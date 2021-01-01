Yeah and those teams missed huge chances, you're acting like they defended in both games without giving up a chance. Nevermind the Austria game before that. And for all the talk of teams having chances against England, the quality of chances they've given up has been nothing in comparison to the quality of chances they've created (see the goals they've scored).



What huge chances did they miss? Belgium had two decent chances either half, the ball behind Lukaku was the best one and it was a low cross, not a through-ball. Spain had a few chances, but not many were 'huge', for all the possession they had. If you get past Bonucci and Chiellini, which is not easy, you have to get past Donnarumma, which is harder. Today, Italy's midfield had an off-day for some of Spain's chances, but I'd completely expect them to be back in form in the final like in previous games.