The biggest reason I want them to fail will always be the fans. Yeah, there's plenty of sound people around the country who'll want them to do well and win it, but your home and away England supporter is someone I genuinely dislike. Most of them probably despise Liverpool Football Club and people from this city, and that'll always be enough for me. I remember a video doing the rounds a while ago of their fans in a boozer singing 'we hate scousers' - yeah, the feeling is mutual you fucking wankers- And that's just your standard fare as far as the fans are concerned, good job this tournament has been reduced capacity and at home because it'd be a fucking embarrassment seeing them abroad again. Ah well, they don't represent us.Liverpool players have often took a bit of shit when playing for England. It goes back to Barnes and has always carried on. I remember about 15 years ago after they lost an international, Gerrard scored one of the best free kicks I've ever seen at Newcastle, whose fans had slaughtered him all afternoon. That was a moment that's always stuck out to me and a big reason why I've always been happy to see them fall short when it matters. In the world cup's of 2014 and 2018, Liverpool had just had massive nearly moments in the league and Champions League, and people up and down the country were delighted we'd fell short, so whereas international football usually never bothered me, I was steadfastly against them winning it. Some would call it petty, but I don't really care.Finally, the players. One thing that's really surprised me is seeing loads on here constantly praise the players. A few of them are great, Henderson of course, Rashford is sound, I even like Southgate. That said, I look at the starting players, and wish nothing but failure on most of them. Maguire, Kane, Stones, Walker, Foden, Sterling, Shaw. Half of the fucking team plays for United and City. And you're all happy with these picking up medals? Last but not least, fucking Pickford. He alone does it for me, the fucking dickhead. Every match he goes out there I'm hoping for a horror of an injury to just fucking finish him. Oh, and Gomez being boo'd at Wembley after Sterling having a strop at Anfield, there's another one.But, all I've heard in the last four years or so in regards to this England team is "you've got to like them." "Not like the old team, this. Not Gareth's lads, they're sound." - Yeah, once again, not for me. I actually like less of this team than any they've ever had. Unfortunately for me, I think it's their year. It's all just fell perfectly for them, a predictably shit tournament to round off a year of football that must have been penned by Satan himself, the bookend to a thoroughly depressing season for the reds, and a Champions League final contested by Chelsea and Manchester fucking City.