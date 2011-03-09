Whats not to love. Youd think he was messing with his mate down the park on a Sunday morning, not going into ET in a Euros semi. Was he always so? Dont remember him being so laid back in the 2014 WC when Suarez bit him



He's a fascinating specimen is Chiellini. Clearly he's tough. Morata likened being being marked by him in Juventus training sessions to being put into a gorilla's cage and told you must steal his food. But he also wants the world to think he's a good man and plays the game for fun.It's a front I think. He started out like that against Belgium but absolutely lost it with the ref when he gave the Belgians a perfectly respectable penalty. No humour there, no calmness, or sweet reason. Just a wild man asking for a red card.The same with the Suarez bite. Once Suarez had been banned after the game Chiellini was actually generous to him. He said the incident had been overplayed. But a minute or so before the bite he punched Suarez hard in the kidney long after the ball had been cleared.