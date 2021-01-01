Don't think I've ever seen an England team look so much like a club side in my life. Not just the camaraderie, but they actually play with genuine patterns of attack and movement and they're tactically flexible - that's the third starting formation of this tournament as an example.They're not perfect, I still think there's a massive problem waiting to happen in goal and Walker, whilst bringing crucial recovery pace to the back line, has a good brain fart a game in him. Think the midfield 2 could move the ball quicker at times (and benefit from being Hendo + Rice or Phillips (or even Bellingham, he's gonna be immense)). But that's a pretty incredible squad when you take a step back and put club rivalries aside for a moment of honest thinking.Denmark will be a much tougher test. They're well organised as well, good players throughout the team and Braithwaite looks a real fucking nuisance of a striker. Like a much better Jonathan Walters. Still, Southgate would have bitten your hand off to be playing them at an almost full Wembley in the semi. It's a fantastic chance to reach the final. Then it's just about getting over the line, and they've a few players who know how to get the job done in major finals. The Italians or Spanish will be a real step up, but I'm not sure there's a reason to have fear going into that fixture. Respect of course, but this manager seems to be taking a real lead out of Klopp's book on not getting carried away or underestimating teams. Actually think he's been watching Klopp very closely, pressers and language in particular.