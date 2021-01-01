« previous next »
Chelsea, City players and Henderson are coached by top coaches. Everyone else less so. I've not watched any England games since the last tournament but its been an eye opener for me. They have a really solid first 11 with some impressive competition in some areas eg right back and wide forward. Some of their players have plenty of flows eg maguire, Pickford and walker are all prone to clangers and sterling has had a really inconsistent season. But fair play to Southgate so far they've played a really good tournament so far. You only have to be good for about 4/7 games to win this as long as you time the average performances right, don't put in any terrible. Performances and hope and the draw is favourable. You also need to be really good in both boxes and so far England have done that
Also Leeds' Phillips coached by Bielsa.


The weakest link in this England team is Pickford. He is a disaster waiting to happen. Can't stand the pundits saying he's had a great tournament. He hasn't. He's had a good defence and DM in front of him. He was shaky (again) tonight.
The other keepers must be more reliable, no?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:14:12 pm
This bloke disagrees with you.


;D



Hmn... no excuses? Not so sure. No excuses beating Denmark but Italy/Spain a different kettle obviously. But there's genuinely no excuses of getting to the final, which of course brings it's own pressure.



Has Greg Dyke been interviewed recently by the way?
Also Leeds' Phillips coached by Bielsa.


The weakest link in this England team is Pickford. He is a disaster waiting to happen. Can't stand the pundits saying he's had a great tournament. He hasn't. He's had a good defence and DM in front of him. He was shaky (again) tonight.
The other keepers must be more reliable, no?
Pickford has done what hes needed to do so far and made a few decent saves against Scotland and Germany. Tonight was the first time he looked back to early last season Everton self and the cocky overconfidence came out for a bit. He hasnt been shaky at all in the tournament so I dont know what games youve been watching. The defence has been solid in front of him.
Imo England represents their awful history, a majority who voted for Tory rule and austerity, year after year, and voted for many families and hard working people to fuck off home. So England can get to fuck and I hope they enjoy the ride, get to the final and get shafted rotten right in the fucking shitter. Then they can splash that right over the beloved rags. Imo  :wave
Don't think I've ever seen an England team look so much like a club side in my life. Not just the camaraderie, but they actually play with genuine patterns of attack and movement and they're tactically flexible - that's the third starting formation of this tournament as an example.

They're not perfect, I still think there's a massive problem waiting to happen in goal and Walker, whilst bringing crucial recovery pace to the back line, has a good brain fart a game in him. Think the midfield 2 could move the ball quicker at times (and benefit from being Hendo + Rice or Phillips (or even Bellingham, he's gonna be immense)). But that's a pretty incredible squad when you take a step back and put club rivalries aside for a moment of honest thinking.

Denmark will be a much tougher test. They're well organised as well, good players throughout the team and Braithwaite looks a real fucking nuisance of a striker. Like a much better Jonathan Walters :D. Still, Southgate would have bitten your hand off to be playing them at an almost full Wembley in the semi. It's a fantastic chance to reach the final. Then it's just about getting over the line, and they've a few players who know how to get the job done in major finals. The Italians or Spanish will be a real step up, but I'm not sure there's a reason to have fear going into that fixture. Respect of course, but this manager seems to be taking a real lead out of Klopp's book on not getting carried away or underestimating teams. Actually think he's been watching Klopp very closely, pressers and language in particular.
I think England have a very good team and squad, though it pains me to say it. Part of me's even tempted to tap back into the English side of my heritage in order to feel some sort of twisted vicarious national pride, but it probably won't happen. Reasonably likeable team too, other than Maguire and Kane, and even they're not as bad as some of the dickheads that have represented your national side in recent years.

I dunno, but for those of you who identify as English and are getting into it, and even the tubthumping that goes along with it, I think you have some justification. It's ok. I'd be surprised if you don't make the final, and have a very good chance of winning the bloody thing. This is in no way an attempt to jinx it, definitely not. Not at all.
Pickford has done what hes needed to do so far and made a few decent saves against Scotland and Germany. Tonight was the first time he looked back to early last season Everton self and the cocky overconfidence came out for a bit. He hasnt been shaky at all in the tournament so I dont know what games youve been watching. The defence has been solid in front of him.
I should've written clearer.
I meant he was shaky again like he has been for Everton in the past... and England. Not in this Euros though.
But he has been shielded from looking worse than he is by a good defence in front of him.

Don't know why so many on here think Jenas is a shite commentator. He's pretty harmless. And I like the way he says it like it is without trying to toe the party line. For example today, when Pickford was having a couple of brainfarts, Jenas says, "he needs to calm down'.
Imo England represents their awful history, a majority who voted for Tory rule and austerity, year after year, and voted for many families and hard working people to fuck off home. So England can get to fuck and I hope they enjoy the ride, get to the final and get shafted rotten right in the fucking shitter. Then they can splash that right over the beloved rags. Imo  :wave
Hello Andy, I've got news. Hopefully welcoming news for you. Jordan Henderson says hello and he's never voted Tory in his life. Trent is ambivalent, it's a tough one for him because there hasn't been a Tory candidate in Liverpool for decades - sly on him.

But regards the rest, all England players, yep, they are all deffo Tories. That Rashford lad, he's a bad one.
*****ANNOYING PEDANT ALERT*****

People saying 'It's coming home' makes no sense. 'Football's coming home' was the slogan of Euro 96, because it was the first international tournament to be held here for 30 years, and England was considered the 'home' of the game. But it makes no sense to say it now -  what's coming home? Football? How is 'football' coming home? The trophy? We've never won it before and we didn't invent the competition. So what's 'coming home'?

Think I need some sleep.
Isn't just a daft meme at this point for idiots to post on Twitter who think they're being funny.
Imo England represents their awful history, a majority who voted for Tory rule and austerity, year after year, and voted for many families and hard working people to fuck off home. So England can get to fuck and I hope they enjoy the ride, get to the final and get shafted rotten right in the fucking shitter. Then they can splash that right over the beloved rags. Imo  :wave

Good lad 👍, the whole team and media is jingoistic bollox and a stain of a nation.  International football blows goats.

Scouse not English
Hello Andy, I've got news. Hopefully welcoming news for you. Jordan Henderson says hello and he's never voted Tory in his life. Trent is ambivalent, it's a tough one for him because there hasn't been a Tory candidate in Liverpool for decades - sly on him.

But regards the rest, all England players, yep, they are all deffo Tories. That Rashford lad, he's a bad one.

Sorry John did I mention anywhere in my post about the England players personally? Or did I specifically say about the majority of England? Did they not vote Tory, vote brexit? In their majority? Bit naughty to try and twist it like that to be honest.
Personally, I hate seeing the England team do well, but I accept that not everyone will feel the same way.

I can understand if people born and bred in Liverpool might watch England win and think 'oh that's nice' and then change the channel.

But to see Liverpool fans, some of whom I'm assuming are Liverpool-born to refer to the national team, Boris's favourites, Brexit FC, as 'we', like they're talking about their club, to be genuinely passionate and excited, is fucking incredible, I can't comprehend it.

Some proper weirdos on here.
A Pickford howler in the final causing England to lose any bookies offering odds on that?
Some proper weirdos on here.
Constructive discussion I can deal with, but people like you...nah. No need to be a prick.
Pickford genuinely does seem to have some issues. Am I the only one who thinks he has terrible distribution? I've never seen a keeper kick it out for a throw in so much, I noticed when we play them he always does it too.
Constructive discussion I can deal with, but people like you...nah. No need to be a prick.

You can't understand why someone from England supports there national team? Really? would you say the same to people from Columbia, USA etc?
Sorry John did I mention anywhere in my post about the England players personally? Or did I specifically say about the majority of England? Did they not vote Tory, vote brexit? In their majority? Bit naughty to try and twist it like that to be honest.

The tories got about 43% of the UK vote though Im not certain what that has to do with a football competition.
Im guessing you were bang into England throughout New Labour?

So... what about us England supporting, labour member, remainers. Should we get to fuck to?


What's wrong about being from Liverpool and being patriotic?
I actually fall into the 'oh that's nice' category for what it's worth.
But I don't condemn anyone for saying 'we' when referring to England as a team.
I think, for me, it comes down to how people view the wider landscape. A lot of people don't care about politics and don't even watch the daily news.
Liverpool is a left-leaning city in a country that is becoming more and more right wing with each election. Every 4/5 years I feel less and less connected with the rest of of the electorate.
Some people might wonder why this matters when we're talking about 22 men on some grass kicking a ball about. Of course it matters.
Tory Britain boo the players for taking the knee, yet throw pints in the air like braindead twats when Stirling scores.

I actually wish I was still the 8 year old who fell in love with Italia 90, but as an adult I feel I can't support the national team of a confirmed racist right-wing nation.
The tories got about 43% of the UK vote though Im not certain what that has to do with a football competition.
Im guessing you were bang into England just before Tony Blair in Euro 96.

So, what about us labour suporting, remainers. Should we get to fuck to?

I dont even think you have a clue what youre talking about  ;D
I dont even think you have a clue what youre talking about  ;D

 :wave
I saw 'Scouse' was trending on twitter and thought i'd take a look - 'Scouse not English' being the main topic - mainly blue shite laughing their tits off, because they all love Ingerlund and don't understand why some of us don't. There's also plenty of abuse from fans of other clubs as well. Shite like this just reinforces what I've believed for a long time.
:wave

Thank you for proving my point.
Pickford genuinely does seem to have some issues. Am I the only one who thinks he has terrible distribution? I've never seen a keeper kick it out for a throw in so much, I noticed when we play them he always does it too.

When he's waving players up the field for a kick he might as well point them to the car park, fucking awful
When he's waving players up the field for a kick he might as well point them to the car park, fucking awful

I genuinely don't know what foot he is because he's shit with both
England v.s Italy is written in the star.
perfect start, then dicked around for the rest of the first half letting ukraine get into the game and string some shit together, all very tepid and incredibly frustrating

another perfect start in the second half and done what they should've in the first half, blew them away, which i was expecting before kick off - ukraine have been one of the worse sides in the tourney, not the worse, hello turkey, but in the next group

props for the result and second half, did a good job, rotated players, saved energy towards the end (and most of the first half  :D)

i wished that volley by kane had gone in tho, what a fucking hit, was glorious, dude has his confidence flowing now

denmark is gonna be a tough game, they're a good team unit, good keeper, some goals in them, england should be beat them but his is far from a forgone conclusion, unlike tonite

Pickford - he's a different animal in an england shit, ie in that he's actually decent and not mistake city, for some weird reason towards the end of the game the everton pickford broke out, kinda was bubbling below as they game went on - you can always see it with him as he starts to get over emotional, does it all the time with everton, usually more controlled with england
