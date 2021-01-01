Good effort.



But must try harder.







To be fair Paul it's really complex issue and there are a plethora of reasons going back a very long time - there clearly are footy related things but pollitical and socio/economic impact as well as the bedrock make up of Liverpudlians which owes probably as much if not more to its Celtic Irish, Welsh and long standing ethnicities than it does to English. If you go through VBG's posts you'll find he has gone to the trouble of trying to summarise some salient aspects. The simple fact is that for all the explanations it just is the case that many have simply grown to feel unEnglish like myself or always have felt it like VBG. There's been no conscious decision. It just is.



It's a process of alienation, that is a slow and complex process that occurs over years. A feeling of not being part of something, a tribe, a society, an accepted reaction, a feeling, an expectation, a collective hope.Whilst I may not be part of Irish, Welsh or Scottish society I can be outside those societies without being alienated. When you are inside something but still do not feel a part of it then that alienation is a conscious feeling. I think first generation immigrants may feel outsiders without being alienated, I suspect (and I stand to be corrected) that 2nd, 3rd or 4th generation immigrants are more likely to feel this, especially if they have the experience that they are not accepted because of a characteristic identified by others, principally skin colour. This may have been diluted but it was probably something that sat beneath the 70s riots.