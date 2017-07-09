« previous next »
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22200 on: Today at 10:09:06 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:05:38 am
Grealish gets called out a lot on going down easily . Even the co commentator in the game last night said sometimes he just falls over!

I'm not saying there isn't a bias towards English players but we also have a massive bias towards Liverpool players so we can't really take the highground when we'd 100% consider Salah and Mane cheating scum or whatever tribal insults we'd want to use if they played for a rival team

Its the context in the way its said though. Grealish "falling over" is just him playing the game and it gets brushed over as something he has to do to get the free kick whereas when Salah does it he's dived and cheated the game and sullied the memory of fucking Prince Philip
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22201 on: Today at 10:11:57 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:05:58 am
Its inconsistent for all teams / players.

Diving?

Its not. There's an unnatural amount of penalties given to English players in comparison to foreign players, in the PL. And Mo in particular gets a ridiculously raw deal. He wasn't in the top 50 most fouled players last season. You've got Grealish getting fouled 110 times last season, and you've got Salah on 22.
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22202 on: Today at 10:12:08 am »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 09:32:40 am
Walker is a bellend with the whole sex parties during a pandemic bit.

Quite like the idea of a sex party. Not too sure of the etiquette though !!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22203 on: Today at 10:13:32 am »
In defence of Walker, it wasn't a sex party. It was a sex festival.
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22204 on: Today at 10:13:40 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:08:09 am
He's spot on though mate. Salah and Mane are nowhere near as bad as the English lads. Nowhere near. You have Lee Dixon saying last night that it was a dive but he doesn't care. Then he will ridicule the likes of Salah and Mane in a few weeks time.
Fans are hypocrites, most of them, but they have the ear of their mates in the pub or a forum. Them fellas like Jenas and Dixon and Shearer and the rest sit there and claim how smart or clever Kane or Grealish are then have days on end discussions and bringing ex players into it when Salah wins a pen, they have the ear of millions and rive agendas and labels.
I'd have no problem whatsoever if they slaughtered everyone fairly. I'm sure there are loads of fair pundits out there who can see that but they won't get a slot. Bring back Eamon Dunphy
If Mane or Salah played for another team we would say they dive all the time. We're biased. Commentators and pundits are biased and stupid. Other team fans are biased. Welcome to football.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22205 on: Today at 10:15:04 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 08:05:39 pm
Fuck sake get Henderson on

I am enjoying England doing well and have got into it, but at my deepest level watching the game it was this that was in my head throughout. 😁
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22206 on: Today at 10:16:17 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:08:09 am
He's spot on though mate. Salah and Mane are nowhere near as bad as the English lads. Nowhere near. You have Lee Dixon saying last night that it was a dive but he doesn't care. Then he will ridicule the likes of Salah and Mane in a few weeks time.
Fans are hypocrites, most of them, but they have the ear of their mates in the pub or a forum. Them fellas like Jenas and Dixon and Shearer and the rest sit there and claim how smart or clever Kane or Grealish are then have days on end discussions and bringing ex players into it when Salah wins a pen, they have the ear of millions and rive agendas and labels.
I'd have no problem whatsoever if they slaughtered everyone fairly. I'm sure there are loads of fair pundits out there who can see that but they won't get a slot. Bring back Eamon Dunphy

It's our lads that are singled out when they're nowhere near the worst. Fernandes indulged. The English lads labelled as clever by the entire punditry class.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22207 on: Today at 10:16:32 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:09:06 am
Its the context in the way its said though. Grealish "falling over" is just him playing the game and it gets brushed over as something he has to do to get the free kick whereas when Salah does it he's dived and cheated the game and sullied the memory of fucking Prince Philip

And Salah and Mane have never dived as much as yesterday. In numbers or in terms of the diving quality. We should get around 10 penalties a game if yesterday's contact was enough. The amount of times Salah gets tugged by his shoulder is insane and he has mostly stood his ground.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22208 on: Today at 10:17:43 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:16:32 am
And Salah and Mane have never dived as much as yesterday. In numbers or in terms of the diving quality. We should get around 10 penalties a game if yesterday's contact was enough. The amount of times Salah gets tugged by his shoulder is insane and he has mostly stood his ground.

It's systemic cheating. Kane went full Drogba yesterday.  Salah tries to stay on his feet.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22209 on: Today at 10:18:24 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 10:54:13 pm
How can you call that England team and squad Brexit FC? Makes no sense. It's a team that represents what I think is the true England. Diverse, the children of immigrants in some cases, anti racist (as that gesture before every game is for, which Southgate has strongly defended). Sterling of course only came over to this country at a young age. Much closer to an Anti Brexit FC.

Really good point you make. Unfortunately, completely missed by most of the knuckle dragging c*nts who support them
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22210 on: Today at 10:18:54 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:13:40 am
If Mane or Salah played for another team we would say they dive all the time. We're biased. Commentators and pundits are biased and stupid. Other team fans are biased. Welcome to football.

You are totally missing the point. English players are diving all the time and get lauded for it by commentators and pundits. Salah and Mane get constantly fouled, but try to stay on their feet, being honest footballers and fuck all gets said. Then, the one time they think sod this and go down, they are the biggest cheating bastards in football.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22211 on: Today at 10:20:18 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:17:43 am
It's systemic cheating. Kane went full Drogba yesterday.  Salah tries to stay on his feet.

Kane has always been a cheat.

He gets called out for it in the PL (remember that arching of the back thing?) but wont for England.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22212 on: Today at 10:20:20 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 12:42:39 am
I'm not a big England fan but I'll be cheering them on and will greatly enjoy the strange implosion on here

 ;D

The second bit is just weird considering this is first and foremost a Liverpool FC forum.
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22213 on: Today at 10:23:38 am »
England's keep ball was superb, in fairness. When you have Pep, Klopp and Bielsa in your national league then it will rub off.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22214 on: Today at 10:23:46 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:13:40 am
If Mane or Salah played for another team we would say they dive all the time. We're biased. Commentators and pundits are biased and stupid. Other team fans are biased. Welcome to football.

Would we ?  I'm not so sure. Some might like but when it comes to things like diving, VAR, shit refs people have to be objective if they want it to improve. I've seen Salah or Mane go down on a few occasions a bit easy yeah but I don't think anyone can justifiably say they do it all the time. Id like to think Klopp wouldn't really accept that but maybe I'm being naive there. But you watch Kane or Grealish, they do that what, 4 or 5 times in a game at the very least ? 
I do agree though that pundits are biased and stupid  :)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22215 on: Today at 10:23:51 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:20:18 am
Kane has always been a cheat.

He gets called out for it in the PL (remember that arching of the back thing?) but wont for England.

He constantly gets called 'clever' when cheating in the PL, by the same pundits who call our lads cheats. Including so-called Liverpool legends.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22216 on: Today at 10:24:00 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:26:10 am
Have all the people cheering Italy on Sunday because England are massive cheats forgotten this already?



It's fine to not support England, just don't pretend it's for moral reasons. ;D

If that goal had been chalked off by VAR it's a racing certainty that Immobile would have resumed his position on the deck and started thumping the ground again.

However too many people I dislike are happy that England won and therefore I've decided I must support Italy. It helps that Berlusconi wants England to win. Oh, and the fascists in the Italian parliament. They're backing England too apparently. And the ordinary Italian has a much more level-headed approach to the whole thing. Just one firework so far and a couple of flags. And the whole country - not just the team - has started to take the knee. Forza Italia!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22217 on: Today at 10:25:11 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:23:51 am
He constantly gets called 'clever' when cheating in the PL, by the same pundits who call our lads cheats. Including so-called Liverpool legends.

He got called out for the arching of the back thing as it was dangerous play.

All clubs think theres an agenda against them.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22218 on: Today at 10:25:24 am »
If you hate England and feel a sense of anger and bitterness today...

The best thing to do is not go onto the internet today and let the world know how angry and bitter you are.

At best it's sour grapes, at worst it's pissing in your own mouth.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22219 on: Today at 10:25:48 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:50:49 pm
Some of the reaction in here is just unreal... saying that as a Scot.  ;D

wasn't following last night but reading through a bit today. fucking hell, the fume is unreal :D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22220 on: Today at 10:25:54 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:25:11 am
All clubs think there’s an agenda against them.

Yep. And it's incredibly dull.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22221 on: Today at 10:26:13 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:18:54 am
You are totally missing the point. English players are diving all the time and get lauded for it by commentators and pundits. Salah and Mane get constantly fouled, but try to stay on their feet, being honest footballers and fuck all gets said. Then, the one time they think sod this and go down, they are the biggest cheating bastards in football.
My point is we would not think that if they played for another team. We would consider them cheating c*nts.

Suarez also got fouled a lot of times, as does Grealish to be fair. Still throw themselves on the floor at times. As do Salah and Mane.

I'm not saying that Salah or Mane don't get a hard time of it. I'm saying we're just as selective in our disdain for players who down easily as any pundit or England fan.

Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:18:24 am
Really good point you make. Unfortunately, completely missed by most of the knuckle dragging c*nts who support them
The 'most' is just incorrect. My social media timeline was full of a wide range of people supporting England. Normal people. People from places more diverse than Liverpool. A lot more than little Englanders support the national team mate.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22222 on: Today at 10:28:08 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:26:10 am
Have all the people cheering Italy on Sunday because England are massive cheats forgotten this already?



It's fine to not support England, just don't pretend it's for moral reasons. ;D

Did the Italian fans want our title null and voided?

Let the best cheats win.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22223 on: Today at 10:28:45 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:25:54 am
Yep. And it's incredibly dull.

It certainly is.

People choose want they want to hear with it.

As you say, if you are bitter about England then stay off the Internet.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22224 on: Today at 10:29:56 am »
Cant support the Italians, vile fan base and their players are worse than Kane and Sterling for diving.

If Jordan gets a winners medal and scores the winning goal then Im happy with that.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22225 on: Today at 10:32:09 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:30:23 am
Hope Italians dive in the last minute to win the final. Shameful shit from England last night and an even more shameful coverage of it from people who'll in few weeks go back to lamenting how Salah and Mane are diving and ruining the integrity of the beautiful game. Fucking bastards.


Italians cheating?  Never!

They will be diving from the first minute to the last.   Hmmm where shall I start?   San Siro 1965 seems a good place.   
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22226 on: Today at 10:33:57 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:23:38 am
England's keep ball was superb, in fairness. When you have Pep, Klopp and Bielsa in your national league then it will rub off.

Maybe in extra time, but for the bulk of normal time I thought that was where the Danes had it under control. Rice and Phillips aren't much good at beating the press, for me, and that'll be Southgate's point of rumination for Sunday I reckon - the Italian midfield is significantly better than the habitual starting set up for England thus far (as was Denmark's for most of normal time).

The Italians pose much the same problem on the break that Denmark did, and demonstrated it against possibly the best possession football side in International football two days ago.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22227 on: Today at 10:37:06 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:08:09 am
He's spot on though mate. Salah and Mane are nowhere near as bad as the English lads. Nowhere near. You have Lee Dixon saying last night that it was a dive but he doesn't care. Then he will ridicule the likes of Salah and Mane in a few weeks time.
Fans are hypocrites, most of them, but they have the ear of their mates in the pub or a forum. Them fellas like Jenas and Dixon and Shearer and the rest sit there and claim how smart or clever Kane or Grealish are then have days on end discussions and bringing ex players into it when Salah wins a pen, they have the ear of millions and rive agendas and labels.
I'd have no problem whatsoever if they slaughtered everyone fairly. I'm sure there are loads of fair pundits out there who can see that but they won't get a slot. Bring back Eamon Dunphy
I think you've covered it there - apart from the Dunphy bit  ;)

I think the bottom line is the difference between how last nights pen was discussed and the opprobrium that is heaped on Salah when he wins a pen.

I know all fans are hypocrites to an extent, but all most of us on here want is for our players to be treated in the same way as the rest. No favours, but not singled out either.

The "disrespecting Nobby Stiles" while praising Kane and Grealish for being "clever" is no longer tenable after last nights pen and the attempts to justify it.

Overall though, good luck to England. Personally I'll never feel the way I do about Liverpool but I want them to do well. God knows we could do with a boost and there's lots of decent footy fans that have never been treated to the highs we've been lucky enough to enjoy as reds.
Southgate's actually delivered what a series of high profile managers haven't and that's a united squad, with a way of playing that isn't dictated by egos or flavour of the month players.

Sterling has been the standout for me. (apart from the obvious). No team has been able to handle him turning and running at them.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22228 on: Today at 10:37:09 am »
How do you all feel about Maguire's sorties into the midfield, incidentally? Think it's a consistent line breaker that makes you more difficult to face? Or does it just provide an opportunity to steal the ball and break while you're a man short?

Edit: I should clarify. I think Maguire thinks he's Franz Beckenbauer and Pickford thinks he's Chilavert, whereas the reality is a little more sketchy. 
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22229 on: Today at 10:39:37 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:33:57 am
Maybe in extra time, but for the bulk of normal time I thought that was where the Danes had it under control. Rice and Phillips aren't much good at beating the press, for me, and that'll be Southgate's point of rumination for Sunday I reckon - the Italian midfield is significantly better than the habitual starting set up for England thus far (as was Denmark's for most of normal time).

The Italians pose much the same problem on the break that Denmark did, and demonstrated it against possibly the best possession football side in International football two days ago.

England kept the ball well when Denmark could no longer run.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22230 on: Today at 10:41:58 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 10:29:56 am
Cant support the Italians, vile fan base and their players are worse than Kane and Sterling for diving.

If Jordan gets a winners medal and scores the winning goal then Im happy with that.

I'm genuinely not that arsed to be honest. I'd prefer England because of Hendo, and I'm sure our other English players would be buzzing for their occasional team-mates. But away from that I'd rather Liverpool win a game than England win a tournament. And of course its undeniably funny on here at the moment with a 'yeah I wouldnt mind if England won' minority and another 'My life is going to be fucking ruined if England win' minority. And a few who wrongly seem to think hating all things English is some sort of Liverpool supporting badge of honour *cough Andy*

But it is also pretty funny seeing people talking about not wanting the 'Brexit, racist, diving, cheating England' to win....against Italy :D
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22231 on: Today at 10:43:46 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:37:09 am
How do you all feel about Maguire's sorties into the midfield, incidentally? Think it's a consistent line breaker that makes you more difficult to face? Or does it just provide an opportunity to steal the ball and break while you're a man short?

Edit: I should clarify. I think Maguire thinks he's Franz Beckenbauer and Pickford thinks he's Chilavert, whereas the reality is a little more sketchy. 

I feel the same way I do about it when Nat Phillips did it for us last season except without the huge sense of dread ;D I think it creates a gap in defence that can be exploited if you lose the ball with players who aren't very good with it like Maguire.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22232 on: Today at 10:45:41 am »
He did it once last night, second half I think, where he was perilously close to 'Fellaini gif' territory and clearly had fuck all idea where he was going or what he was going to do with the ball. But I think Sterling sprinted back and bailed him out.
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22233 on: Today at 10:46:20 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:41:58 am
I'm genuinely not that arsed to be honest. I'd prefer England because of Hendo, and I'm sure our other English players would be buzzing for their occasional team-mates. But away from that I'd rather Liverpool win a game than England win a tournament. And of course its undeniably funny on here at the moment with a 'yeah I wouldnt mind if England won' minority and another 'My life is going to be fucking ruined if England win' minority. And a few who wrongly seem to think hating all things English is some sort of Liverpool supporting badge of honour *cough Andy*

But it is also pretty funny seeing people talking about not wanting the 'Brexit, racist, diving, cheating England' to win....against Italy :D

Totally agree and if they win great, if they dont then Im not arsed.

If England lose the final Ill say oh well time for a coffee. If Liverpool lose a Tuesday night game against West Brom the remote control is getting thrown at the TV and Ill be in a bad mood for quite a while  ;D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22234 on: Today at 10:47:23 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:34:37 am
Similar for me regarding the work conversations

"You hungover today?"
"Last night was great wasn't it!"

How do I tell susan from finance that I watched it pretty much from a neutral point of view and had a brew and a Skyr yoghurt?

Joined this morning's Skype meeting a couple minutes late and was like "sorry, was just making a coffee" and my manager was like "oooooh bet you need it" and it took me a few seconds to understand what she meant, and then I was like "er no I was just making a coffee". My name is Sian and I have an extremely Welsh surname, you know?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Final MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22235 on: Today at 10:47:48 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:37:09 am
How do you all feel about Maguire's sorties into the midfield, incidentally? Think it's a consistent line breaker that makes you more difficult to face? Or does it just provide an opportunity to steal the ball and break while you're a man short?

A good question. He's always been very decent at breaking lines as a ball carrier (we're gonna get that gif now of him wandering around in ever decreasing circles!), and in this tournament he's been fairly impressive with the ball.

A good job too since neither Phillips nor Rice appear to have the courage or know-how to break lines themselves (We're all screaming for Henderson and Bellingham, right?).

But a ball steal is possible. Partly because Maguire isnt quite slick enough on it, and partly because the movement ahead of him still isnt clever enough. That means that despite breaking the first line Maguire's only out ball remains the flanks.

But you're a little bit impressed too Roy mate I think?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #22236 on: Today at 10:48:24 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:04:00 pm
Maguire v Immobile, battle of the titans.
