There are some absolute oddballs in this thread despising England and hoping they fail because the majority of people (a narrow majority) voted for Brexit and voted for a Tory government. That has nothing to do with supporting the football team ffs. They are hoping they lose because people that would cause misery for those who voted Tory and for Brexit like that would only affect only those people. What about the Labour voting remainders who love supporting their country? Nah fuck them because you hate England (despite probably living here) and everyone else should suffer too.



You know that lad who fixed your car last month, he was a Tory voting Brexit voter.



You know the nurse who saved that family members life last year, she was Tory voting Brexiteer.



You know that teacher helping your child improve their reading and writing skills, they voted Tory too.



They are around you every day, helping you in some way and just because they vote a different way to do doesnt make them a bad person. Fucking hell if you think like that how do you interact with anyone, your skin must crawl thinking that shopkeeper who handed you your shopping was a Brexit voter!



I really hope England win this tournament because it will give the vast majority of English people a spring in their step and a bit of pride after a shite 18 months, and if that means upsetting a few bitters who resent a political vote and cant get their head around the fact that the international football team has nothing to do with it then so be it.