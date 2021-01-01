« previous next »
alonsoisared

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,677
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18800 on: Today at 11:37:55 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:18:14 am
Think you've backed the wrong horse there fella, referring to a forum consisting of mainly Scousers as "this lot".
You think this forum consists of mainly scousers? I'd guess probably less than 5% of this forum are scouse. I'd also hazard a guess that a good 50% of the Scouse not English brigade here are from Ireland, Scotland and Wales and trying desperately to score top scouse points.

Said it before and I'll say it again, if you hate England because of its politics but you'll back Italy or Spain over them (should they reach the final) then you're a very confused person. The problems we have in England exist everywhere in the world, and in many places on a far grander scale. The irony of it is that this England team and manager have taken it upon themselves to champion causes like black lives matter (and if you think England fans have reacted poorly to that just try to imagine what the Italians or Spanish would be like) and showed fantastic leadership in holding the Tories to account over free school meals and their bullshit about the players needing to donate all their wages to the NHS. This group of players is making our Tory government look like mugs.
BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,547
  • Legacy fan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18801 on: Today at 11:40:02 am
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 11:16:00 am
Denmark vs England will be interesting. Two teams on an emotional high and both have played some great football throughout the tournament. Quality is certainly ramping up towards the end here. I believe any of the four final teams can win the trophy.
Without the Eriksen factor, England win that game 9 times out of 10. Can the Danish motivation push them on again? Who knows but they looked very leggy towards the end yesterday.
DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,861
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18802 on: Today at 11:46:17 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 11:37:55 am
You think this forum consists of mainly scousers? I'd guess probably less than 5% of this forum are scouse. I'd also hazard a guess that a good 50% of the Scouse not English brigade here are from Ireland, Scotland and Wales and trying desperately to score top scouse points.

Said it before and I'll say it again, if you hate England because of its politics but you'll back Italy or Spain over them (should they reach the final) then you're a very confused person. The problems we have in England exist everywhere in the world, and in many places on a far grander scale. The irony of it is that this England team and manager have taken it upon themselves to champion causes like black lives matter (and if you think England fans have reacted poorly to that just try to imagine what the Italians or Spanish would be like) and showed fantastic leadership in holding the Tories to account over free school meals and their bullshit about the players needing to donate all their wages to the NHS. This group of players is making our Tory government look like mugs.
An Irish person would be cheering against England to score scouse points? :lmao :lmao
Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,952
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18803 on: Today at 11:47:15 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 11:37:55 am
You think this forum consists of mainly scousers? I'd guess probably less than 5% of this forum are scouse. I'd also hazard a guess that a good 50% of the Scouse not English brigade here are from Ireland, Scotland and Wales and trying desperately to score top scouse points.

Said it before and I'll say it again, if you hate England because of its politics but you'll back Italy or Spain over them (should they reach the final) then you're a very confused person. The problems we have in England exist everywhere in the world, and in many places on a far grander scale. The irony of it is that this England team and manager have taken it upon themselves to champion causes like black lives matter (and if you think England fans have reacted poorly to that just try to imagine what the Italians or Spanish would be like) and showed fantastic leadership in holding the Tories to account over free school meals and their bullshit about the players needing to donate all their wages to the NHS. This group of players is making our Tory government look like mugs.

I'd hazard a guess but I very much doubt any Irish Liverpool fan would say scouse not English, we have enough reasons not to support England without trying to score "top scouse points"
Romford_Red

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,914
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18804 on: Today at 11:48:45 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:40:02 am
Without the Eriksen factor, England win that game 9 times out of 10. Can the Danish motivation push them on again? Who knows but they looked very leggy towards the end yesterday.

I think one of the biggest factors in favour of England is that they simply haven't had to exert themselves too much. Aside from the last game and I think their first, their games have had decently cool weather and they've not had any real end to end ding-dong encounters.

Squad has to be pretty fresh.
Libertine

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,512
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18805 on: Today at 11:49:01 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:40:02 am
Without the Eriksen factor, England win that game 9 times out of 10. Can the Danish motivation push them on again? Who knows but they looked very leggy towards the end yesterday.

England will be clear favourites and on paper should have few problems, particularly with home advantage.

As well as the emotional factor for Denmark though, there will be little pressure as they have far exceeded expectations and have nothing to lose. If the enormity of the situation starts to register with the England players, the pressure and expectation they feel might make the tie more interesting.

Would be shocked at anything other than an England win though.
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18806 on: Today at 11:49:09 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:43:04 am
Imo England represents their awful history, a majority who voted for Tory rule and austerity, year after year, and voted for many families and hard working people to fuck off home. So England can get to fuck and I hope they enjoy the ride, get to the final and get shafted rotten right in the fucking shitter. Then they can splash that right over the beloved rags. Imo  :wave

You might as well pack in the whole euros if were talking about history, but Im sure in the same breath youll be rooting for Italy in the final..
Passmaster Molby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,085
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18807 on: Today at 11:51:36 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 11:12:31 am
If this post is only aimed at that very small minority you highlight then it is an easy win for you to frame it in this way particularly to those closet brexiteers we have in our midst. However, to those with more historical and deep seated antipathy to England and the cross of St. George, it falls on deaf ears and actually comes across as simplistic and a bit tub thumping. I am sure that was not the intention but I would appreciate you addressing those who did not use brexit as an excuse for their lack of empathy to the three lions or do you have sympathy without necessarily agreeing with them, which is fine?

For my part, I agree wholeheartedly with those who have bore the brunt of the devastating social and economic impact our City has endured under the English establishment in Government and all its institutions including the judiciary and police. The likes of Timbo, SoS and Yorky have written far more eloquently than I on it but to add; although Thatcher and her Tory press baron paymasters were the perpetrator of many of the evils bestowed on our City, it goes back further than that even. Stories from fathers, grandfathers and even great grandfathers of targetted retribution for having trade union affiliation, being backlisted, imprisoned, etcetera, using English law, permeate and stay with you through life. We know only too well how it is still being used as a stick to beat us with.

Sport and politics should not mix it is said but how many politicians will wrap themselves in the cross of St. George today and going forward. Rather than it giving us a sense of pride after a shite 18 months, to me, it's a sad indictment of a Country that many swallow that nonsense with all that is unfolding before our very eyes.. Let them eat cake springs to mind.

I have nothing against this England team, same as I have nothing against the other British and Ireland teams, areas of which I do have affinity with, such as Glasgow, Cardiff, the scouse riviera, Belfast and Dublin. I wish them all well. Our captain is a patriot and that's fine. I tread a different path and should not be taken to task over it for the reasons I've set out.

 



It was aimed at some posters who seem to despise England because they feel its a country that is all about Brexit, Tories and everything they hate, when in fact the football team is nothing to do with that. Their posts ridiculed anyone who dared to want England to do well and my point was that football had nothing to do with it.

Supporting England's football team DOES NOT mean you are a Tory supporting Brexiteer who is happy to see people struggle financially whilst the rich prosper, and that was the argument being put forward in my view. My argument was that everywhere you go there are people who don't think the same way as you on many levels (religion, politics, beliefs etc) but you don't just hate on them because of it, you tolerate the differences and learn to live with each other.

A lot of people who were born in England and enjoy football want their country of birth to do well and I think if you can separate the England football team from England's political landscape (Which I do) then I can't see why you wouldn't want your country of birth to do well. People who were born in England, grew up in England, educated in England, speak the language, earn a living and enjoy the freedoms and benefits of living in England, but then turn their back on the sports team because for some reason align it to politics which makes no sense to me (just my opinion)

If Labour got their shit together, came back into power and got rid of the Tory influence on politics would these fans come back to supporting the football team?

I don't care if people support or don't support England, but don't try and look down on those of us who want the country's football team to do well just because the government of the day's political leanings don't match up with yours. I also couldn't give two shits about politicians using the success of the team to try and score points because that has always gone on, and they would argue they are fans as well as politicians anyway. English people being happy to see the English Football team do well should not be seen as Heresy.
alonsoisared

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,677
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18808 on: Today at 11:57:53 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:46:17 am
An Irish person would be cheering against England to score scouse points? :lmao :lmao

See it all the time. For people that hate England but support an English club, the scouse not english shout suits them down to the ground.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 76,123
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18809 on: Today at 11:59:27 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:33:46 am
Kane being bum licked by the media for putting in a display vs a bunch of farmers. Hmm weve never seen this before at an international tournament 
A teensy weensey bit disrespectful to Ukraine there..
Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18810 on: Today at 12:06:26 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 07:20:32 am
What a load of shite and bizarre way to look at things.

I agree with her so its not that bizarre
« Last Edit: Today at 12:10:30 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Morgana

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,238
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18811 on: Today at 12:07:29 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:19:45 am
Farmers and Fishermen can fuck off as well.
I was kinda growing more sympathetic to Passmaster Molby's cause until he mentioned the nurses. I don't know a single person who works for the NHS who voted Tory. They all know the Tories are gradually privatising public health (stealthily), and there's a lot of bitterness about that amongst their ranks. Kind of reminds me of 7 or 8 years or so ago when all the teachers turned on Gove and the Tories had to remove him from his position as Education Secretary. Fair play to them, they know how to manipulate the public via the media and when to ditch pawns so they can stay in power.

Anyway, the stakes are so high for everyone on here right now it will be fun to watch, whatever happens. England wins and we the anti-patriots will have to swallow it like a boulder-sized shit-tasting pill. England lose and the Patriots will lambast us for not supporting our national team. Meanwhile, all the closet-England-haters will come out of hiding. Whatever happens, I for one am looking forward to the entertainment.
Rob Dylan

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,697
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18812 on: Today at 12:10:40 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 11:51:36 am
It was aimed at some posters who seem to despise England because they feel its a country that is all about Brexit, Tories and everything they hate, when in fact the football team is nothing to do with that. Their posts ridiculed anyone who dared to want England to do well and my point was that football had nothing to do with it.

Supporting England's football team DOES NOT mean you are a Tory supporting Brexiteer who is happy to see people struggle financially whilst the rich prosper, and that was the argument being put forward in my view. My argument was that everywhere you go there are people who don't think the same way as you on many levels (religion, politics, beliefs etc) but you don't just hate on them because of it, you tolerate the differences and learn to live with each other.

A lot of people who were born in England and enjoy football want their country of birth to do well and I think if you can separate the England football team from England's political landscape (Which I do) then I can't see why you wouldn't want your country of birth to do well. People who were born in England, grew up in England, educated in England, speak the language, earn a living and enjoy the freedoms and benefits of living in England, but then turn their back on the sports team because for some reason align it to politics which makes no sense to me (just my opinion)

If Labour got their shit together, came back into power and got rid of the Tory influence on politics would these fans come back to supporting the football team?

I don't care if people support or don't support England, but don't try and look down on those of us who want the country's football team to do well just because the government of the day's political leanings don't match up with yours. I also couldn't give two shits about politicians using the success of the team to try and score points because that has always gone on, and they would argue they are fans as well as politicians anyway. English people being happy to see the English Football team do well should not be seen as Heresy.

Even putting aside these historical issues, I think a lot of people are just put off by the moronic section of the England fanbase, and don't want to be associated with them or see them having anything to celebrate. Obviously all teams, including our own, have idiots who follow them, but with the England national team there just seems to be that extra layer of arrogance and xenophobia that some of us just can't relate to. It's hard to go from hating these people most of the time to singing alongside them when there's a tournament on. Plus the ridiculous hype in the media every time England get near any kind of success.

Whether that should put people off supporting England is another matter, but it's definitely an issue.
disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,989
  • Seis Veces
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18813 on: Today at 12:11:51 pm
The biggest reason I want them to fail will always be the fans. Yeah, there's plenty of sound people around the country who'll want them to do well and win it, but your home and away England supporter is someone I genuinely dislike. Most of them probably despise Liverpool Football Club and people from this city, and that'll always be enough for me. I remember a video doing the rounds a while ago of their fans in a boozer singing 'we hate scousers' - yeah, the feeling is mutual you fucking wankers  :wave - And that's just your standard fare as far as the fans are concerned, good job this tournament has been reduced capacity and at home because it'd be a fucking embarrassment seeing them abroad again. Ah well, they don't represent us.

Liverpool players have often took a bit of shit when playing for England. It goes back to Barnes and has always carried on. I remember about 15 years ago after they lost an international, Gerrard scored one of the best free kicks I've ever seen at Newcastle, whose fans had slaughtered him all afternoon. That was a moment that's always stuck out to me and a big reason why I've always been happy to see them fall short when it matters. In the world cup's of 2014 and 2018, Liverpool had just had massive nearly moments in the league and Champions League, and people up and down the country were delighted we'd fell short, so whereas international football usually never bothered me, I was steadfastly against them winning it. Some would call it petty, but I don't really care.

Finally, the players. One thing that's really surprised me is seeing loads on here constantly praise the players. A few of them are great, Henderson of course, Rashford is sound, I even like Southgate. That said, I look at the starting players, and wish nothing but failure on most of them. Maguire, Kane, Stones, Walker, Foden, Sterling, Shaw. Half of the fucking team plays for United and City. And you're all happy with these picking up medals? Last but not least, fucking Pickford. He alone does it for me, the fucking dickhead. Every match he goes out there I'm hoping for a horror of an injury to just fucking finish him. Oh, and Gomez being boo'd at Wembley after Sterling having a strop at Anfield, there's another one.

But, all I've heard in the last four years or so in regards to this England team is "you've got to like them." "Not like the old team, this. Not Gareth's lads, they're sound." - Yeah, once again, not for me. I actually like less of this team than any they've ever had. Unfortunately for me, I think it's their year. It's all just fell perfectly for them, a predictably shit tournament to round off a year of football that must have been penned by Satan himself, the bookend to a thoroughly depressing season for the reds, and a Champions League final contested by Chelsea and Manchester fucking City.
Romford_Red

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,914
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18814 on: Today at 12:14:07 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:07:29 pm
I was kinda growing more sympathetic to Passmaster Molby's cause until he mentioned the nurses. I don't know a single person who works for the NHS who voted Tory.

Same for teachers.

to be honest, I blame everyone. There's public outcry over NHS staff getting just a 1% pay rise, yet that same public will vote the government back in.
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 52,255
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18815 on: Today at 12:15:09 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:49:09 am
You might as well pack in the whole euros if were talking about history, but Im sure in the same breath youll be rooting for Italy in the final..

Exactly, it just defies belief at times.  :o
Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18816 on: Today at 12:15:56 pm
 :wanker
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:10:40 pm
Even putting aside these historical issues, I think a lot of people are just put off by the moronic section of the England fanbase, and don't want to be associated with them or see them having anything to celebrate. Obviously all teams, including our own, have idiots who follow them, but with the England national team there just seems to be that extra layer of arrogance and xenophobia that some of us just can't relate to. Plus the ridiculous hype in the media every time England get near any kind of success.

Whether that should put people off supporting England is another matter, but it's definitely an issue.

The same fans who booed Joe Gomez for having the audacity to get physical attacked by a spoilt self centred prick
BlackandWhitePaul

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,296
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18817 on: Today at 12:18:34 pm
I'm still buzzing from our brilliant performance last night.   :lickin
Morgana

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,238
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18818 on: Today at 12:18:40 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:23:32 am
For me, England are massive favourites for the championship now.

They have the strongest squad and have hardly had to break a sweat moving into the semis, due to their extremely easy draw.  Compare that to the efforts of Spain and Italy.

Anything other than winning the tournament would be a huge failure, I think.


When in my teens and 20s, I was a hugely passionate England fan and have great memories of being down the pub (surrounded by mates), screaming and jumping up and down infront of the TV.

Now, I couldn't really care less.
Let's not start this debate again. Passmaster Molby will get cross.

This bit is a carbon copy of my feelings... Except I was 13 when I last supported England (1990 WC)
