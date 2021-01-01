« previous next »
Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD

Welshred

  CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 32,484
  JFT96
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22320 on: Today at 01:13:13 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:07:11 pm
and whole argument about which part of the England is most diverse is stupid - London is unbelievably diverse whereupon 'white english' is not even a majority, Birmingham, Manchester, Leicester, Liverpool. That's a credit to the country, not sure many of you have lived in some European cities/countries (especially as a minority) if you don't see how precious that is.

Yeah I was going to say you can't say Liverpool is more diverse than London
a little break

  Tonyign0r35u
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,258
  YNWA
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22321 on: Today at 01:13:17 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:03:59 pm
With national anthems you're booing the country which is considered more sacred. As an example the USA anthem is extremely sacred with Americans and another country booing it is more of a deal than booing the names of the players read out. You look at the passion the likes of the Italians sing their anthem with (as an example for Sunday) and the majority of a 60,000 England crowd booing it.

But England aren't alone in doing it. They are though in terms of being the ones who do it to everyone. It's mostly confined to rivalries among different nations. Booing Denmark's anthem is pathetic and just disrespectful.

This. It's pure ignorance and arrogance. You're disrespecting an entire national and country. It's basic human decency and respect to let a country sing their national anthem. Then again, the English do it constantly, even during friendlies so this is no surprise. Arrogant and ignorant to the core.
scatman

  Slutty enough to make Jordan blush
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,364
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    directions to football stadiums
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22322 on: Today at 01:17:24 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:11:32 pm
But if your game's based on transitions, it's not ideal if the other side's midfield can turnover possession in your middle third. It's ironic because Rice and Phillips are seen as 'conservative' options, but even a player as good as Busquets against the press with proper tiki taka movement around him got caught on the ball a few times. Walker's pace is useful, but only if the ball carrier or the passer lets it be.

I should add though - I do think England are more likely to win it.

Yeah it's quite interesting, I do think that Verratti and Barella are fiesty ball winners too, Jorginho not so much and maybe Mount can be the one to press him unexpectedly like Busquets was at times. Do wonder how Rice and Phillips can cope/cover on Sunday. I don't rate Rice as highly as most of the pundits do but from what I've seen of him at West Ham, he certainly does much more there than for England and can do more, same with Phillips for Leeds. But credit to both for following what seems to be clear instructions from their coach.

Verratti is the one for me with the star quality in that midfield battle though but I've always felt Mancini doesn't trust him (or trust his fitness).
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,101
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22323 on: Today at 01:22:21 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:13:17 pm
This. It's pure ignorance and arrogance. You're disrespecting an entire national and country. It's basic human decency and respect to let a country sing their national anthem. Then again, the English do it constantly, even during friendlies so this is no surprise. Arrogant and ignorant to the core.

These are the people who come to Anfield and chant 'sign on', 'always the victims' and 'feed the Scousers'.

There's no decency in them. They go to football to be as obnoxious as possible.
idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,404
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22324 on: Today at 01:23:52 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:23:12 pm
Just because she's got the school sweepstake doesn't mean you have to go all Ingurland mate. Let her enjoy it by all means but stick to your honest principles/emotions, maybe just dial down the apoplectic fury/gloating celebrations when England/Italy eventually score/win.



Honestly made me  :lmao :lmao :lmao
I know this feeling so well.
royhendo

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 250,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22325 on: Today at 01:27:02 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:17:24 pm
Verratti is the one for me with the star quality in that midfield battle though but I've always felt Mancini doesn't trust him (or trust his fitness).

He's one player I'd have liked to have seen here, that's for sure. Their best player for me.
Elzar

  train station gate frustration
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,466
  • Bam!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22326 on: Today at 01:31:45 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:17:24 pm
Yeah it's quite interesting, I do think that Verratti and Barella are fiesty ball winners too, Jorginho not so much and maybe Mount can be the one to press him unexpectedly like Busquets was at times. Do wonder how Rice and Phillips can cope/cover on Sunday. I don't rate Rice as highly as most of the pundits do but from what I've seen of him at West Ham, he certainly does much more there than for England and can do more, same with Phillips for Leeds. But credit to both for following what seems to be clear instructions from their coach.

Verratti is the one for me with the star quality in that midfield battle though but I've always felt Mancini doesn't trust him (or trust his fitness).

Verratti was coming in off a knee injury, so maybe doesn't feel he can do 90 minutes properly still.

Englands key on Sunday will be trying to expose the fullbacks, Di Lorenzo looked really good against Spain but Sterling has been one of the best players so far. England are also going to be tested out wide in a way I don't think anyone else has so far, and Walker has looked dodgy while defending.

Insigne and Sterling on each teams left wing could be the players that have the winning impact.
Welshred

  CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 32,484
  JFT96
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22327 on: Today at 01:33:27 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:31:45 pm
Verratti was coming in off a knee injury, so maybe doesn't feel he can do 90 minutes properly still.

Englands key on Sunday will be trying to expose the fullbacks, Di Lorenzo looked really good against Spain but Sterling has been one of the best players so far. England are also going to be tested out wide in a way I don't think anyone else has so far, and Walker has looked dodgy while defending.

Insigne and Sterling on each teams left wing could be the players that have the winning impact.

I think its whoever controls the midfield. Thought Denmark did for the first 60 minutes and Sterling was relatively ineffective, then when they tired England started to take over and control the ball. England need to start Henderson if they want to win but I'm expecting a team similar to the Germany one from Southgate.
scatman

  Slutty enough to make Jordan blush
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,364
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22328 on: Today at 01:34:15 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:31:45 pm
Verratti was coming in off a knee injury, so maybe doesn't feel he can do 90 minutes properly still.

Englands key on Sunday will be trying to expose the fullbacks, Di Lorenzo looked really good against Spain but Sterling has been one of the best players so far. England are also going to be tested out wide in a way I don't think anyone else has so far, and Walker has looked dodgy while defending.

Insigne and Sterling on each teams left wing could be the players that have the winning impact.
Personally I'd start Sancho up against Emerson. I like Saka and he's also electric but Sancho is just a level above in his speed, dribbling and movement. I thought Saka did alright yesterday but felt like he tried to run through players a lot and lost out a few times doing that as he was doubled on by Vestergaard and Maehle. Sancho is one of those players that benefits more from 2 players stepping over each other trying to tackle him due to his instinctive dribbling ability.
Bobinhood

  RAWK's Pam Ayres.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,053
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22329 on: Today at 01:36:47 pm
Little food for thought:

The average global viewership for an everyday premiere league game is 355 million people. Its reasonable to assume that many of those people prefer the English football league best and may by extension feel some attachment to the England team as a first or second choice without giving a single solitary fuck about the local politics.

The 53 nations of the former commonwealth and 'merica have a combined population of 2.92 BILLION people. Nations who for better or worse have been heavily influenced by British common law, customs, and fashion. Its reasonable to assume that many of these may by extension feel some mild attachment to the England team as a first or second choice without giving a single solitary fuck about the local politics, or even being day to day football fans.

Its a bigger picture than boris being a wanker or the same 500 louts booing anthems and the knee all the time. Its a sport, meant to entertain people. The England football team is NOT the Government and is not responsible for the Tories, Brexit, Maggie or the Fucking Rain. They are a bunch of 20 somethings kicking a ball about. 

If you just dont like the team and the players because you have other teams and players you like much better and you want to take the piss because it makes you smile, well more power. But if you are raging yourself into a hernia and an ulcer because you secretly or overtly feel that success by England somehow vindicates right wing government policy's, overt racism , the death of football honor, the way the FA treats the Reds unfairly or any of the other top ten reasons recently advanced in hysterical, spittle flying fashion, you might want to consider for a second that there are probably Billions of people who idly think "Oh look, poor England invented the game but haven't won anything in dogs ages, its nice to see them doing well for once" without for a second considering any of that other stuff as being pertinent. Billions. Quite a large number of people.

 fuck if you hate England and the team you've had 60 years to dance on the grave and the odds are at least 50-50 you can have a massive party on Sunday night as well. Relax a little. Its not personal. They didnt cheat to win just to make you angry and ruin the game forever. think a soft pen was probably awarded for a dive in 1879 at some point. Cursing the idiot ref is a pretty well known part of the game.
Craig 🤔

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 56,102
  • YNWA
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22330 on: Today at 01:40:01 pm
I never understand why people insist on telling others how we should feel. Its weird.
red1977

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,651
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22331 on: Today at 01:40:33 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:22:21 pm
These are the people who come to Anfield and chant 'sign on', 'always the victims' and 'feed the Scousers'.

There's no decency in them. They go to football to be as obnoxious as possible.

Yep, and calling them the English isnt really defining who they are. They are twats. there are also English people who arnt. Cant we just call them twats? They dont have to be the English.
Elzar

  train station gate frustration
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,466
  • Bam!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22332 on: Today at 01:46:37 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:40:01 pm
I never understand why people insist on telling others how we should feel. Its weird.
I agree, you should be happy with that post.
Craig 🤔

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 56,102
  • YNWA
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22333 on: Today at 01:48:15 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:46:37 pm
I agree, you should be happy with that post.

 ;D ;D ;D
PoetryInMotion

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,957
  • YNWA
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22334 on: Today at 01:48:42 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:36:47 pm
Little food for thought:

The average global viewership for an everyday premiere league game is 355 million people. Its reasonable to assume that many of those people prefer the English football league best and may by extension feel some attachment to the England team as a first or second choice without giving a single solitary fuck about the local politics.

The 53 nations of the former commonwealth and 'merica have a combined population of 2.92 BILLION people. Nations who for better or worse have been heavily influenced by British common law, customs, and fashion. Its reasonable to assume that many of these may by extension feel some mild attachment to the England team as a first or second choice without giving a single solitary fuck about the local politics, or even being day to day football fans.

Its a bigger picture than boris being a wanker or the same 500 louts booing anthems and the knee all the time. Its a sport, meant to entertain people. The England football team is NOT the Government and is not responsible for the Tories, Brexit, Maggie or the Fucking Rain. They are a bunch of 20 somethings kicking a ball about. 

If you just dont like the team and the players because you have other teams and players you like much better and you want to take the piss because it makes you smile, well more power. But if you are raging yourself into a hernia and an ulcer because you secretly or overtly feel that success by England somehow vindicates right wing government policy's, overt racism , the death of football honor, the way the FA treats the Reds unfairly or any of the other top ten reasons recently advanced in hysterical, spittle flying fashion, you might want to consider for a second that there are probably Billions of people who idly think "Oh look, poor England invented the game but haven't won anything in dogs ages, its nice to see them doing well for once" without for a second considering any of that other stuff as being pertinent. Billions. Quite a large number of people.

 fuck if you hate England and the team you've had 60 years to dance on the grave and the odds are at least 50-50 you can have a massive party on Sunday night as well. Relax a little. Its not personal. They didnt cheat to win just to make you angry and ruin the game forever. think a soft pen was probably awarded for a dive in 1879 at some point. Cursing the idiot ref is a pretty well known part of the game.

Ha ha ha ha.. Man City wasn't bought by Abu Dhabi to make LFC fans angry at their cheating, but plenty are bothered by it anyway. What a bizarre argument!
Camping in a pub in Allerton

  Yarp.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 64,496
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
Reply #22335 on: Today at 01:51:25 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:25:24 am
If you hate England and feel a sense of anger and bitterness today...

The best thing to do is not go onto the internet today and let the world know how angry and bitter you are.

At best it's sour grapes, at worst it's pissing in your own mouth.

