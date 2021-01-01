« previous next »
Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 03:55:05 pm
I'd like England to win it - if only for the team to show the knuckle draggers up as the neanderthal pond scum they truly are.

It would be a sign that there is a better, more inclusive and progressive England than what is yearned for by such yobs and pond life - including the bastards currently running the shitshow in government.

Hendo wearing those Rainbow Laces is special for someone like myself. I couldn't see anyone in any previous England team even attempting to do that.

And that's before you see what Sterling has done in calling out the Scum and Daily Hate, and Rashford doing more for supporting vulnerable children than the actual government.

I'd be OK with a coup d'erat led by this team frankly.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 03:55:33 pm
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 03:57:29 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 02:05:36 pm
But you use Tory brexiteer rhetoric, both in this post and the one I replied to, to lambast those who don't concur with your view? I tried to explain my reasoning for not feeling 'English', yet you ignore it and continue in a similar vein. In fact both of your posts reek of 'look(ing) down on those of us' who don't give a rat's arse about the Country's football team doing well, without 'hating' them, for far more discerning reasons than you want to get into. Blame it all on the remoaners eh, mate?

I havent lambasted anyone so stop trying to twist things. My whole point is I thing its unfair that people who support England and Liverpool are being accused of supporting some Tory loving Brexit football team when they are two completely separate things. Once again I will state I dont care if people support England or not, thats their choice and you have your own reasons and I respect that. My whole point is that in my view politics and football shouldnt be mixed, and it is possible to love Liverpool, love England and hate tories, Brexit, austerity, poverty etc.

PS Lets leave it there as you are clearly looking for an argument about non footballing issues and this thread isnt the right place.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 04:19:29 pm
Paul, Al, and Yorky,

Thanks for your posts and willingness to express sentiments not easy to articulate.

As someone on a writing and posting haitus, (and for good reason, as previously my temper reduces my best self at times) I have been hesitant to post here for several reasons:

1. England supporters, especially those on RAWK, deserve some space to explore this Euro journey, especially from a jaded yank who is does not really have a dog in this show.
2. This tournament has been interesting to witness: many turns, some risk taking, goals, and new formations (all of which have exceeded my expectations) and
3. Advocacy for a position here seems to supercede supporting and respecting each other's perspectives (Timbo's original post especially - dripping with history and insight).

I am sure the people who run and moderate RAWK, having spent years doing so, are especially attuned to this, but it seems a few here are more concerned about stating their positions or views rather than seeking out the best arguments for their perceived oppositions opinions to find some common ground in understanding, which is what we all want as a poster of content- to be understood at the very least.  This makes the thread go in circles instead of progressing through stages of understanding and acceptance.  * yes I know there are other places to post about tribal footy content as well.

Nonetheless, as an 8th generation American (family coming over from Ireland), I too have a similar dispassion for my own country's nationalism (often cloaked in war, guns, simplistic words like freedom and liberty --- but camoflaged in a hidden history that many have chosen to ignore, to whitewash or to deny).  Of course, the beautiful game has a different history, and meaning in our culture, so it is not anywhere near an apples to apples comparison.   However, I do think it is important to illuminate the small idea that transgressions and marketing ploys designed by a larger cultural apparatus affects my own attitude of nationalism (diminishing it greatly).  I could name thousands of examples here, but I do not want to burden the reader with specific content on this because these examples are not the point --- the point is feeling disaffected in one's own culture, not fully represented, not acknowledged for real and legitimate experiences which often bleed into one another.

Just like the marketing campaign for LFC a few years ago, "It means more" may have turned off supporters across the country who were not Reds, it is not difficult to imagine how demanding fealty to any institution or National Team has people re-examining their connections.  We have seen this with Pique and Ramos (during the Basque uprising), Swiss national team vs Serbia (Xhaka and Shaq's implications of the political response to their late goal and eagle gestures), and many other examples of intra-team or political conflicts that exist inside a country or team at present.   

I am not of the belief that we can segregate these divisions into separate camps like politics and football.  They co-exist, just as big money and media influence do in the larger culture.  Now, there is an argument to be made that we can enjoy a footy match without making it political, see the wonderment in Jordan Henderson's eyes after his first goal for England. Of course we can.  But there are also people here on this website and across Europe/Globe that are still in knots, sensitive to unfolding events of what has happened to the City of Liverpool or their own community over the last 40 years of Neoliberal Thatcherite transformation cringing at the memory hole being sold by so many with the Three Lions and neoliberal corruption stamped all over it.

So, from my perspective from the worst political sewer in the stratosphere (Washington DC), maybe we might do a little better trying to really understand our fellow LFC's panoramic view at present since it has been a long time since there has been joy for English National Team supporters while simultaneously acknowledging the city of Liverpool's history of being besieged by a dominating neoliberal cancer which has affected decades upon decades of families from Merseyside - which aims to make a different meaning of ENT success?   

We can choose to not take offence to one another's perspectives, and the more unpopular the perspective - the greater the need for it.   To put it another way, I am pretty sure that Timbo, Viva, and Yorky have good reasons to feel the way they do as do those who have waited all too long for ENT (English National Team) glory.   

In this example, it is pretty clear what is driving the latter (not difficult to discern), but the former seem to get characterized without much acknowledgement of what is going on or even mischaracterized.  It reminds me of what happens here in the States, a narrow fairway of content --- and not willing to discuss those topics with are perceived to be by the dominant culture to be in the rough.

Good luck Jordan and thanks for reading.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 04:24:32 pm
Holy crap you lot dont half get off topic.

 
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 04:44:59 pm
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 04:48:11 pm
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 04:50:02 pm
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 05:05:04 pm
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 05:06:21 pm
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 05:08:59 pm
Miss Cumin has some spicy pictures on google images thats for sure.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 05:16:42 pm
From a purely tactical/philosophical view an Italy-Denmark final would be ideal. Italy's adoption of a more progressive style under Mancini has produced some of the best football of the tournament. Denmark should also be rewarded for playing positive, attacking football despite losing their most creative player and lacking star names. They approach under Hjulmand should be an inspiration to mid-tier club sides. They've shown an alternative to the conservative approach Southgate has taken. Unfortunately, I'm sure plenty of managers are taking notes at England's approach. It's been effective, but also largely boring and safe with minimal attacks and a suppression of the skill set at his disposal. It's a tactical approach that binds players to Southgate's philosophy rather than building something that gets the best out of his players' respective talents
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 05:23:09 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:16:42 pm
From a purely tactical/philosophical view an Italy-Denmark final would be ideal. Italy's adoption of a more progressive style under Mancini has produced some of the best football of the tournament. Denmark should also be rewarded for playing positive, attacking football despite losing their most creative player and lacking star names. They approach under Hjulmand should be an inspiration to mid-tier club sides. They've shown an alternative to the conservative approach Southgate has taken. Unfortunately, I'm sure plenty of managers are taking notes at England's approach. It's been effective, but also largely boring and safe with minimal attacks and a suppression of the skill set at his disposal. It's a tactical approach that binds players to Southgate's philosophy rather than building something that gets the best out of his players' respective talents

I wouldn't watch England if I was a neutral fan.  They are painful to watch!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 05:39:02 pm
What a massive semi this will be for England. One where they'll really be expected to go through. Anything less will be a huge downer.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 05:42:39 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:39:02 pm
What a massive semi this will be for England. One where they'll really be expected to go through. Anything less will be a huge downer.

Denmark are well organised and should provide a tough test.

England need to ignore the press as they are already writing as if they have won the whole thing.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 05:45:19 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:39:02 pm
What a massive semi this will be for England.



Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 05:52:37 pm
Hope that massive semi does not underperform when called upon.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 05:53:05 pm
England is for scruffs
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 05:53:49 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:42:39 pm
England need to ignore the press as they are already writing as if they have won the whole thing.

What about the counter press?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 05:54:43 pm
Has anyone tentatively observed that the Ukraine were utter dogshit?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 05:57:53 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:54:43 pm
Has anyone tentatively observed that the Ukraine were utter dogshit?
Well I don't think they were, until they played us.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 05:58:28 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:54:43 pm
Has anyone tentatively observed that the Ukraine were utter dogshit?

There is that in fairness, good point Roy.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 06:02:05 pm
It's hard to make sense of it all, so I just enjoy the ride.

But for all the talk in the Copa thread about how South American football has fallen behind (and it has, no doubt), you still have England/Denmark in the semis, with Netherlands, the world champions France, the no.1 ranked team in the world Belgium and Germany all out already.

So really who knows, unexpected results mean you can't point to any one reason and say "that's why".
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 06:16:00 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 06:02:05 pm
It's hard to make sense of it all, so I just enjoy the ride.

But for all the talk in the Copa thread about how South American football has fallen behind (and it has, no doubt), you still have England/Denmark in the semis, with Netherlands, the world champions France, the no.1 ranked team in the world Belgium and Germany all out already.

So really who knows, unexpected results mean you can't point to any one reason and say "that's why".

You simultaneously read the arguments that all the big teams have declined, all the small teams are further behind than ever, that there are hardly any good strikers around, hardly any good goalkeepers, center backs etc etc....

And yet these teams would almost all beat their counterparts from the past comfortably.

I think it is just a sort of nostalgia/grass is greener thing.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 06:53:58 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:39:02 pm
What a massive semi this will be for England. One where they'll really be expected to go through. Anything less will be a huge downer.

Expectations well and truly erect?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 06:59:22 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 06:53:58 pm
Expectations well and truly erect?

England erects. Surely!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 07:05:21 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:44:59 pm
Not true at all. Whos your favourite Spice Girl?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 07:17:18 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:53:29 pm
I wonder how Spain for example broadcasts that same game. Im sure theyd have updates from the Spain camp too.

They're not allowed to apparently. It was some law that the Spanish parliament passed a few years ago to stop excessive concentration on the home nation. By popular demand apparently.

The same is true in practically every other European country (except England of course). I was in Hungary during their match with Germany and at half time they had this really in-depth feature on the Sweden-Luxemburg game.  Or was it Andorra v Ruritania? Bloody good piece anyway. All the Hungarians in the pub we're purring away and saying how great it was that they were kept right up to date with the latest ins and outs coming from the Andorran camp. "Is it like this in England?" they all wanted to know. I had to tell them the truth. "We are shown a picture of Matti Hummels or Thiago Alcantara and we have to boo and jeer for two minutes. Otherwise the secret police come round after midnight and arrest us." "That's horrible" said one Hungarian bloke. (He was wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt). "It is, but it's by popular demand", I told him. "Complete and utter xenophobia". "Never mind" he said, "Why don't you finish your cider."

Honest.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 07:18:34 pm
At least with England doing well it puts people in a good mood and the country as a whole. While also helping the economy as the beer sales and eating out must be through the roof. Good for the hospitality industry coming off the back of Covid   
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 07:43:45 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:54:43 pm
Has anyone tentatively observed that the Ukraine were utter dogshit?

They probably were. In future we should have a list of teams who are a bit shit/half decent published before the tournament starts so we can deem whether a win is worth celebrating it not.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Today at 07:54:09 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:43:45 pm
They probably were. In future we should have a list of teams who are a bit shit/half decent published before the tournament starts so we can deem whether a win is worth celebrating it not.

Why wouldnt you celebrate?

Im sure we can handle this maturely.

Isnt that right, Mr Poopy Pants?
