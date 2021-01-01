« previous next »
Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD

rossipersempre

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22440 on: Today at 05:44:13 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:30:12 pm
Anyway, back to what matters. Jorghino is their weak link right? We Liverpool fans can at least agree on that. And who doesnt he want in his face? Jordan Henderson of course. If England play their cards right the game ought to pass the slow and physically frail Jorginho by.
Would that be the same Jorginho who is bizarrely currently being touted as possible Ballon DOr winner?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22441 on: Today at 05:48:29 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:42:43 pm
Yeah, that's an odd comment. Even in the games they lost, they were the better team. Finland game was also played under extraordinary circumstances.

35 seconds in.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3w59HVJzzdE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3w59HVJzzdE</a>
rossipersempre

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22442 on: Today at 05:49:13 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:33:01 pm
The kind of fans who go and watch the Italian national side aren't the types who go around picking people off in their ultra groups with their clubs. At least in terms of behaviour. As a comparison, the Scotland national team doesn't have all the Celtic/Rangers sectarianism. it's a different crowd.
My understanding (from Italian friends and colleagues) is that is the same types, except the ultras act differently and move in different groups when its the Azzurri playing, so they are much more diluted and dont give in to their cowardly violent nature. But yeah, your point still stands in a way.
Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22443 on: Today at 05:51:20 pm
If I was a Denmark fan Id be very pissed off that England won via a penalty scored from a dive. Id be infuriated with Kane's antics too, most of which the ref bought. How fitting by the way that the final whistle was blown as Kane fell to the floor again.

However....Id also furtively know that the Denmark goal came from a very dodgy couple of free kicks, one the clear product of a dive. And I'd also know that my team was way inferior to the English one and that they probably deserved to go through. 
Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22444 on: Today at 05:53:44 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:44:13 pm
Would that be the same Jorginho who is bizarrely currently being touted as possible Ballon DOr winner?

I read that too. Utterly bizarre as you say.
Craig 🤔

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22445 on: Today at 05:54:57 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:37:47 pm
Jesus fucking christ


Some English people want to see the England team to get beat , some are completely indifferent and some want them to win



why does it need such debate, can anyone tell me ?

Exactly. Not sure why anyone needs to defend their particular opinion, or attack someone with an opposite one. There are plenty of reasons people have their opinion and it's not really something to get wound up by.
rossipersempre

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22446 on: Today at 05:57:38 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:51:20 pm
If I was a Denmark fan Id be very pissed off that England won via a penalty scored from a dive. Id be infuriated with Kane's antics too, most of which the ref bought. How fitting by the way that the final whistle was blown as Kane fell to the floor again.

However....Id also furtively know that the Denmark goal came from a very dodgy couple of free kicks, one the clear product of a dive. And I'd also know that my team was way inferior to the English one and that they probably deserved to go through. 
I dont think the Danes were in any way inferior albeit I fell asleep in the second half, waking only to see Sterling dive for the pen before switching off in inevitable disgust and boredom.

I think their achievement in reaching the semi after the traumatising start they had to the tournament, plus the travel and no home advantage at this stage, is the stuff of admiration. And this isnt patronising a nation with less than 1/10th of the population of England, after all theyve won the bloody thing in living memory unlike the home side.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22447 on: Today at 06:00:18 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:57:38 pm
I dont think the Danes were in any way inferior albeit I fell asleep in the second half, waking only to see Sterling dive for the pen before switching off in inevitable disgust and boredom.

I think their achievement in reaching the semi after the traumatising start they had to the tournament, plus the travel and no home advantage at this stage, is the stuff of admiration. And this isnt patronising a nation with less than 1/10th of the population of England, after all theyve won the bloody thing in living memory unlike the home side.


Some teams having to travel so much has made a farce of the tournament
Gerry Attrick

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22448 on: Today at 06:00:31 pm
Denmark were inferior without any shadow of a doubt. After the first half they mustered 2 shots total in 75 minutes. England absolutely dominated the game.
PoetryInMotion

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22449 on: Today at 06:02:22 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:51:20 pm
If I was a Denmark fan Id be very pissed off that England won via a penalty scored from a dive. Id be infuriated with Kane's antics too, most of which the ref bought. How fitting by the way that the final whistle was blown as Kane fell to the floor again.

However....Id also furtively know that the Denmark goal came from a very dodgy couple of free kicks, one the clear product of a dive. And I'd also know that my team was way inferior to the English one and that they probably deserved to go through.

If we played Real Madrid in the CL semis, and even if Real Madrid were the better team, we'd be gutted if we lost the game to a winner from a blatant dive like that.
redgriffin73

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22450 on: Today at 06:07:55 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:06:43 pm
There is talk on twitter of making Monday a Emergency bank holiday if England win the Euros. Another reason to support the lads.

Would be nice if he'd postpone it a week, we can't all just take a day off at the drop of a hat like that. Saying that, I would probably get paid time and a half so that's a bonus at least!
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22451 on: Today at 06:10:14 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 06:07:55 pm
Would be nice if he'd postpone it a week, we can't all just take a day off at the drop of a hat like that. Saying that, I would probably get paid time and a half so that's a bonus at least!

Yeah next week is my last week in the office before some time off. Ive got shit to do, could do without the bank holiday.

Come in Italy I guess.
mallin9

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22452 on: Today at 06:11:25 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:36:40 pm
I never thought of that WAP mate. Good point.
But I didn't miss the irony in rossi's reply though. It's bewildering :)

There is a word for this. See no phobia?  Xenophobia?

All of Italy is not made up of ultras, pretty wild seeing a mod here wielding such a wide brush
rossipersempre

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22453 on: Today at 06:11:30 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:00:18 pm

Some teams having to travel so much has made a farce of the tournament
I also dont understand why it suddenly became  a homer for England at a near capacity Wembley for all the semis and final, given the increasing level of delta variant infection and travel restrictions. Because were an island nation with a high level of vaccination? Whatever, its hardly been a level playing field, and Denmark clearly felt the weight of that if they were knackered in the second half.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22454 on: Today at 06:13:27 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:11:30 pm
I also dont understand why it suddenly became  a homer for England at a near capacity Wembley for all the semis and final, given the increasing level of delta variant infection and travel restrictions. Because were an island nation with a high level of vaccination? Whatever, its hardly been a level playing field, and Denmark clearly felt the weight of that if they were knackered in the second half.

Id null and void it
TheShanklyGates

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22455 on: Today at 06:22:09 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:13:27 pm
Id null and void it

;D

Fromola has already branded it the asterisk Euros if England win it ;D
Romford_Red

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22456 on: Today at 06:24:46 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:00:42 pm
Im interested in this bit highlighted above

Other than Suarez, I cant think of a player or time in recent history where as a Liverpool fanbase weve condoned or turned a blind eye to gamesmanship (by the way, Chiellinis antics with Alba counts as gamesmanship, what Kane and Sterling do is deliberate and blatant cheating IMO) by one of our own players.

So how does that sit with you as an England fan? I mean its obviously different, youre not (I assume?) anywhere close to the same levels of emotional investment. Genuinely curious.

Absolutely kidding yourself. We're extremely partisan so automatically give our players the benefit of the doubt. We do it without thinking. There are penalties we've won where we justified a small contact that we would not have justified for another club (especially if it happened against us) or (some people) for England.

That's what I don't get about the complaints of pundits and commentators being partisan. Of course that are, they're bloody English most of them. And ex-players. AND ev-England players!!!

Unless it's ridiculously blatant, like when that dane got absolutely SMASHED in the jaw (accidentally) and on the replay the commentary was rubbishing it being any more serious than some shoving and what everyone was doing, only to go utterly silent mid sentence when the forearm smash to the jaw was shown (literally just tailed off and came back a few seconds later talking about something else), I find it hard to give a crap.

It's sport. If you have a dog in the derby you are not going to see things impartially.
