Support England or not its up too the individual
The amount of comments over pages & pages often is people dont want to support them because England is racist with its Brexit, ingurland, EDL fans etc etc . I hate all this also but
Now of course theres racism its everywhere in every country
My point is people seem to think other countries are racist free its only England
It appears some posters have little awareness of what has happened in other countries . Or barely travelled
Canada - hundreds of dead First Nations childrens remains found at schools recently . Not from hundreds of years ago but mid 20th century
If Canada were playing youd all support them . Its just an example nowhere is perfect
Australia now I live here and can tell you its 100% more racist country than England . Were still at the stage here where unless you white your not really a true Aussie
No Brexit vote or ingurland chants . The treatment of indigenous people in the county is one of the most shameful & shocking things in history. Still happening
No you wont see it on your nice holiday to Sydney or Melbourne they are a different world. You need to live in areas where indigenous live like Darwin where I live .
I thought I knew Australia Id travelled around been many times but wow how history has literally been white washed . How the lies, myths & right wing media which dominates here bullshit , a country about 30 years behind England in its racial & discrimination thinking .
Read up on the treatment of Adam Goodes an indigenous Aussie rules player by fans , pundits & the AFL . Only recent years shocking & made him retire early . Theres a good documentary on it called , The Final Quarter
But again most if Australia could play would want them to win not racist England
Yes we have issues in England but some people on here are so blinkered with their anti England views they cant see even the nicest thought of countries have horrendous issues . Just some examples
Not even touched on the Eastern European countries or Italy etc .
Scatman posts who has lived that experience speaks for that far better than I ever could
I dont care if you support England or not but lets get some perspective