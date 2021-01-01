« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 552 553 554 555 556 [557] 558   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD  (Read 292401 times)

Offline Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
  • Up the Reds
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22240 on: Today at 10:51:50 am »
Don't dislike England... I just don't like Pickford or Kane.

Kane getting MOTM last night after spending 119 out of the 120 minutes throwing himself to the floor, and the other scoring a trademark tap in after a crap pen, is a joke.

If they win the tournament he might even be in for a knighthood and I just absolutely cannot be arsed with "Sir Harold Kane" becoming a legitimate thing.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,863
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22241 on: Today at 10:53:04 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:37:09 am
How do you all feel about Maguire's sorties into the midfield, incidentally? Think it's a consistent line breaker that makes you more difficult to face? Or does it just provide an opportunity to steal the ball and break while you're a man short?

Edit: I should clarify. I think Maguire thinks he's Franz Beckenbauer and Pickford thinks he's Chilavert, whereas the reality is a little more sketchy. 

Hes good on the ball - people are determined to turn him into a clown show on here and I understand why but hes on a really good passer / ball carrier from his position 
Logged

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,525
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22242 on: Today at 10:54:45 am »
Booing Danish national anthem and shinning laser on Schmeichel's face, classless c*nts.

Oh and dive for the penalty for sure. England did play better last night but are so fucking dislikeable.
Logged
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,405
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22243 on: Today at 10:55:20 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:47:48 am
A good question. He's always been very decent at breaking lines as a ball carrier (we're gonna get that gif now of him wandering around in ever decreasing circles!), and in this tournament he's been fairly impressive with the ball.




Feels a bit like what Matip does for us at times.....before you know it he's over the hallway line,. can see his confusion, passes the ball off then sprints back
Logged

Online lfcrule6times

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 804
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22244 on: Today at 10:57:34 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:49:29 am
I watched the game from a betting interest, Kane was 3/1 to score anytime in 90 minutes.

I know its a bone of contention but I just don't feel anything watching England, never have and more so now. To the point of when Kane scored the follow up I was a little bit gutted.

Yes, part of it is the whole 'Scouse not English' thing, but for me its the way we've been treated as Liverpool fans. Remember the majority of those fans wanted the season null and voided just to spite us? Remember when the bottle was thrown as the Man City bus and they wanted us kicked out of the CL? Remember the videos of England fans chanting 'we all hate scousers', then you've got the constant shout of murderers, bin dippers, always the victims, LiVARpool, relentless shite spouted at us over and over and over again.

How can I get passionate about a goal scored by Harry Kane or Sterling? Two players who regularly cheat yet get lauded by pundits, the same pundits who'll happily throw the boot in if Salah or Mane goes down 'easily'.

It might not sit well with some people, but if I am totally honest I would love the Italians to absolutely rinse England on Sunday night.

You've summed it up for me. I just don't feel a personal attachment to England and any celebration would be forced. The only positive of England winning it, for me, would be Hendo getting a medal.

I'm not from Liverpool and I'm surrounded by fans of London/Southern based teams. Just can't bring myself to join forces and sing Soccer AM songs with a bunch of fans who spout crap throughout the year.

You have to remember though, this is the only time a vast majority of the country will get to see a team they support lift a trophy.
Logged
★      ★      ★      ★       ★      ★
77     78     81     84     05     19


Twitter @stevenlfc26

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,459
  • Bam!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22245 on: Today at 10:58:37 am »
The only reason I don't want England to win is because I can't get my head around Aaron Ramsdale being a Euro's winner after the season he's just had. Madness.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,936
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22246 on: Today at 10:59:09 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:47:23 am
Joined this morning's Skype meeting a couple minutes late and was like "sorry, was just making a coffee" and my manager was like "oooooh bet you need it" and it took me a few seconds to understand what she meant, and then I was like "er no I was just making a coffee". My name is Sian and I have an extremely Welsh surname, you know?

That means nothing these days. Wait til I tell you about the guy playing for Finland.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,628
  • The first five yards........
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22247 on: Today at 11:00:50 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:55:20 am
Feels a bit like what Matip does for us at times.....before you know it he's over the hallway line,. can see his confusion, passes the ball off then sprints back

Matip of course is much quicker and more balanced. You feel he can actually change direction when he's accelerating with the ball too. That can get you out of an apparent cul-de-sac. Maguire on the other hand sets a course and sticks to it.

Best of all of course is Joe Gomez who is in the Agger- Hansen class of ball carrying.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,810
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22248 on: Today at 11:02:21 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:31:02 am
Exactly how I feel. Except without that very specific and disturbing mental imagery.

Not begrudging anyone English here actually supporting England, but as someone posted earlier, cant help how you feel

Forza Italia!


I suspect that could have been me during the group stages Rossi, albeit I daresay there's been more than a few more who've posted similar including around half a dozen of my own similar themed posts:-


Quote from: Timbo's Goals on July  2, 2021, 12:10:52 am

As I said above its actually quite sad that a born and bred citizen of the country like myself finds himself unable to share in that same sort of patriotic enthusiasm for the national team. However, thats the poker hand the last 40 odd years have dealt folks like myself as natives of Liverpool, Im sorry to say. I dont regard it for one second as in any way as being a curmudgeon. Its just the way it is. We dont actually have any say in it. None of us can simply invent an emotion or in my case miraculously rediscover one from 40 odd years ago in that time before Thatcher's reign of terror.


The only two saving graces for me at the moment are first that Italy might still do it for us if they can just get it together on the night - although I'd have been a damn sight more confident of Spain after watching their semi - and that at the moment in Liverpool there's more chance of spotting a Blue with a Rafa flag than an England fan with St George flag. Although I guess that - the St George flags that is - may change over the next few days as the already unbearable media hype revs up.

And my one biggest challenge at the moment?

Working out how to cope with the latest incarnation of the nouveau footy fans that are now swamping the media. I thought the earlier Euro '96/Gazza's tears/Nick Hornby inspired versions of nouveaus were heinous enough but fuck me this lot are off the fucking scale.

Timbo - in hibernation mode for the next 2 weeks.

 :)
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,459
  • Bam!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22249 on: Today at 11:02:25 am »
Maguire runs with the ball like he's still new to PES.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22250 on: Today at 11:18:06 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:47:48 am
But you're a little bit impressed too Roy mate I think?

In Maguire's case, I think he's very dangerous at attacking set pieces, but he's prone to his head going for me. Stones and Gomez would have been an interesting pairing. 

I'm impressed in general though. That's two tournaments in a row that Southgate's broadly gotten par out of his squad by sticking to his own guns. The draw has opened up nicely both times.

I think Southgate's a manager playing the percentages, as you could argue Mancini has been. Build the group as a unit, don't tinker too much, try and manage risk - it's a winning formula if you have a strong enough squad and if the opposing sides are limited (which they are in comparison to previous competitions, bar France). 

I think given the resources England have, though, it's a bit like playing with the handbrake on. You can exert control with more directness than he seems able to comprehend. As you say - Henderson and Bellingham.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:00:50 am
Matip of course is much quicker and more balanced. You feel he can actually change direction when he's accelerating with the ball too. That can get you out of an apparent cul-de-sac. Maguire on the other hand sets a course and sticks to it.

Best of all of course is Joe Gomez who is in the Agger- Hansen class of ball carrying.

This is it. The point is you disrupt and create numerical superiority - it's a means to an end. Look at Sterling. He'll make a mistake, but instantly capitalise on it and slalom past two defenders into the box. Sometimes with Maguire it feels self indulgent/vane in comparison - he'd have achieved much the same result by passing it ten yards to someone in space.
Logged
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,810
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22251 on: Today at 11:18:25 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:27:33 am
Amen brother.
Some of it is reasonable discussion, some is repetitive, tedious diatribe. And I'm being polite.

Sorry to say John lad from where I sit that surely should also include your own intermittent admonishments - however mild mannered they may be - for those who don't quite share your own unbridled enthusiasm for the...hmmph... so lovable national team.

 ;D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,774
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22252 on: Today at 11:23:09 am »
When publishers scramble to release the England equivalent of Das Reboot, they should carefully remember in among the fawning praise for some mythical ten-year plan devised after another tournament exit that they were a pint of wine away from a different outcome
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,455
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22253 on: Today at 11:26:33 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:33:57 am
Maybe in extra time, but for the bulk of normal time I thought that was where the Danes had it under control. Rice and Phillips aren't much good at beating the press, for me, and that'll be Southgate's point of rumination for Sunday I reckon - the Italian midfield is significantly better than the habitual starting set up for England thus far (as was Denmark's for most of normal time).

The Italians pose much the same problem on the break that Denmark did, and demonstrated it against possibly the best possession football side in International football two days ago.

Spot on there I think, it is the midfield area that will have Gareth scratching his head the most ahead of Sunday's date with the Italians. Jorginho is excellent, I wonder if England will try and put a pressing player on him to stop Italy getting out too much. England cannot play like Spain obviously, so it will be a balance between keeping dangerous possession and containing Italy's raids.
I somehow don't expect the game to be like Italy Spain, you'd think tempting Italy out to attack might actually be a gameplan. Certainly no way it isn't monumentally stressful for England fans.

Sending Henderson rising above Jorginho, by winning on Sunday and with his achievements last 3 years would be beautiful.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22254 on: Today at 11:26:47 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:02:25 am
Maguire runs with the ball like he's still new to PES.

Who was the lad who said he runs like he's just out of the shower holding his towel around him while he's running. Every time I see him run now I think of that
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,936
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22255 on: Today at 11:30:11 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:26:47 am
Who was the lad who said he runs like he's just out of the shower holding his towel around him while he's running. Every time I see him run now I think of that

:lmao

Thats absolutely spot on.

On the Jorginho point I think Southgate will stick with Mount on the basis he probably knows him well. I dont think Mount has done a lot this tournament but I cant see Southgate moving too far from his tried and trusted at this stage.

Will he start Saka again? I like him, and hes has his moments but he didnt threaten that much. Id obviously start Henderson over Rice but can see him going same again there.
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,810
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22256 on: Today at 11:31:09 am »
Actually a quick update to all this.

My missus has just reminded me that our youngest grandaughter - the most adorable little thing in the entire universe - has got England in her school draw so looks like I might be having to reassess my loyalties on Sunday night. Family first or city first? What a fucking dilemma hey folks.

 ;D

 
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,907
  • Truthiness
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22257 on: Today at 11:33:26 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:37:09 am
How do you all feel about Maguire's sorties into the midfield, incidentally? Think it's a consistent line breaker that makes you more difficult to face? Or does it just provide an opportunity to steal the ball and break while you're a man short?

Edit: I should clarify. I think Maguire thinks he's Franz Beckenbauer and Pickford thinks he's Chilavert, whereas the reality is a little more sketchy. 

Quote
Yet corners and free-kicks are a key part of Englands arsenal and three times in a row early in the second half, Harry Maguire, rumbling forward like a moai being walked from the quarries on Easter Island, won headers from set plays, the second of them drawing a telescopic-armed save from Schmeichel.
- Jonathan Wilson
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,212
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22258 on: Today at 11:33:45 am »
The Danish journo calling Sterling and Kane divers on SkySports news and the presenter counter argues that the free kick that lead to the goal was soft and that Kane should have had a pen before that. Theyll bend over backwards to defend their own cheating but when someone from the opposition does it or what they perceive to be diving then its been brought over from the foreign lands and is an insult to the ghosts of this great game. On a side note Uefa are looking at charges against England for their fans using a laser, disturbances during the National anthem and lighting fireworks. All things considered you can see why so many on here dont want England to win, theres plenty to dislike.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,400
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22259 on: Today at 11:34:35 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 10:51:50 am
Don't dislike England... I just don't like Pickford or Kane.

Kane getting MOTM last night after spending 119 out of the 120 minutes throwing himself to the floor, and the other scoring a trademark tap in after a crap pen, is a joke.

If they win the tournament he might even be in for a knighthood and I just absolutely cannot be arsed with "Sir Harold Kane" becoming a legitimate thing.

Kane was fucking pathetic yesterday, and Sterling was equally pathetic. Kane went down on every contact, players like him deserved to have his career ended by an actual tackle.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,470
  • JFT96
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22260 on: Today at 11:34:54 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 11:31:09 am
Actually a quick update to all this.

My missus has just reminded me that our youngest grandaughter - the most adorable little thing in the entire universe - has got England in her school draw so looks like I might be having to reassess my loyalties on Sunday night. Family first or city first? What a fucking dilemma hey folks.

 ;D

 

What does she stand to win if England do it? Surely you can support Italy and just give her the winnings afterwards? :D
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,098
  • YNWA
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22261 on: Today at 11:35:35 am »
If he starts that same midfield vs Italy then its going to be a long night for the England defenders.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22262 on: Today at 11:36:08 am »
Henderson possibly about to become the first Englishman ever to win a league title, the European Cup and the Euros.
Logged

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,452
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22263 on: Today at 11:37:00 am »
-
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,863
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22264 on: Today at 11:38:24 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:23:09 am
When publishers scramble to release the England equivalent of Das Reboot, they should carefully remember in among the fawning praise for some mythical ten-year plan devised after another tournament exit that they were a pint of wine away from a different outcome

Maybe but it would be wrong to argue a lot hasn't changed in the England set up over the last ten years ... the other counter point would be that Allardyce is a perfectly good manager and probably could've set the team up similarly - he'd still have had the incredible talent to work with Southgate has

As for causality ultimately every sports narrative is based on the result then you work back which is why they're all so suspect.
My favourite is Moneyball which is a fantastic story and no doubt they were thinking differently but both the film and the book entirely neglected that mostly by luck the As had 3 of the best starting pitchers in all of baseball that were by far the biggest reason for their success

Logged

Online Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,941
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22265 on: Today at 11:38:31 am »
Quote from: Antics on Today at 08:53:21 am
Quick note to all posters, before you write your own personal essay on why you do/dont support the England Mens Football team, please consider that literally every single angle of this debate has been covered in the last 554 pages and your soliloquy either way will change 0 (zero) minds.

Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22266 on: Today at 11:39:36 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:30:11 am
:lmao

Thats absolutely spot on.

On the Jorginho point I think Southgate will stick with Mount on the basis he probably knows him well. I dont think Mount has done a lot this tournament but I cant see Southgate moving too far from his tried and trusted at this stage.

Will he start Saka again? I like him, and hes has his moments but he didnt threaten that much. Id obviously start Henderson over Rice but can see him going same again there.

I think you're right about Mount (who's been good so far in my book), and I'd start Saka cos Emerson will be on his bike.
Logged
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22267 on: Today at 11:41:48 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:38:24 am
As for causality ultimately every sports narrative is based on the result then you work back which is why they're all so suspect.
My favourite is Moneyball which is a fantastic story and no doubt they were thinking differently but both the film and the book entirely neglected that mostly by luck the As had 3 of the best starting pitchers in all of baseball that were by far the biggest reason for their success

I think the point of the book was more that sabremetrics redefined what value meant in the sport, no?

That's certainly the theme running throughout most of Lewis's work.
Logged
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Online Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,941
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22268 on: Today at 12:00:10 pm »
A work colleague of my missus told her that a few people he knows well have been getting into Wembley easily for recent games by following people through the turnstiles. Said the checks were really lax and obviously with the reduced capacity there wasn't much hassle finding seats to take up!
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,459
  • Bam!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22269 on: Today at 12:02:16 pm »
Anyone got any kind of reaction from Denmark of the match and tournament as a whole?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,628
  • The first five yards........
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22270 on: Today at 12:02:26 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 11:31:09 am
Actually a quick update to all this.

My missus has just reminded me that our youngest grandaughter - the most adorable little thing in the entire universe - has got England in her school draw so looks like I might be having to reassess my loyalties on Sunday night. Family first or city first? What a fucking dilemma hey folks.

 ;D

 

Too late Timbo. You've already walked the plank.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,470
  • JFT96
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22271 on: Today at 12:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 12:00:10 pm
A work colleague of my missus told her that a few people he knows well have been getting into Wembley easily for recent games by following people through the turnstiles. Said the checks were really lax and obviously with the reduced capacity there wasn't much hassle finding seats to take up!

Yeah Wembley looked like it had far more than 65k people in there last night
Logged

Online Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,941
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22272 on: Today at 12:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:02:40 pm
Yeah Wembley looked like it had far more than 65k people in there last night

Yeah. Although I am sure it will be a very different story with security come Sunday night.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Online Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22273 on: Today at 12:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 12:00:10 pm
A work colleague of my missus told her that a few people he knows well have been getting into Wembley easily for recent games by following people through the turnstiles. Said the checks were really lax and obviously with the reduced capacity there wasn't much hassle finding seats to take up!

This sounds like something from the 70s & 80s. Bunking up two at a time to get through the turnstiles. And with standing only at the two ends, once you were in, you were in!
Logged

Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,327
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22274 on: Today at 12:05:45 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:36:08 am
Henderson possibly about to become the first Englishman ever to win a league title, the European Cup and the Euros.

I like the sound of that.
Logged

Online Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,941
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22275 on: Today at 12:12:32 pm »
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/57763001

Euro 2020: England charged by Uefa after 'laser' penalty incident
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,733
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22276 on: Today at 12:12:59 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:02:16 pm
Anyone got any kind of reaction from Denmark of the match and tournament as a whole?
Suffice to say they've very temporarily relinquished the title of "world's happiest country/people" in the cold light of day.

Having their national anthem booed, players blinded by lasers and the opposition cheating their way to a win at any cost, will do that to a nation.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,961
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22277 on: Today at 12:13:59 pm »

'Euro 2020: England charge by Uefa after 'laser' penalty incident'

England are also charged with causing a "disturbance" during Denmark's national anthem and setting off fireworks.

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57763001 & www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/jul/08/euro-2020-reaction-england-beat-denmark-final-italy-live





Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,470
  • JFT96
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22278 on: Today at 12:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 12:03:50 pm
Yeah. Although I am sure it will be a very different story with security come Sunday night.

Rumours Johnson is going to increase capacity to a full house so no doubt.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,774
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22279 on: Today at 12:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:02:16 pm
Anyone got any kind of reaction from Denmark of the match and tournament as a whole?

Browsing through some of the Danish papers, the media is proud of the team's accomplishments and the party-like atmosphere their run created. There is a sense that they left everything on the pitch/nobody could have asked for more. The media and the national team also seem hopeful going forward. However both are furious over some of the stuff that went on last night (the laser, the penalty, the two balls on the pitch prior to the penalty).
« Last Edit: Today at 12:20:01 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 552 553 554 555 556 [557] 558   Go Up
« previous next »
 