@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Thiago on. Come on Spain!
Italy on the ropes there.
Oh I see you're clinging on that. Muller did his best to gift wrap you that game in the end though didn't he? Mind you I asked you at the time what gave you the confidence seeing as you weren't impressive against good sides leading up to the match.
Youve just to live Thiagos perma-passed off face.
I just said it would be tight. I dont think I confidently said England would win. Just a little wind up!
Pedri is some player at this age.
Belotti is pointless
Haha, sang that myself (although didnt know the words beyond the Olmo part!).
The Test is obviously right
Belotti is pointless
Olmo having a great game.
Spain have been so good. Completely outdoing expectation
IVE DONE IT!Went on iPlayer. Im already 45% more happy
Yeah, otherwise the game would have carried on and played out the 120 minutes.And Alaves would have ended up with seven men.
Throw the damn towel!
