikable

Hard for a Liverpool fan to support England with loads of Manchester United players & the success they were having a hard pill to swallow

So since 1966 & Roger Hunt ,3 decades pass plus the 2000s so 4 really and a generation or two are lost from thinking about supporting England & have no affinity

This is a simplistic explanation but if you get what I mean

I don't think that's it (and I was around in the 70s and heavily into my football)

I went to an England game at the old wembley, to be honest I wasn't arsed at all whether England won or not, it was that simple.
Timbo's Goals

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Today at 01:40:13 am
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 01:28:12 am

Ive been thinking on possibly why Liverpool has been indifferent lets say

Could it be through the 1970s quite a few Liverpool players played for England, Keegan, Hughes, Neal, Thompson, Clemence plus a few with only a few caps here and there

But
1972 European Championship Failed to Qualify
1974 World Cup Failed to Qualify
1976 European Championship Failed to Qualify
1978 World Cup Failed to Qualify

Maybe if England had qualified and Liverpool players then had played pivotal roles such as scored great or important goals , great saves etc that young generation would of had memories or heroes from Liverpool doing it for England at major tournaments when the 70s is complete humiliation really

Come the 1980s the nationality of a lot of Liverpool players changed with more Scottish & Irish etc etc
So less players from Liverpool were selected for Liverpool plus the 1980s add in the political & social issues that arose in the city  . Plus the stigma of Heysel from other fans

By 1989 we have Hillsborough no need to explain but by the early 1990s Liverpools fortunes slip and the dominant force becomes Manchester United who have a plethora of young England players over the next 10-15 years playing for England

Also during a period when players were at their most dislikable

Hard for a Liverpool fan to support England with loads of Manchester United players & the success they were having a hard pill to swallow

So since 1966 & Roger Hunt ,3 decades pass plus the 2000s so 4 really and a generation or two are lost from thinking about supporting England & have no affinity

This is a simplistic explanation but if you get what I mean

Good effort.

But must try harder.

 ;)

To be fair Paul it's really complex issue and there are a plethora of reasons going back a very long time - there clearly are footy related things but pollitical and socio/economic impact as well as the  bedrock make up of Liverpudlians which owes probably as much if not more to its Celtic Irish, Welsh and long standing ethnicities than it does to English. If you go through VBG's posts you'll find he has gone to the trouble of trying to summarise some salient aspects. The simple fact is that for all the explanations it just is the case that many have simply grown to feel unEnglish like myself or always have felt it like VBG. There's been no conscious decision. It just is.
WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Today at 01:48:25 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:40:13 am
Good effort.

But must try harder.

 ;)

To be fair Paul it's really complex issue and there are a plethora of reasons going back a very long time - there clearly are footy related things but pollitical and socio/economic impact as well as the  bedrock make up of Liverpudlians which owes probably as much if not more to its Celtic Irish, Welsh and long standing ethnicities than it does to English. If you go through VBG's posts you'll find he has gone to the trouble of trying to summarise some salient aspects. The simple fact is that for all the explanations it just is the case that many have simply grown to feel unEnglish like myself or always have felt it like VBG. There's been no conscious decision. It just is.


Haha 😂 thanks Sir

Yes Im here to learn mate happy to read your replies
Black Bull Nova

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Today at 02:00:33 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:40:13 am
Good effort.

But must try harder.

 ;)

To be fair Paul it's really complex issue and there are a plethora of reasons going back a very long time - there clearly are footy related things but pollitical and socio/economic impact as well as the  bedrock make up of Liverpudlians which owes probably as much if not more to its Celtic Irish, Welsh and long standing ethnicities than it does to English. If you go through VBG's posts you'll find he has gone to the trouble of trying to summarise some salient aspects. The simple fact is that for all the explanations it just is the case that many have simply grown to feel unEnglish like myself or always have felt it like VBG. There's been no conscious decision. It just is.

It's a process of alienation, that is a slow and complex process that occurs over years. A feeling of not being part of something, a tribe, a society, an accepted reaction, a feeling, an expectation, a collective hope.

Whilst I may not be part of Irish, Welsh or Scottish society I can be outside those societies without being alienated. When you are inside something but still do not feel a part of it then that alienation is a conscious feeling. I think first generation immigrants may feel outsiders without being alienated, I suspect (and I stand to be corrected) that 2nd, 3rd or 4th generation immigrants are more likely to feel this, especially if they have the experience that they are not accepted because of a characteristic identified by others, principally skin colour. This may have been diluted but it was probably something that sat beneath the 70s riots.
