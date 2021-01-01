Paul, Al, and Yorky,



Thanks for your posts and willingness to express sentiments not easy to articulate.



As someone on a writing and posting haitus, (and for good reason, as previously my temper reduces my best self at times) I have been hesitant to post here for several reasons:



1. England supporters, especially those on RAWK, deserve some space to explore this Euro journey, especially from a jaded yank who is does not really have a dog in this show.

2. This tournament has been interesting to witness: many turns, some risk taking, goals, and new formations (all of which have exceeded my expectations) and

3. Advocacy for a position here seems to supercede supporting and respecting each other's perspectives (Timbo's original post especially - dripping with history and insight).



I am sure the people who run and moderate RAWK, having spent years doing so, are especially attuned to this, but it seems a few here are more concerned about stating their positions or views rather than seeking out the best arguments for their perceived oppositions opinions to find some common ground in understanding, which is what we all want as a poster of content- to be understood at the very least. This makes the thread go in circles instead of progressing through stages of understanding and acceptance. * yes I know there are other places to post about tribal footy content as well.



Nonetheless, as an 8th generation American (family coming over from Ireland), I too have a similar dispassion for my own country's nationalism (often cloaked in war, guns, simplistic words like freedom and liberty --- but camoflaged in a hidden history that many have chosen to ignore, to whitewash or to deny). Of course, the beautiful game has a different history, and meaning in our culture, so it is not anywhere near an apples to apples comparison. However, I do think it is important to illuminate the small idea that transgressions and marketing ploys designed by a larger cultural apparatus affects my own attitude of nationalism (diminishing it greatly). I could name thousands of examples here, but I do not want to burden the reader with specific content on this because these examples are not the point --- the point is feeling disaffected in one's own culture, not fully represented, not acknowledged for real and legitimate experiences which often bleed into one another.



Just like the marketing campaign for LFC a few years ago, "It means more" may have turned off supporters across the country who were not Reds, it is not difficult to imagine how demanding fealty to any institution or National Team has people re-examining their connections. We have seen this with Pique and Ramos (during the Basque uprising), Swiss national team vs Serbia (Xhaka and Shaq's implications of the political response to their late goal and eagle gestures), and many other examples of intra-team or political conflicts that exist inside a country or team at present.



I am not of the belief that we can segregate these divisions into separate camps like politics and football. They co-exist, just as big money and media influence do in the larger culture. Now, there is an argument to be made that we can enjoy a footy match without making it political, see the wonderment in Jordan Henderson's eyes after his first goal for England. Of course we can. But there are also people here on this website and across Europe/Globe that are still in knots, sensitive to unfolding events of what has happened to the City of Liverpool or their own community over the last 40 years of Neoliberal Thatcherite transformation cringing at the memory hole being sold by so many with the Three Lions and neoliberal corruption stamped all over it.



So, from my perspective from the worst political sewer in the stratosphere (Washington DC), maybe we might do a little better trying to really understand our fellow LFC's panoramic view at present since it has been a long time since there has been joy for English National Team supporters while simultaneously acknowledging the city of Liverpool's history of being besieged by a dominating neoliberal cancer which has affected decades upon decades of families from Merseyside - which aims to make a different meaning of ENT success?



We can choose to not take offence to one another's perspectives, and the more unpopular the perspective - the greater the need for it. To put it another way, I am pretty sure that Timbo, Viva, and Yorky have good reasons to feel the way they do as do those who have waited all too long for ENT (English National Team) glory.



In this example, it is pretty clear what is driving the latter (not difficult to discern), but the former seem to get characterized without much acknowledgement of what is going on or even mischaracterized. It reminds me of what happens here in the States, a narrow fairway of content --- and not willing to discuss those topics with are perceived to be by the dominant culture to be in the rough.



Good luck Jordan and thanks for reading.



