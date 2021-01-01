Little food for thought:



The average global viewership for an everyday premiere league game is 355 million people. Its reasonable to assume that many of those people prefer the English football league best and may by extension feel some attachment to the England team as a first or second choice without giving a single solitary fuck about the local politics.



The 53 nations of the former commonwealth and 'merica have a combined population of 2.92 BILLION people. Nations who for better or worse have been heavily influenced by British common law, customs, and fashion. Its reasonable to assume that many of these may by extension feel some mild attachment to the England team as a first or second choice without giving a single solitary fuck about the local politics, or even being day to day football fans.



Its a bigger picture than boris being a wanker or the same 500 louts booing anthems and the knee all the time. Its a sport, meant to entertain people. The England football team is NOT the Government and is not responsible for the Tories, Brexit, Maggie or the Fucking Rain. They are a bunch of 20 somethings kicking a ball about.



If you just dont like the team and the players because you have other teams and players you like much better and you want to take the piss because it makes you smile, well more power. But if you are raging yourself into a hernia and an ulcer because you secretly or overtly feel that success by England somehow vindicates right wing government policy's, overt racism , the death of football honor, the way the FA treats the Reds unfairly or any of the other top ten reasons recently advanced in hysterical, spittle flying fashion, you might want to consider for a second that there are probably Billions of people who idly think "Oh look, poor England invented the game but haven't won anything in dogs ages, its nice to see them doing well for once" without for a second considering any of that other stuff as being pertinent. Billions. Quite a large number of people.



fuck if you hate England and the team you've had 60 years to dance on the grave and the odds are at least 50-50 you can have a massive party on Sunday night as well. Relax a little. Its not personal. They didnt cheat to win just to make you angry and ruin the game forever. think a soft pen was probably awarded for a dive in 1879 at some point. Cursing the idiot ref is a pretty well known part of the game.

