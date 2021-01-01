People getting incredibly salty over the England win is unwarranted. It was a soft pen, and these things happen in football. Simply cannot be categorized as a clear and obvious dive. Contact, however minimum, is present. Also, Denmark scored from a 'soft' freekick. Amusing to see people classing the sterling one a dive and ignoring this. Quite clearly, there wasn't enough pressure to warrant going to the ground. Another one is the Kane incident. Kane was denied a penalty because he was deemed to have committed a foul in the run-up. That was also a 'soft' foul. Could have been not given if it was a standalone incident and no one would bat an eye. Add that the supposed foul did not affect the ball.

On the balance, England deserved to go through.



The Grealish on/off was baffling



i think it's fair to say the above is a very balanced post with meritand wrighty was correct also, we've seen pens like that all fucking season (and worse, easily), i hate fucking diving, i loathe it, but i can't get away from it cos that team does it, and that other team does it, and oh yeah, our fucking team, liverpool, do itget clattered and stay on your feet in the box, see what you get then, so it's a rod refs have made for their own backs, one that VAR hasn't or can't rectify consistently and players from every top flight club in the world will go down on contact in the box - that is our sport in the modern game, unfortunate as that isand if you think the italians will be playing with any greater 'honour'...., i've been watching footy since shanks, and the most snide national team in europe has always been the italians (as wonderful as some of their teams have been), it will always be the italians and you'll get no apology from them for it, to them it has always been part of the game, being clever, smart, they see the game a different way to the way i view it (and most older english fans, i'd venture), more akin to how south american teams view it, dont go down for a pen? they'd think you're a fucking idiot and let you know that as wellnot if you think like southgateit's unfair to say he wont make a brave decision (whether they are wise decisions is a differnt question), he has made plenty in his england career already, he'd been crucified for taking grealish off tonite had denmark came back and he knows it, however..... it typifies his football philosophy, safety first above everything else, so having got the goal up, he knows denmark have to throw the kitchen sink and now sets up to defend thatpersonally, i'd prefer to take advantage of that on the counter-attack (unless a couple of mins to go), and that's why i question whether he can win anything, greece aside, to my memory all (?) other teams that win the big ones go for it, southgate doesn't have go for it in his DNA