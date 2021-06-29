« previous next »
Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD

John C

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:40:53 pm
At last, some non-England chat.

With Rice?

Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 11:27:54 pm

Just to avoid confusion. My post about our Eri's school sweep possibly having any impact on my now long standing Thatcher and cronies initiated gradually evolved lack of connection to what I'd term middle England and my ensuing lack of affiliation to any England team was 100% tongue in cheek.

But I guess what it does go to show is just how such tongue in cheek statements can be taken literally when not viewed in context with the various posts I've made within this thread attempting to explain as sincerely as I can why any of the sense of "Englishness" I once had has been leached out of me over 40 odd - 40 extremely odd - years, leaving me with just my sense of "Liverpudlianess".

Once again, I stress it's actually quite sad but folks like myself - and there are many of them in our city - don't actually have any say in it. There's not really any conscious decision to not feel "English" involved here. It's something that has just happened over time. An alienation from the country of our birth.



I can only speak for myself here Timbo but my reply was tongue firmly in cheek too.

Black Bull Nova

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Given recruitment of soldiers is higher in poorer areas, that many of the seamen who died in the atlantic were from Liverpool and that Liverpool was bombed more than any other City than London (Bootle moreso than London) it is probably true to say that Liverpool's contribution in Lives and destruction was greater than probably anyone's in WW2. Liverpool though is not seen as a flag waving patriotic city though but people forget the facts. You'd don't have to wave a plastic union jack to be on the right side when it matters.  As for football I think the images below explain a certain lukewarm attitude to England for some, regardless of Liverpool.













Timbo's Goals

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:44:08 pm
I can only speak for myself here Timbo but my reply was tongue firmly in cheek too.

Will try a ☺ next time!

Ha ha = I knew that Yorky lad but I needed an extra post to make it look as if people actually gave a flying one about what I'd posted - and your's fitted the bill

stockdam

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
I'll be routing for England on Sunday..........I support all the "home" nations when they are playing and I don't get the reasons for being anti-England. Not all their supporters are dicks and who cares what the pundits are like (just don't listen to them).

If you don't want to support England then that's ok but to then get invested in wanting them to loose is weird to me. I don't support Manchester United (obviously) but I don't care if they win a final or not.......well I care enough to not want them to win but I don't get worked up if they do. I'm apathetic about them and don't go as far as supporting whoever they are playing (unless it is us). If they win I don't care and if they loose then it's only a temporary smile. I support Liverpool and I don't care enough about any other team to even care who they are playing and whether they win or not.

Oh and I'm not English but I'll be supporting them in the final. I won't get too worked up if they don't win though.
Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:50:49 pm
I'll be routing for England on Sunday..........I support all the "home" nations when they are playing and I don't get the reasons for being anti-England. Not all their supporters are dicks and who cares what the pundits are like (just don't listen to them).

If you don't want to support England then that's ok but to then get invested in wanting them to loose is weird to me. I don't support Manchester United (obviously) but I don't care if they win a final or not.......well I care enough to not want them to win but I don't get worked up if they do. I'm apathetic about them and don't go as far as supporting whoever they are playing (unless it is us). If they win I don't care and if they loose then it's only a temporary smile. I support Liverpool and I don't care enough about any other team to even care who they are playing and whether they win or not.

Oh and I'm not English but I'll be supporting them in the final. I won't get too worked up if they don't win though.

Routing?
stockdam

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Timbo's Goals

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:24:41 pm
Diversity is a relatively new phenomenon for many areas of the Country whereas Liverpool, by its very nature as a seaport, goes way back. It's embedded in the culture of the City. From the Chinese and African influx, all by sea, in the 1700 and 1800's, from countries such as Nigeria and Somalia, whose clubs I frequented in my late teens, the Ibo, the Yorubar, the Somali, to the West Indies and the America's. This was even before the Irish and Welsh, let's not forget the taffs, influence, who were on our doorstep. Most of Western and Eastern communities, including Italians, Jews and Polish, another club famous for it's Sunday afternoon drinking back in the bad old days of Sunday opening hours. have settled here over many generations.

I think this seaport mentality has influenced scousers to look seaward rather than inward, including Europe, the States and even further afield to Australia and NZ. The Scouse not English tip is more to do with that than unpatriotic which we don't comprehend as being the case. We're just not that into you, you English wools. Nothing personal. Mutual disdain for each other is nothing new and never been an issue in the past. In fact, the Union flag did frequent the Kop as scousers affinity with certain Jocks, Welsh and Irish has always shone through. In the military there were Liverpool-Scottish/Welsh and Irish regiments, all since disbanded but still connected. Boxing, too, has been common ground for scousers and their 'British' compatriots. But English? Nah. Each to their own, eh?


Well put P lad.

Funny thing is tho - although all of what you say is the case and is true for many Liverpool folks,, in my own case as far as I can now recall I did have a real sense of also being English back in the day. Forinstance I can well recall how me and my mates were devastated when Uve Seeler scored that goal in Mexico to put us out - so the affiliation back then was very strong.

I'm sure my own disillusionment with the country and my sense of not being English really was sparked by what Thatcher and her cronies attempted and succeeded to inflict on our city - and I know we we'rent the only ones - but we did become the biggest sacrificice for her monetarisim. Near every fucking thing was shut down for fucks sake. And from there steadily grew the sense of alienation from middle England and the love I had for our city becoming as huge as it did. Just the way it evolved. Nowt Liverpudlians who went through it all can really do about it. It's just how it is as you say. 
Black Bull Nova

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:50:49 pm
I don't support Manchester United (obviously) but I don't care if they win a final or not........

???
Black Bull Nova

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 11:54:38 pm
Routing?

 Can you do me some stair spindles whilst you are at it?
Timbo's Goals

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:46:21 pm
Given recruitment of soldiers is higher in poorer areas, that many of the seamen who died in the atlantic were from Liverpool and that Liverpool was bombed more than any other City than London (Bootle moreso than London) it is probably true to say that Liverpool's contribution in Lives and destruction was greater than probably anyone's in WW2. Liverpool though is not seen as a flag waving patriotic city though but people forget the facts. You'd don't have to wave a plastic union jack to be on the right side when it matters.  As for football I think the images below explain a certain lukewarm attitude to England for some, regardless of Liverpool.













I just don't belong

Bloodyhell Blackie - your pictures paint a million words in encapsulating the sense of "otherness". And i don't just mean Ed fucking Sheeren!!!

vivabobbygraham

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:56:59 pm
Sorry my router autocorrected.

Rioting?
Timbo's Goals

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:50:49 pm
I don't support Manchester United (obviously) but I don't care if they win a final or not.......

 ??? ??? ???

disgraced cake

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
If England win it, the appetite for international football in this country is going to be higher than ever, which is a very scary thing IMO. I think they're going to cram more games in over the next few years, which is just going to dilute the product even further. There's more nations league shite coming soon, not forgetting friendlies and obviously WC2022 qualifiers before the tournament itself. After that god knows what they'll do, but it probably starts with getting the world cup to once every couple of years. Soon it'll be like the Copa America which they're trying to squeeze them in every year, or they'll do world cup one summer, Euros the next, so there's always something on. People will say otherwise but they'd fucking love something like that.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:46:21 pm
Given recruitment of soldiers is higher in poorer areas, that many of the seamen who died in the atlantic were from Liverpool and that Liverpool was bombed more than any other City than London (Bootle moreso than London) it is probably true to say that Liverpool's contribution in Lives and destruction was greater than probably anyone's in WW2. Liverpool though is not seen as a flag waving patriotic city though but people forget the facts. You'd don't have to wave a plastic union jack to be on the right side when it matters.  As for football I think the images below explain a certain lukewarm attitude to England for some, regardless of Liverpool.













I just don't belong
Bloody hell, you really know how to put a fella off his supper, don't you.   :o

 :D
