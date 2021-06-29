Diversity is a relatively new phenomenon for many areas of the Country whereas Liverpool, by its very nature as a seaport, goes way back. It's embedded in the culture of the City. From the Chinese and African influx, all by sea, in the 1700 and 1800's, from countries such as Nigeria and Somalia, whose clubs I frequented in my late teens, the Ibo, the Yorubar, the Somali, to the West Indies and the America's. This was even before the Irish and Welsh, let's not forget the taffs, influence, who were on our doorstep. Most of Western and Eastern communities, including Italians, Jews and Polish, another club famous for it's Sunday afternoon drinking back in the bad old days of Sunday opening hours. have settled here over many generations.



I think this seaport mentality has influenced scousers to look seaward rather than inward, including Europe, the States and even further afield to Australia and NZ. The Scouse not English tip is more to do with that than unpatriotic which we don't comprehend as being the case. We're just not that into you, you English wools. Nothing personal. Mutual disdain for each other is nothing new and never been an issue in the past. In fact, the Union flag did frequent the Kop as scousers affinity with certain Jocks, Welsh and Irish has always shone through. In the military there were Liverpool-Scottish/Welsh and Irish regiments, all since disbanded but still connected. Boxing, too, has been common ground for scousers and their 'British' compatriots. But English? Nah. Each to their own, eh?





Well put P lad.Funny thing is tho - although all of what you say is the case and is true for many Liverpool folks,, in my own case as far as I can now recall I did have a real sense of also being English back in the day. Forinstance I can well recall how me and my mates were devastated when Uve Seeler scored that goal in Mexico to put us out - so the affiliation back then was very strong.I'm sure my own disillusionment with the country and my sense of not being English really was sparked by what Thatcher and her cronies attempted and succeeded to inflict on our city - and I know we we'rent the only ones - but we did become the biggest sacrificice for her monetarisim. Near every fucking thing was shut down for fucks sake. And from there steadily grew the sense of alienation from middle England and the love I had for our city becoming as huge as it did. Just the way it evolved. Nowt Liverpudlians who went through it all can really do about it. It's just how it is as you say.