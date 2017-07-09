He's spot on though mate. Salah and Mane are nowhere near as bad as the English lads. Nowhere near. You have Lee Dixon saying last night that it was a dive but he doesn't care. Then he will ridicule the likes of Salah and Mane in a few weeks time.

Fans are hypocrites, most of them, but they have the ear of their mates in the pub or a forum. Them fellas like Jenas and Dixon and Shearer and the rest sit there and claim how smart or clever Kane or Grealish are then have days on end discussions and bringing ex players into it when Salah wins a pen, they have the ear of millions and rive agendas and labels.

I'd have no problem whatsoever if they slaughtered everyone fairly. I'm sure there are loads of fair pundits out there who can see that but they won't get a slot. Bring back Eamon Dunphy



I think you've covered it there - apart from the Dunphy bitI think the bottom line is the difference between how last nights pen was discussed and the opprobrium that is heaped on Salah when he wins a pen.I know all fans are hypocrites to an extent, but all most of us on here want is for our players to be treated in the same way as the rest. No favours, but not singled out either.The "disrespecting Nobby Stiles" while praising Kane and Grealish for being "clever" is no longer tenable after last nights pen and the attempts to justify it.Overall though, good luck to England. Personally I'll never feel the way I do about Liverpool but I want them to do well. God knows we could do with a boost and there's lots of decent footy fans that have never been treated to the highs we've been lucky enough to enjoy as reds.Southgate's actually delivered what a series of high profile managers haven't and that's a united squad, with a way of playing that isn't dictated by egos or flavour of the month players.Sterling has been the standout for me. (apart from the obvious). No team has been able to handle him turning and running at them.