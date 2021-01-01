« previous next »
Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18760 on: Today at 08:42:40 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 07:49:33 am
There are some absolute oddballs in this thread despising England and hoping they fail because the majority of people (a narrow majority) voted for Brexit and voted for a Tory government. That has nothing to do with supporting the football team ffs. They are hoping they lose because people that would cause misery for those who voted Tory and for Brexit like that would only affect only those people. What about the Labour voting remainders who love supporting their country? Nah fuck them because you hate England (despite probably living here) and everyone else should suffer too.

You know that lad who fixed your car last month, he was a Tory voting Brexit voter.

You know the nurse who saved that family members life last year, she was Tory voting Brexiteer.

You know that teacher helping your child improve their reading and writing skills, they voted Tory too.

They are around you every day, helping you in some way and just because they vote a different way to do doesnt make them a bad person. Fucking hell if you think like that how do you interact with anyone, your skin must crawl thinking that shopkeeper who handed you your shopping was aBrexit voter!

I really hope England win this tournament because it will give the vast majority of English people a spring in their step and a bit of pride after a shite 18 months, and if that means upsetting a few bitters who resent a political vote and cant get their head around the fact that the international football team has nothing to do with it then so be it.

Spot on.
I think a lot of the anti English rhetoric are from posters playing to the crowd thinking being anti English improves their Liverpool credentials amongst fellow posters. A bit like sheep.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18761 on: Today at 08:44:29 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:05:11 am
*****ANNOYING PEDANT ALERT*****

People saying 'It's coming home' makes no sense. 'Football's coming home' was the slogan of Euro 96, because it was the first international tournament to be held here for 30 years, and England was considered the 'home' of the game. But it makes no sense to say it now -  what's coming home? Football? How is 'football' coming home? The trophy? We've never won it before and we didn't invent the competition. So what's 'coming home'?

Think I need some sleep.

Well tbf, the tournament will now be 100% played in England.

Football's coming home.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18762 on: Today at 08:46:42 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 08:44:29 am
Well tbf, the tournament will now be 100% played in England.

Football's coming home.

55 years of hurt.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18763 on: Today at 08:54:16 am
Any fervour I had for England as a kid just got perpetually ground out of me, tournament after tournament of going to pubs to watch the games and constantly being surrounded by a toxic, xenophobic, arrogant, violent atmosphere. No matter what standard of pub and people. It would just seep out. It was never ever fun. I saw a Portuguese lad get glassed in front of his girlfriend once for daring to be in the same pub when they beat England. Instances like that got to be normal. From about 2012 till now we started going to the different national bars in London to watch games of whichever country was playing and the atmosphere is so different. More like a carnival, actually fun. I have no connection to the average England fanbase now so I find it hard to care about the team. Thats even before we get started on the media and politicians. I dont mind them winning, but Im always fine losing when those c*nts are crying into their over-inflated sense of importance pints if Im totally honest. Its the complete opposite to how I feel about Liverpool which is all-encompassing and wonderful.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18764 on: Today at 09:06:13 am
The World Cup is well better. Does its coming home relate to that as opposed to the Euros or is it any tournament they are in now?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18765 on: Today at 09:08:29 am
I don't mean to be the forum police, but there's a thread for discussing England fans, tribalism and associated politics. Can all that shite move over there so we can return to talking about football (or at least have a 2nd thread which we can mock Pickford in) in this one?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18766 on: Today at 09:28:18 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:33:08 pm
But to see Liverpool fans, some of whom I'm assuming are Liverpool-born to refer to the national team, Boris's favourites, Brexit FC, as 'we', like they're talking about their club, to be genuinely passionate and excited, is fucking incredible, I can't comprehend it.

very much so....can't wrap my head around that....
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18767 on: Today at 09:31:49 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 08:42:40 am
Spot on.
I think a lot of the anti English rhetoric are from posters playing to the crowd thinking being anti English improves their Liverpool credentials amongst fellow posters. A bit like sheep.
Its the Evertonisation of the thread, anyone but Liverpool makes me a super blue, just swap for England.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18768 on: Today at 09:50:51 am
It's nice to see this thread is as bitter as ever.  Anyway, saw a great story on twitter this morning which really made me smile. Three young boys going to a common with a football, what's the first thing they did? They took the knee, bloody brilliant made my heart swell. If people for a few seconds can get away from their hatred of all things English for one minute and take something like that on board. If this team can influence the next generation coming up with something as simple as that, doesn't that say something?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18769 on: Today at 09:52:01 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:06:13 am
The World Cup is well better. Does its coming home relate to that as opposed to the Euros or is it any tournament they are in now?
I think it's just every tournament now until they win something. Also was this a thing before the 2018 World Cup because that was the first time I was made aware of the whole "It's Coming Home" nonsense.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18770 on: Today at 09:56:40 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 07:49:33 am
There are some absolute oddballs in this thread despising England and hoping they fail because the majority of people (a narrow majority) voted for Brexit and voted for a Tory government. That has nothing to do with supporting the football team ffs. They are hoping they lose because people that would cause misery for those who voted Tory and for Brexit like that would only affect only those people. What about the Labour voting remainders who love supporting their country? Nah fuck them because you hate England (despite probably living here) and everyone else should suffer too.

You know that lad who fixed your car last month, he was a Tory voting Brexit voter.

You know the nurse who saved that family members life last year, she was Tory voting Brexiteer.

You know that teacher helping your child improve their reading and writing skills, they voted Tory too.

They are around you every day, helping you in some way and just because they vote a different way to do doesnt make them a bad person. Fucking hell if you think like that how do you interact with anyone, your skin must crawl thinking that shopkeeper who handed you your shopping was aBrexit voter!

I really hope England win this tournament because it will give the vast majority of English people a spring in their step and a bit of pride after a shite 18 months, and if that means upsetting a few bitters who resent a political vote and cant get their head around the fact that the international football team has nothing to do with it then so be it.

Spot on.  Wonder what nationality this lot claim to have.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18771 on: Today at 09:58:31 am
Normally I'm not that bothered by international football.
I'd like England to win because of Southgate and the players telling the racists/homophobes to do one by taking the knee each game (and Kane wore a pride armband).
This might not be the so-called golden generation but with a bit of luck it could be the we-achieved generation.
It must be hard booing and then hypocritically cheer the same players.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18772 on: Today at 10:06:07 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 07:49:33 am

You know that lad who fixed your car last month, he was a Tory voting Brexit voter.

You know the nurse who saved that family members life last year, she was Tory voting Brexiteer.

You know that teacher helping your child improve their reading and writing skills, they voted Tory too.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18773 on: Today at 10:12:09 am
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 09:56:40 am
Spot on.  Wonder what nationality this lot claim to have.

this lot?...
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18774 on: Today at 10:18:14 am
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 09:56:40 am
Spot on.  Wonder what nationality this lot claim to have.
Think you've backed the wrong horse there fella, referring to a forum consisting of mainly Scousers as "this lot".
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18775 on: Today at 10:19:12 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:06:13 am
The World Cup is well better. Does its coming home relate to that as opposed to the Euros or is it any tournament they are in now?
The original song was written for the Euros.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18776 on: Today at 10:19:15 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:19:45 am
Farmers and Fishermen can fuck off as well.

That approach might leave your cupboards rather bare...

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18777 on: Today at 10:21:54 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 07:49:33 am
There are some absolute oddballs in this thread despising England and hoping they fail because the majority of people (a narrow majority) voted for Brexit and voted for a Tory government. That has nothing to do with supporting the football team ffs. They are hoping they lose because people that would cause misery for those who voted Tory and for Brexit like that would only affect only those people. What about the Labour voting remainders who love supporting their country? Nah fuck them because you hate England (despite probably living here) and everyone else should suffer too.

You know that lad who fixed your car last month, he was a Tory voting Brexit voter.

You know the nurse who saved that family members life last year, she was Tory voting Brexiteer.

You know that teacher helping your child improve their reading and writing skills, they voted Tory too.

They are around you every day, helping you in some way and just because they vote a different way to do doesnt make them a bad person. Fucking hell if you think like that how do you interact with anyone, your skin must crawl thinking that shopkeeper who handed you your shopping was aBrexit voter!

I really hope England win this tournament because it will give the vast majority of English people a spring in their step and a bit of pride after a shite 18 months, and if that means upsetting a few bitters who resent a political vote and cant get their head around the fact that the international football team has nothing to do with it then so be it.
Great post that mate.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18778 on: Today at 10:21:56 am
Come on Denmark. Do it for Christian!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18779 on: Today at 10:22:45 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 08:44:29 am
Well tbf, the tournament will now be 100% played in England.

Football's coming home.

But people were saying it during the last World Cup as well. It makes no sense!!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18780 on: Today at 10:23:32 am
For me, England are massive favourites for the championship now.

They have the strongest squad and have hardly had to break a sweat moving into the semis, due to their extremely easy draw.  Compare that to the efforts of Spain and Italy.

Anything other than winning the tournament would be a huge failure, I think.


When in my teens and 20s, I was a hugely passionate England fan and have great memories of being down the pub (surrounded by mates), screaming and jumping up and down infront of the TV.

Now, I couldn't really care less. 
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18781 on: Today at 10:29:19 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:06:13 am
The World Cup is well better. Does its coming home relate to that as opposed to the Euros or is it any tournament they are in now?

'Football's coming home' was the slogan of Euro 96, because it was the first tournament held here for 30 years, and England is seen as the 'home' of the game. It was incorporated into the 'Three Lions' song and because it was the catchiest part of the song, people still sing it now. But people are using it as a phrase in conversation now, when talking about England winning it. But that makes no sense, because England winning it will not mean that football 'comes home', it doesn't make any sense! And yes I'm going to keep banging on about this...
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18782 on: Today at 10:35:16 am


'Football's coming home' was the slogan of Euro 96, because it was the first tournament held here for 30 years, and England is seen as the 'home' of the game. It was incorporated into the 'Three Lions' song and because it was the catchiest part of the song, people still sing it now. But people are using it as a phrase in conversation now, when talking about England winning it. But that makes no sense, because England winning it will not mean that football 'comes home', it doesn't make any sense! And yes I'm going to keep banging on about this...

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18783 on: Today at 10:37:22 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:16:26 am
Sorry John did I mention anywhere in my post about the England players personally? Or did I specifically say about the majority of England? Did they not vote Tory, vote brexit? In their majority? Bit naughty to try and twist it like that to be honest.

Although to be fair the majority of people in England did not vote Tory or Brexit.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18784 on: Today at 10:44:23 am
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 09:56:40 am
Spot on.  Wonder what nationality this lot claim to have.

1. Scouser
2. Irish Republican
3. Either French or Italian - can't make my mind up
4. Maybe like half-Algerian or something
.
.
.
5. Martian
6. English
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18785 on: Today at 10:53:25 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:20:10 am
It's a lot simpler just being Scottish. Then you can actually like aspects of the English side and admire the way theyve brought so much focus to the kind of issues our leaders are supposed to, but still retain a license to hope anyone else but England win it.

Hold your horses Roy. According to today's Sunday Times (paywall alas), the Scottish FA are petitioning UEFA to name Scotland as joint winners if England defeat Denmark and Italy/Spain.

According to Archie McDonald, council member of the SFA, the fact that England did not beat Scotland in the group stages ought to entitle Scotland to a share of the trophy if England win their next two games at Wembley. "There is a precedent for this", said Mr McDonald speaking from his home in Tobermory yesterday. "When Scotland beat England at Wembley in 1967 they became the official World Champions, something we still celebrate every Monday, Wednesday and Friday north of the border". UEFA are said to be very sympathetic to the idea. An unnamed UEFA official claimed last night that there was a "Jim Baxter" clause in UEFA's constitution that might pave the way for Scotland being declared joint champions, or even champions next week.

www.Scotland-claim-Euros-glory-SundayTimes-football.com (£)





Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Semi Finals MATCH THREAD
Reply #18786 on: Today at 10:56:10 am
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 09:56:40 am
Spot on.  Wonder what nationality this lot claim to have.

My passport says British
