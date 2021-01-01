« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 564 565 566 567 568 [569]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD  (Read 303340 times)

Offline WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,653
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22720 on: Today at 09:33:46 pm »
Support England or not its up too the individual


The amount of comments over pages & pages often is people dont want to support them because England is racist with its Brexit, ingurland, EDL fans etc etc . I hate all this also but

Now of course theres racism its  everywhere in every country

My point is people seem to think other countries are racist free its only England

It appears some posters have little awareness of what has happened in other countries . Or barely travelled

Canada - hundreds of dead First Nations childrens remains found at schools recently . Not from hundreds of years ago but mid 20th century

If Canada were playing youd  all support them . Its just an example nowhere is perfect

Australia now I live here and can tell you its 100% more racist country than England . Were  still at the stage here where unless you white your not really a true Aussie

No Brexit vote or ingurland chants . The treatment of indigenous people in the county is one of the most shameful & shocking things in history. Still happening

No you wont see it on your nice holiday to Sydney or Melbourne they are a different world. You need to live in areas where indigenous live like Darwin where I live .

I thought I knew Australia Id travelled around been many times but wow how history has literally been white washed . How the lies, myths & right wing media which dominates here bullshit  , a country about 30 years behind England in its racial & discrimination thinking .

Read up on the treatment of Adam Goodes an indigenous Aussie rules player by fans , pundits & the AFL  . Only recent years shocking & made him retire early . Theres a good documentary on it called , The Final Quarter

But again most if Australia could play would want them to win not racist England

Yes we have issues in England but some people on here are so blinkered with their anti England views they cant see even the nicest thought of countries have horrendous issues . Just some examples

Not even touched on the Eastern European countries or Italy etc .

Scatman posts who has lived that experience speaks for that far better than I ever could

I dont care if you support England or not but lets get some perspective  :wave

« Last Edit: Today at 09:44:58 pm by WEST HAM PAUL »
Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,942
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22721 on: Today at 09:48:52 pm »
I think the problem (this is probably better for the other thread but here anyways) is that "England" has seemingly been co-opted by all that most decent people despise. And us Liverpool fans - used to getting dog's abuse from all quarters by any number of club supporters who also wave England flags - have even less reason to be enthusiastic than the rest.  Not just Liverpool fans, but the stick our players get: the foreign players are diving cheats and the English players are vastly underrated and don't receive the national acclaim they deserve.  We've had to fight for every ounce of respect, and it always seems to be given grudgingly.

So I understand why many Liverpool supporters, even those born in the UK, dislike the very concept of supporting England, much less seeing them win something. They see it as a win for the right wing mongrels.

Personally, as I've said, I'm indifferent.  I'll be pleased enough if England win, as it's not something I've seen in my lifetime, and never thought I'd actually see at all.  But I won't lose any sleep over it if we (they?) don't either.

I just wish that us who lament how the English and England brand has been taken over can't take it back.  There clearly has to be more decent England supporters out there than the rabid, opposition national anthem booing knuckled draggers we're seeing plastered all over TV screens.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,568
  • Legacy fan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22722 on: Today at 09:56:56 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 02:03:33 pm
yeah and me Roy had a short discussion on the midfield yesterday, the italian trio are better than the English trio.
Not even close however the Italian midfield will need to impose themselves early because weve seen so far in the tournament that the three of them very rarely last 90 minutes together. I can see Italy trying to start fast and get their noses in front early.

Im surprised their squad flew home on Wednesday, a lot of unnecessary travelling.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22723 on: Today at 10:13:37 pm »
Nationalism is a peculiar word round these parts.

You cant have this and the other thread without acknowledging at least small N nationalism, can you?

But on here its conflated with extremism of course. Nazism even for some posters, when it suits them.
Logged
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22724 on: Today at 10:17:01 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 09:33:46 pm


It appears some posters have little awareness of what has happened in other countries . Or barely travelled

Canada - hundreds of dead First Nations childrens remains found at schools recently . Not from hundreds of years ago but mid 20th century

If Canada were playing youd  all support them . Its just an example nowhere is perfect




You're not wrong.

If these were playing (the people behind those remains) then I wouldn't.



Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22725 on: Today at 10:23:04 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:56:56 pm
Not even close however the Italian midfield will need to impose themselves early because weve seen so far in the tournament that the three of them very rarely last 90 minutes together. I can see Italy trying to start fast and get their noses in front early.

Im surprised their squad flew home on Wednesday, a lot of unnecessary travelling.

It's not a long flight though is it mate.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,919
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22726 on: Today at 10:29:05 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 09:33:46 pm
Support England or not its up too the individual


The amount of comments over pages & pages often is people dont want to support them because England is racist with its Brexit, ingurland, EDL fans etc etc . I hate all this also but

Now of course theres racism its  everywhere in every country

My point is people seem to think other countries are racist free its only England

It appears some posters have little awareness of what has happened in other countries . Or barely travelled

Without wishing to speak for anyone else, I'd suggest it's as simple as the fact that they presumably all live in England and it's to do with what they see or hear every day rather than anything deeper. I don't imagine people are literally comparing anything relating to other countries. No one (I don't think anyway) is suggesting it's better to support Italy because their politics or whatever are better than ours, it's literally that it's anyone but England because that's where they live and have issues with, however shallow that sounds, views on football are rarely that deep or even well thought out!
« Last Edit: Today at 10:30:51 pm by redgriffin73 »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,081
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22727 on: Today at 10:37:25 pm »
Has the Euros final always been on a Sunday evening and if not, whose shite idea was it?

Nothing good about a Sunday evening kick-off.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,986
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22728 on: Today at 10:39:29 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:37:25 pm
Has the Euros final always been on a Sunday evening and if not, whose shite idea was it?

Nothing good about a Sunday evening kick-off.

It has been as far back as Euro 96. I vaguely remember Denmark beating Germany in 92 on a Friday night and that Van Basten volley in 88 was on a Saturday afternoon. In both those last two I remember being in the car with my dad listening on the radio. Lovely stuff.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22729 on: Today at 10:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:37:25 pm
Has the Euros final always been on a Sunday evening and if not, whose shite idea was it?

Nothing good about a Sunday evening kick-off.

Think it has yeah, in recent memory at least.

Fucking ridiculous though, either have it on Saturday at 8pm or Sunday at 4.

Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,568
  • Legacy fan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22730 on: Today at 10:43:58 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:23:04 pm
It's not a long flight though is it mate.
Not particularly, but if it was a one country tournament, they wouldnt be popping home. In covid times youd think travelling would be kept to a minimum.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,700
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22731 on: Today at 10:47:57 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:13:37 pm
Nationalism is a peculiar word round these parts.

You cant have this and the other thread without acknowledging at least small N nationalism, can you?

But on here its conflated with extremism of course. Nazism even for some posters, when it suits them.
I'm not sure what you mean by that Roy mate. And I'm not being arsey.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,030
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22732 on: Today at 10:50:12 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:43:58 pm
Not particularly, but if it was a one country tournament, they wouldnt be popping home. In covid times youd think travelling would be kept to a minimum.

It does seem weird.

I wonder if its around training? And not having a proper base in London?
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22733 on: Today at 10:50:48 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:47:57 pm
I'm not sure what you mean by that Roy mate. And I'm not being arsey.

Id invite people to reflect on it John.
Logged
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22734 on: Today at 10:52:43 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:43:58 pm
Not particularly, but if it was a one country tournament, they wouldnt be popping home. In covid times youd think travelling would be kept to a minimum.


If it were a 1 country tourny then they'd have a base though wouldn't they.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,708
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22735 on: Today at 10:53:16 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:50:48 pm
Id invite people to reflect on it John.

Is international football possible without nationalism?

Surely not...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,568
  • Legacy fan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22736 on: Today at 10:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:50:12 pm
It does seem weird.

I wonder if its around training? And not having a proper base in London?
Yeah thats the only thing I can think of although theyre training at Tottenham tomorrow. Surprised these things havent been thought of. Both semis were at Wembley so with a bit of contingency planning, bases could have been set aside for the two winners weeks ago.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,700
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22737 on: Today at 10:55:38 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:50:48 pm
Id invite people to reflect on it John.
I'm eager to learn what "it" is in relation to the post Roy.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,568
  • Legacy fan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22738 on: Today at 10:56:07 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:52:43 pm

If it were a 1 country tourny then they'd have a base though wouldn't they.
Probably, personally a little surprised that with the two semi finals being at Wembley, something wasnt put in place.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22739 on: Today at 10:58:25 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:55:38 pm
I'm eager to learn what "it" is in relation to the post Roy.

Its your that.

Quote from: John C on Today at 10:47:57 pm
I'm not sure what you mean by that Roy mate. And I'm not being arsey.
Logged
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22740 on: Today at 10:59:57 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:56:07 pm
Probably, personally a little surprised that with the two semi finals being at Wembley, something wasnt put in place.

Must have been the easiest way to control their bubble.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,855
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22741 on: Today at 11:00:01 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 10:53:16 pm
Is international football possible without nationalism?

Surely not...
No chance.
How can you support your country of birth and not be nationilistic?
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,781
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22742 on: Today at 11:06:40 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 04:15:20 pm


PS Just a note for those referencing Scatty's post as brilliant - not least the mods [save for one]. I found it a post containing so many moving and touching very real life experiences and bloody good on Scatty for enriching the forum with those disturbing experiences which must make all of us shudder, take a breath and think on. However, I cannot agree with the brilliance mantle not least as it contains far too much what I'm compelled to term convenient and over-simplistic stereotyping of those like myself who do not support England not because they choose not to but because due to their own life experiences over many years they have simply no longer been left with that vital sense of attachment to their national team - or their home country - to do so.

So many succinct points, T, but would just highlight the one above as being the most. To bow out on this thread and any other being organised, I will just add a final observation. Having read the David Conn piece in the Guardian regarding Southgate and his players. I sincerely hope and believe that some of those who have posted on here have similar beliefs in hoping this crusade enables England to become a more, tolerant, diverse and unified Country. There is little evidence to support that premise but I applaud those who support that notion as good enough reason to get behind this England team. Also, those who passionately believe that it is a blessed release after the shite we've all had to contend with regarding Covid and the Brexit fiasco. Again, noble sentiments, I hope it works for you.

However, there has been ample evidence of those who have wrapped themselves in the cross of St. George to denigrate and sneer at those, who for their own reasons and mainly to do with the attack on this City by English rulers over many years but as Timbo eloquently points out, in many of our own living memory, using right wing rhetoric to do so. I have been surprised and really disappointed by the response of some decent posters, to it. Don't know what the demographic of RAWK is but seems scouse contributors are on the wain. Far too many who purport to follow our club have little or no affinity to our City, either in it's past, its present, so, by defintion, its future. It's in their tone, their responses, or lack of, when genuine mitigation is put forward as to the reasons why someone cannot and will not toe the line. Disagree, understand, empathise, sympathise, dismiss but don't ignore as that can only mean one thing. You don't give a fuck. That, to me, has been the overriding theme during the back and forth of this thread.

You don't have to be from this City to support the reds. Many, many top drawer reds are from the length and breadth of this Island and beyond because first and foremost, they get the City and its people. They know it's all part of the same thing, the shared experience. You don't believe that, you think it's romantic nonsense? Then take your cross of St. George with you as you head for the exit. Can you have a wife and a mistress? Not following Liverpool you can't. Have your 'bit on the side', it's all exciting and fresh but you'll come skulking back, tail between your legs, when you realise that's all it was, a fucking fling with some English delight, who turned your head, fleeced you, then moved on.  :wave
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,700
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22743 on: Today at 11:08:34 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:58:25 pm
Its your that.
 
If I switch "that" for "your post" will you be happy to explain?
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22744 on: Today at 11:12:30 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:08:34 pm
If I switch "that" for "your post" will you be happy to explain?

Ill ping you a pm tomorrow mate - if I forget then feel free to pester.
Logged
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,700
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22745 on: Today at 11:18:42 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 11:06:40 pm

However, there has been ample evidence of those who have wrapped themselves in the cross of St. George to denigrate and sneer at those, who for their own reasons and mainly to do with the attack on this City by English rulers over many years but as Timbo eloquently points out, i
Passion, eloquence and effort as usual from you P, as always. I'm not sure I've seen that in any of the threads though, I try my hardest to moderate fairly in the background, separate from my personal opinion.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 564 565 566 567 568 [569]   Go Up
« previous next »
 