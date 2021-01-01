A great pity that such a complex and fascinating topic of discussion relating to differing loyalties or otherwise to the national team encompassing so many interesting opinions and related aspects has gotten itself embroiled and thus somewhat confused and diluted within the nuts and bolts of the match thread. But there we are. It has done and so it seems pointless to post opinions relating to this deeper subject matter anywhere else. So here we go again, posting amatter in the MATCH thread.So, some great posts, notably from VBG and Jookie but others too, all attempting to explain why a sizeable chunk of Liverpudlians born and bred in the city - and thus geographically as English as the next man - actually feel varying degrees of emotional estrangement from their native country as a result of the impact of so many disparate factors over many years and how this has translated into at best mild indifference and at its most extreme a huge disdain for the England team and many of its active base support. Moreover, as pointed out by Jookie, Disgraced Cake and Koplass how the DNA of our own club and its followers differs so starkly from that of England.It's also clear how many of those within the thread genuinely find it very difficult to comprehend and in some instances to stomach not only the existence of this varying apathy/lack of support and/or disdain which their fellow English folks harbour but also the need of those who feel such apathy/disdain to express it. In this connection, however, we then go on to see a superb post from TrendisnotDestiny - a post seemingly thus far sadly overlooked - valiantly trying as best he could to articulate an equitable representation of the feelings and views of both sides of this apparent paradox of attachment/non-attachment.As for the crux of my own take on it all, it is quite simple and exactly as I've already posted earlier in the thread. Namely that my own sense of emotional disconnection to the country of my birth and its national team is not something I have or have had any say in. It is something that has just happened over time evolving from a distant point in the past when I'm pretty sure I did have some sense of attachment. It is a disconnection which has taken place over the past 40 years, commencing very starkly and dramatically I guess at the time of Thatcher but continuing ever since as a consequence of a myriad of factors mainly pertaining to my home city as myself earlier and VBG and Jookie in the last few pages have pointed out.As I did state earlier in the thread, reflecting upon it all, I actually find it quite sad for someone born and bred in a country to find themselves in later life feeling alienated and disconnected emotionally from it and its national team. I do wonder whether there are similar cases of such city/nation disconnection elsewhere in the world. I have in my own home a stark contrast to my own situation in that my wife has lived away from her Welsh valley town for nigh 50 years now and yet her love and sense of belonging to her Welsh roots still burns intensely within her. Again it is something she has no say in. It's just the way it is. And boy do I envy her for that. I, in the meantime, find myself with a corresponding deep love for my home city but without a flicker of emotional connection to the country of my birth.