Best young player of the tournment: Pedri. What a player!
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:06:25 pm
Chiellini with Alba is one of my favourite sporting moments in recent years I think.

Hope he gives Kane/Schmeichel a pat on the head and a tickle.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:41:40 pm
Indeed, not enough of this in football, Chiellini looks like a top bloke, in the Sami Hypia mould. Chiesa and Enrique also.

Loved Chiesa's workrate and defensive cover, also nice to see Derek Guyler (Wallasey/Fairfield/Toxteth) back in football (One for the oldies)





Amazing thats how Evani turned out (from that Capello AC Milan side).
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:41:40 pm
Indeed, not enough of this in football, Chiellini looks like a top bloke, in the Sami Hypia mould. Chiesa and Enrique also.

Loved Chiesa's workrate and defensive cover, also nice to see Derek Guyler (Wallasey/Fairfield/Toxteth) back in football (One for the oldies)





Deryck Guyler - one the great washboard players. With the Spinners on Pebble Mill:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sfnx-qwqBmo
The Italian reboot of Grange Hill looks so much more stylish than our original.

Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:41:40 pm








Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:23:33 am
A steward thinking Leonardo Bonucci was a fan trying to get onto the pitch / a fan being a 'full kit wanker':-

https://streamable.com/cakoyh

There's a nicer cut here, where Bonucci starts laughing and hugs her after she realises her mistake
https://twitter.com/SoccerByIves/status/1412554578193702913?s=20

A couple of Irish lads in Italia '90 shirts going stone mad only adds to the spectacle.
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:06:25 pm
Chiellini with Alba is one of my favourite sporting moments in recent years I think. 
Whats not to love. Youd think he was messing with his mate down the park on a Sunday morning, not going into ET in a Euros semi. Was he always so? Dont remember him being so laid back in the 2014 WC when Suarez bit him ;D
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:23:04 am
Whats not to love. Youd think he was messing with his mate down the park on a Sunday morning, not going into ET in a Euros semi. Was he always so? Dont remember him being so laid back in the 2014 WC when Suarez bit him ;D

I reckon it was all about unsettling the Spanish players for me - like a capture the flag type gesture. Put the fear of god into the other captain, haha! Alba looked genuinely unsettled.
Ferdinand's arrogance at the end that England merely have to turn up to beat a team unbeaten for 33 games over nearly 3 years was astounding.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:25:57 am
I reckon it was all about unsettling the Spanish players for me - like a capture the flag type gesture. Put the fear of god into the other captain, haha! Alba looked genuinely unsettled.
Bullied even. Like a fifth-former vs a prefect.
I'm shocked Alba is their captain, he's a mental midget, as evidenced in the half time semi final cry he had at Anfield despite being 1-3 up at the time.
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:33:24 am
Ferdinand's arrogance at the end that England merely have to turn up to beat a team unbeaten for 33 games over nearly 3 years was astounding.
Astounding? More like typical. Hell never live down his Ole at the wheel hubris.
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:33:24 am
Ferdinand's arrogance at the end that England merely have to turn up to beat a team unbeaten for 33 games over nearly 3 years was astounding.

GIVE HIM A 10 YEAR CONTRACT SOUTHIE AT THE WHEEEEEEEEL.
Pickford blunder ideally tonight (but Sunday will do) to knock England out is all I ask for. Imagine him being presented with the golden glove after theatrically parrying a shot that was going wide right to the feet of Dolberg.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:23:04 am
Whats not to love. Youd think he was messing with his mate down the park on a Sunday morning, not going into ET in a Euros semi. Was he always so? Dont remember him being so laid back in the 2014 WC when Suarez bit him ;D

He's a fascinating specimen is Chiellini. Clearly he's tough. Morata likened being being marked by him in Juventus training sessions to being put into a gorilla's cage and told you must steal his food. But he also wants the world to think he's a good man and plays the game for fun.

It's a front I think. He started out like that against Belgium but absolutely lost it with the ref when he gave the Belgians a perfectly respectable penalty. No humour there, no calmness, or sweet reason. Just a wild man asking for a red card.

The same with the Suarez bite. Once Suarez had been banned after the game Chiellini was actually generous to him. He said the incident had been overplayed. But a minute or so before the bite he punched Suarez hard in the kidney long after the ball had been cleared.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:45:43 am
He's a fascinating specimen is Chiellini. Clearly he's tough. Morata likened being being marked by him in Juventus training sessions to being put into a gorilla's cage and told you must steal his food. But he also wants the world to think he's a good man and plays the game for fun.

It's a front I think. He started out like that against Belgium but absolutely lost it with the ref when he gave the Belgians a perfectly respectable penalty. No humour there, no calmness, or sweet reason. Just a wild man asking for a red card.

The same with the Suarez bite. Once Suarez had been banned after the game Chiellini was actually generous to him. He said the incident had been overplayed. But a minute or so before the bite he punched Suarez hard in the kidney long after the ball had been cleared.
;D

As for the rest, thanks for the reminders Yorkythats always been my impression and why I asked. Overplayed? I remember at the time he was remonstrating as if a zombie had severed his arm off at the elbow.

Not the first CB to be a bit of a thug whilst all innocent or smiles on the face of it purely for the benefit of the ref.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:24:34 pm
If you stick a top class centre forward in this Spain side a) They'd be sat on about 10 goals by now and b) they'd win it doing handstands. Between the boxes they're the best side in it by a million miles.
That's my feeling about both Spain and Italy. Both teams have a rotating cast of about 6 decent attackers, but lack a brilliant one. If either of them had a Lukaku or Lewandowski, or still had a Villa or Vieri, they'd smash everyone they played.
By the way, from the off last night, as a protanope (red/green colour blind), I had no way at a glance to tell the Italian strip from the ref and linesmen's clobber. I was grateful for Spain's domination of possession!
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 09:35:58 am
I'm shocked Alba is their captain, he's a mental midget, as evidenced in the half time semi final cry he had at Anfield despite being 1-3 up at the time.

Aye alright Piers Moron. ;)
