But you're a little bit impressed too Roy mate I think?



Matip of course is much quicker and more balanced. You feel he can actually change direction when he's accelerating with the ball too. That can get you out of an apparent cul-de-sac. Maguire on the other hand sets a course and sticks to it.



Best of all of course is Joe Gomez who is in the Agger- Hansen class of ball carrying.



In Maguire's case, I think he's very dangerous at attacking set pieces, but he's prone to his head going for me. Stones and Gomez would have been an interesting pairing.I'm impressed in general though. That's two tournaments in a row that Southgate's broadly gotten par out of his squad by sticking to his own guns. The draw has opened up nicely both times.I think Southgate's a manager playing the percentages, as you could argue Mancini has been. Build the group as a unit, don't tinker too much, try and manage risk - it's a winning formula if you have a strong enough squad and if the opposing sides are limited (which they are in comparison to previous competitions, bar France).I think given the resources England have, though, it's a bit like playing with the handbrake on. You can exert control with more directness than he seems able to comprehend. As you say - Henderson and Bellingham.This is it. The point is you disrupt and create numerical superiority - it's a means to an end. Look at Sterling. He'll make a mistake, but instantly capitalise on it and slalom past two defenders into the box. Sometimes with Maguire it feels self indulgent/vane in comparison - he'd have achieved much the same result by passing it ten yards to someone in space.