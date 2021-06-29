If England win it, the appetite for international football in this country is going to be higher than ever, which is a very scary thing IMO. I think they're going to cram more games in over the next few years, which is just going to dilute the product even further. There's more nations league shite coming soon, not forgetting friendlies and obviously WC2022 qualifiers before the tournament itself. After that god knows what they'll do, but it probably starts with getting the world cup to once every couple of years. Soon it'll be like the Copa America which they're trying to squeeze them in every year, or they'll do world cup one summer, Euros the next, so there's always something on. People will say otherwise but they'd fucking love something like that.