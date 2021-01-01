« previous next »
As an Aussie with a soft spot for Denmark but a hatred of the Azzuri due to the world cup in 2006 when an outclassed Italy won a game against us via a soft diving penalty in ET (and ended up winning the whole thing) - well it feels like history is repeating and now England have done the same fucking thing.

Oh man i am half Italian and half Aussie (i support Australia more in sports but we aren't usually very good at football/soccer so generally support Italy when it comes to that) and that was such a weird time hah.  I was fuming but happy at the same time.  I copped so much abuse from my mates, and still do, so i understand the resentment there.  From the Aloisi penalty to qualify to the late goals against Japan to the late Kewell goal against Croatia.  Some mad celebrations there.  What a world cup. 
Oh man i am half Italian and half Aussie (i support Australia more in sports but we aren't usually very good at football/soccer so generally support Italy when it comes to that) and that was such a weird time hah.  I was fuming but happy at the same time.  I copped so much abuse from my mates, and still do, so i understand the resentment there.  From the Aloisi penalty to qualify to the late goals against Japan to the late Kewell goal against Croatia.  Some mad celebrations there.  What a world cup. 

It was an incredible time :scarf :scarf :scarf
