Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD

Kennys from heaven

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18960 on: Yesterday at 09:22:04 pm
It's all very weird

I had nothing invested at all in the Ukraine game... Then Hendo came on, scored - and I cared!

In all fairness, the performance was not at all bad and certainly on another level to anything served up recently as well, but I still cannot bring myself to want a third of that side to do well. I just can't.

Mind you, times have been tough for everyone and the general feelgood about it all can't be sniffed at, no matter what your views are on the whole setup. for that I don't begrudge the euphoria, but it is all a bit OTT, but again, perhaps understandable. I feel that we call all relate to the England setup to an extent as we went many years without winning the league which we all hankered for - and if you're all brutually honest, we all at some stage, sounded like the average England fan in thinking "this time it will be us"

I went to a lot of the Euro 96 games and that was a totally different vibe England side - it was one you could get behind, but this one is pretty damn impossible to, but if I'm honest, Saturday saw for the first time in decades some promise. IF - and it is a big if - the repeat it against the Danes Wednesday, then it could be interesting. Be honest - it is about time if it does come off... especially if Hendo plays a significant part.

On the other hand, the furore about the likes if Maguire and Pickford being "World class" is really grating...

The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

TepidT2O

  • Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18961 on: Yesterday at 09:26:53 pm

:lmao
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

afc turkish

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18962 on: Yesterday at 09:33:11 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:26:53 pm

:lmao

Tepid bringing the well-reasoned, intellectual slant to the discussion... :D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18963 on: Yesterday at 09:34:41 pm
England fans fart into their own hands then sniff it, pass it on
afc turkish

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18964 on: Yesterday at 09:37:46 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:34:41 pm
England fans fart into their own hands then sniff it, pass it on

Jogi Low follows England...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

TSC

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18965 on: Yesterday at 10:27:39 pm
Football lads alliance types alert it appears

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-57705786
Romford_Red

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18966 on: Yesterday at 10:30:59 pm
What the fuck is a football lads alliance?
Son of Spion＊

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18967 on: Yesterday at 10:39:46 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:30:59 pm
What the fuck is a football lads alliance?
A supposedly anti-extremist group of football fans who, ironically, are linked to far-right extremism.  :duh
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Guz-kop

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18968 on: Yesterday at 10:42:48 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:08:19 pm
I saw Gareth Bale talking about the pride he had in being Welsh.

I thought that hed have been fucking slaughtered if were English and sodas the same.


Not sure why though really..  he wasnt pissing on anyone elses chips.

Southgate helps though, hes managed to actually make a case for English patriotism without in anyway shape or form sounding like a c*nt.  Which is quite an achievement.  And Ive got to say, if these players and this manger done give you even a touch of pride in how they conduct themselves and how they represent the values of England then youve got a heart of stone.

Its quite nice for a change to be honest.

to be honest I don't remember sven or capello or even mclaren coming across like a c*nt. The media hunted them down at the first sight of problems though and they all has more c*nts in the squad than England do now
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

TSC

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18969 on: Yesterday at 11:06:29 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:30:59 pm
What the fuck is a football lads alliance?

Group that turned up to guard statues etc last Summer and instead pissed over monuments after drinking so much.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Football_Lads_Alliance


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-53051096

Timbo's Goals

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18970 on: Today at 01:08:59 am
A great pity that such a complex and fascinating topic of discussion relating to differing loyalties or otherwise to the national team encompassing so many interesting opinions and related aspects has gotten itself embroiled and thus somewhat confused and diluted within the nuts and bolts of the match thread. But there we are. It has done and so it seems pointless to post opinions relating to this deeper subject matter anywhere else. So here we go again, posting a non-relevant matter in the MATCH thread.   ;)

So, some great posts, notably from VBG and Jookie but others too, all attempting to explain why a sizeable chunk of Liverpudlians born and bred in the city - and thus geographically as English as the next man - actually feel varying degrees of emotional estrangement from their native country as a result of the impact of so many disparate factors over many years and how this has translated into at best mild indifference and at its most extreme a huge disdain for the England team and many of its active base support. Moreover, as pointed out by Jookie, Disgraced Cake and Koplass how the DNA of our own club and its followers differs so starkly from that of England.

It's also clear how many of those within the thread genuinely find it very difficult to comprehend and in some instances to stomach not only the existence of this varying apathy/lack of support and/or disdain which their fellow English folks harbour but also the need of those who feel such apathy/disdain to express it. In this connection, however, we then go on to see a superb post from TrendisnotDestiny - a post seemingly thus far sadly overlooked - valiantly trying as best he could to articulate an equitable representation of the feelings and views of both sides of this apparent paradox of attachment/non-attachment.

As for the crux of my own take on it all, it is quite simple and exactly as I've already posted earlier in the thread. Namely that my own sense of emotional disconnection to the country of my birth and its national team is not something I have or have had any say in. It is something that has just happened over time evolving from a distant point in the past when I'm pretty sure I did have some sense of attachment. It is a disconnection which has taken place over the past 40 years, commencing very starkly and dramatically I guess at the time of Thatcher but continuing ever since as a consequence of a myriad of factors mainly pertaining to my home city as myself earlier and VBG and Jookie in the last few pages have pointed out.

As I did state earlier in the thread, reflecting upon it all, I actually find it quite sad for someone born and bred in a country to find themselves in later life feeling alienated and disconnected emotionally from it and its national team. I do wonder whether there are similar cases of such city/nation disconnection elsewhere in the world. I have in my own home a stark contrast to my own situation in that my wife has lived away from her Welsh valley town for nigh 50 years now and yet her love and sense of belonging to her Welsh roots still burns intensely within her. Again it is something she has no say in. It's just the way it is. And boy do I envy her for that. I, in the meantime, find myself with a corresponding deep love for my home city but without a flicker of emotional connection to the country of my birth.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18971 on: Today at 01:40:56 am
 ;)

Indeed, and don't get me onto the subject of Rugby Union......
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Jack_Bauer

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18972 on: Today at 01:43:34 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:26:53 pm

:lmao
Why do I feel if they don't win the tabloids will use these pictures to rail on the squad for not getting the job done.
