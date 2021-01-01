« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD  (Read 283713 times)

Online Jake

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21520 on: Today at 10:30:15 pm »
Come on Denmark! 5 minutes to make summer great here.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21521 on: Today at 10:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Today at 10:28:47 pm
Im assuming you voted pro Brexit, right? ::)

No bitterness at all, just hatred for the shithousery they bring to the game we love.

At least they will get fucked in the final, which will even more painful for this team full of mongrels.

Absolute shithouse comment ;D

No I didn't vote Brexit, or Tory, not that it's any of your business.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21522 on: Today at 10:30:31 pm »
Henderson you diving mackem bastard. No wonder Fordy hates you.
Online stockdam

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21523 on: Today at 10:30:37 pm »
Poor sub by Southgate that has brought on the pressure
Online Kekule

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21524 on: Today at 10:30:43 pm »
Booking for Kane? Surely?
Online Mister men

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21525 on: Today at 10:30:47 pm »
Why isn't Kane booked there???
Online Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21526 on: Today at 10:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 10:29:19 pm
5.10 from Hendo there.

Can't beat the masters Kane and Sterling.

Hendo hasnt had the benefit of being coached it in the last 6 years!

Hell get his arse kicked if he tried that here  ;D
Online Linudden

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21527 on: Today at 10:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:28:22 pm
They stopped playing football when it was 1-1 and just smashed it up field. They now desperately need a goal and are passing it around instead of just launching it into the penalty area. Terrible tactics from Denmark.  ::)

The way they've butchered the common Scandinavian language and turned it into something that mainland Scandinavians just shake their heads at you see they have a knack for complicating stuff :lmao
Online Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21528 on: Today at 10:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:23:02 pm
Lineker, Dixon, Murphy, Jenas and the lot of them better not be bitching about dives on MOTD during the upcoming PL season. Any bitching about dives from Team X, Y or Z should be met with a snide "you don't care when Sterling dives for England."

They don't care when they dive in the Prem as long as you're English or play for Man United.
Online smicer07

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21529 on: Today at 10:31:21 pm »
Denmark down to 10
Online stockdam

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21530 on: Today at 10:31:22 pm »
Needless pressure due to trying to hang on
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21531 on: Today at 10:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Golden_Child on Today at 10:27:46 pm
Alright mate,

snip

I think you're missing the irony in his post in that for years English media/supporters have often said "X are cheats".
Online Guz-kop

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21532 on: Today at 10:31:29 pm »
For all their height and weird formations, Denmark set pieces have been shite except the direct free kick of course
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21533 on: Today at 10:31:39 pm »
I feel for Denmark. They've had a great tournament but having Eriksen almost die and then get cheated out a final seems unfair.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21534 on: Today at 10:31:47 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 10:30:14 pm
Not really karma though is it? The not getting a penalty and being booked in THAT game is the karma.

No probably not. The point is every team does it and fans from every country get on their high horse about it.

It's the ref and VAR calls that piss me off.
Online duvva

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21535 on: Today at 10:31:49 pm »
Sterling got some energy still
Online Port_vale_lad

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21536 on: Today at 10:32:02 pm »
Italy england final ? feck keane off were gonna need tom daley doing punditry and simone biles on commentary discussing artistic merit
Offline tray fenny

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21537 on: Today at 10:32:06 pm »
small time af this
Online Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21538 on: Today at 10:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 10:24:08 pm
They had to fly 2000+ miles twice in the last few days and play a game in 30 degree heat inbetween, they're knackered.

The whole tournament is a giant farce. This is the asterick title.
Online a little break

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21539 on: Today at 10:32:21 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:31:21 pm
Denmark down to 10

This been in drafts since he brought Poulsen on?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21540 on: Today at 10:32:23 pm »
Idiotic from Maehle. He doesn't have the legs to take everyone on
Online Sarge

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21541 on: Today at 10:32:26 pm »
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21542 on: Today at 10:32:53 pm »
Maele is some player.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21543 on: Today at 10:32:59 pm »
Hahahaha, feel like I'm going insane here. Blatant handball to stop an attack, no yellow card. This ref is a bad piece of shit
Online B0151?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21544 on: Today at 10:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:32:15 pm
The whole tournament is a giant farce. This is the asterick title.
That argument sounds very familiar  :lmao I love the shambles
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21545 on: Today at 10:33:41 pm »
This ref has been a fucking shite
Online Circa1892

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21546 on: Today at 10:33:43 pm »
Kane must be one of the worst top players.
Online tubby pls.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21547 on: Today at 10:33:44 pm »
Sterling has been excellent, just doesn't stop running.
Online Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21548 on: Today at 10:33:51 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:26:31 pm
I ain't gonna lie, I'm not even happy for Henderson and I like him a lot.

The whole thing is a fucking disgrace to quote Drogba.
Online Linudden

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21549 on: Today at 10:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:33:43 pm
Kane must be one of the worst top players.

Ruud van Nistelrooy with better aim.
Online Mister men

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21550 on: Today at 10:34:20 pm »
After what happened to Erikson to be the victim of cheating to knock you out is heart breaking
Online slaphead

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21551 on: Today at 10:34:25 pm »
Schmichael to equalise
Online Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21552 on: Today at 10:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Golden_Child on Today at 10:27:46 pm
Alright mate,

We can't help where we are born so don't be an ignorant bigot.

I'm English with a small bit of Italian heritage. I don't support England because of the knee jerk, reactionist behaviour that I see amongst q percentage of fans.

I'd just like to say, in the friendliest way possible....

I hope England lose every single game they play. The majority of 'fans' are right wing arsehoes. For the people on here who obviously don't fall into that category....don't get dragged in when most of the current squad put people at risk by breaching Covid rules. Grealish smashed 2/3 cars and fucked off. Fml

Cheating bastards you know what you are.
Online Circa1892

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21553 on: Today at 10:34:30 pm »
Matterface is just talking utter fucking shite.

Why did they replace Clive with him?
Offline Cruiser

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21554 on: Today at 10:34:40 pm »
Denmark are gassed
Online duvva

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21555 on: Today at 10:34:42 pm »
This big build up from Matterface deserves a Denmark equaliser
Online stockdam

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21556 on: Today at 10:34:45 pm »
England in full-blown Italian mode.
Online Kekule

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21557 on: Today at 10:34:46 pm »
Feel it, ride it, get the tension out of your system

More x-rated commentary.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21558 on: Today at 10:34:48 pm »
Matterface is a bad blert.
Online King_doggerel

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #21559 on: Today at 10:34:51 pm »
i guess this is what it should feel like as a proper city fan winning the league...all so hollow. I can't feel good winning a match this way.
