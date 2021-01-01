



PS Just a note for those referencing Scatty's post as brilliant - not least the mods [save for one]. I found it a post containing so many moving and touching very real life experiences and bloody good on Scatty for enriching the forum with those disturbing experiences which must make all of us shudder, take a breath and think on. However, I cannot agree with the brilliance mantle not least as it contains far too much what I'm compelled to term convenient and over-simplistic stereotyping of those like myself who do not support England not because they choose not to but because due to their own life experiences over many years they have simply no longer been left with that vital sense of attachment to their national team - or their home country - to do so.



So many succinct points, T, but would just highlight the one above as being the most. To bow out on this thread and any other being organised, I will just add a final observation. Having read the David Conn piece in the Guardian regarding Southgate and his players. I sincerely hope and believe that some of those who have posted on here have similar beliefs in hoping this crusade enables England to become a more, tolerant, diverse and unified Country. There is little evidence to support that premise but I applaud those who support that notion as good enough reason to get behind this England team. Also, those who passionately believe that it is a blessed release after the shite we've all had to contend with regarding Covid and the Brexit fiasco. Again, noble sentiments, I hope it works for you.However, there has been ample evidence of those who have wrapped themselves in the cross of St. George to denigrate and sneer at those, who for their own reasons and mainly to do with the attack on this City by English rulers over many years but as Timbo eloquently points out, in many of our own living memory, using right wing rhetoric to do so. I have been surprised and really disappointed by the response of some decent posters, to it. Don't know what the demographic of RAWK is but seems scouse contributors are on the wain. Far too many who purport to follow our club have little or no affinity to our City, either in it's past, its present, so, by defintion, its future. It's in their tone, their responses, or lack of, when genuine mitigation is put forward as to the reasons why someone cannot and will not toe the line. Disagree, understand, empathise, sympathise, dismiss but don't ignore as that can only mean one thing. You don't give a fuck. That, to me, has been the overriding theme during the back and forth of this thread.You don't have to be from this City to support the reds. Many, many top drawer reds are from the length and breadth of this Island and beyond because first and foremost, they get the City and its people. They know it's all part of the same thing, the shared experience. You don't believe that, you think it's romantic nonsense? Then take your cross of St. George with you as you head for the exit. Can you have a wife and a mistress? Not following Liverpool you can't. Have your 'bit on the side', it's all exciting and fresh but you'll come skulking back, tail between your legs, when you realise that's all it was, a fucking fling with some English delight, who turned your head, fleeced you, then moved on.