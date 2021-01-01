« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD  (Read 232691 times)

Caligula?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17600 on: Today at 10:00:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:59:40 pm
Belgium's golden generation have had 4 tournaments now to win something. It's over for the crop of lads.

Absolutely criminal that they kept Wilmots for as long as they did, they could have won Euro 2016 with a better manager
kennedy81

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17601 on: Today at 10:00:54 pm »
:lmao someone's got a souvenir there.
johnj147

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17602 on: Today at 10:01:02 pm »
Your still shit.lukaku
johnj147

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17603 on: Today at 10:01:43 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 10:00:54 pm
:lmao someone's got a souvenir there.
.  Lol
Andy82lfc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17604 on: Today at 10:02:08 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:59:48 pm
All part of the game. I love it when we do it.

We? Klopp has never played this way, the opposite in fact. Wouldnt mind us slowing the game down when needed as I hate that we dont, but wouldnt want our players embarrassing themselves like that every week.
AndyMuller

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17605 on: Today at 10:02:15 pm »
Belgium most over hyped team ever.
Bobinhood

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17606 on: Today at 10:02:24 pm »
Wanted Belgium to win because the defense was very breachable should by some bizarre happenstance England win its two very winnable games and end up in the final. Italy quite a different story. 
kennedy81

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17607 on: Today at 10:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:02:08 pm
We? Klopp has never played this way, the opposite in fact. Wouldnt mind us slowing the game down when needed as I hate that we dont, but wouldnt want our players embarrassing themselves like that every week thanks.
Every team does it, the Italians are just better at it.
ABZ Rover

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17608 on: Today at 10:04:07 pm »
Really cant find a way to like Belgium, moaning c*nts.  Bye bye 😀
stockdam

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17609 on: Today at 10:04:53 pm »
Doku looks like he could be a good player if coached well. He has speed and skill and could be a bargain.
Lastrador

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17610 on: Today at 10:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:02:08 pm
We? Klopp has never played this way, the opposite in fact. Wouldnt mind us slowing the game down when needed as I hate that we dont, but wouldnt want our players embarrassing themselves like that every week.
Bless.
Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17611 on: Today at 10:05:51 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 10:03:48 pm
Every team does it, the Italians are just better at it.

Actually the tournament has been mercifully free of it. The Italians excepted.
idontknow

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17612 on: Today at 10:05:57 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 09:53:32 pm
The double standard is fascinating. De Bruyne flops like a seal on meth to win the free kick, nothing said. Donnaruma gets charged, these Italians are embarrassing.
Those sweet Belgians strong-arming everything in site.
They drink their wine in pints.

And Kevin again didn't show up 2nd half.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17613 on: Today at 10:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:05:51 pm
Actually the tournament has been mercifully free of it. The Italians excepted.

Did you miss Hungary v Portgual? :P
Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17614 on: Today at 10:07:59 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:07:15 pm
Did you miss Hungary v Portgual? :P

Was that the one at Goodison?
MonsLibpool

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17615 on: Today at 10:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:59:40 pm
Belgium's golden generation have had 4 tournaments now to win something. It's over for the crop of lads.
I think people need to stop saying that they are favorites before every tournament. Yes, they have world class players BUT they lack experience.
Andy82lfc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17616 on: Today at 10:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 10:05:23 pm
Bless.

They are laughing at it on the TV. Pathetically embarrassing they say. Not my words.

Morgana

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17617 on: Today at 10:09:00 pm »
Not gonna lie, Italy Spain is the semi of dreams. The other side of the draw won't serve up anything remotely as entertaining.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17618 on: Today at 10:09:08 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:00:52 pm
At the end of the day they have within them. But at the same time, they really have been the best team all tournament. This isn't your Grandad's Italy. Mancini has them playing some great attacking stuff.
Of course. It is something everyone was saying they don't have, but they have shown that when the going gets tough they still have that shithousery and game management in their locker.
wige

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17619 on: Today at 10:09:24 pm »
I'm not a fan of it, but it's so effective. Donorumma took about 90 seconds out of the 5 mins injury time alone. Need stronger refs in that situation, tell them to get off the pitch for their treatment. Would sort it instantly.
Libertine

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17620 on: Today at 10:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:05:51 pm
Actually the tournament has been mercifully free of it. The Italians excepted.

Looking forward to the Corinthian spirit of Kane and Grealish on display tomorrow...
MonsLibpool

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17621 on: Today at 10:09:50 pm »
The Italians are very solid.
Andy82lfc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17622 on: Today at 10:10:01 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 10:03:48 pm
Every team does it, the Italians are just better at it.

Dont agree we do anything like that imo.
PoetryInMotion

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17623 on: Today at 10:10:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:05:51 pm
Actually the tournament has been mercifully free of it. The Italians excepted.

Have you never seen Portugal? Italy are nowhere near that level of shithousery.
darragh85

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17624 on: Today at 10:10:47 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:02:15 pm
Belgium most over hyped team ever.

this. never saw them winning a major tournament to be honest. they have some great players but carry some mediocre ones , a couple of whom are massively overrated by some. i think they have achieved what they were capable of as a squad.
Lastrador

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17625 on: Today at 10:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:08:56 pm
They are laughing at it on the TV. Pathetically embarrassing they say. Not my words.
In the words of the great Virgil, who cares?
Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17626 on: Today at 10:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:09:28 pm
Looking forward to the Corinthian spirit of Kane and Grealish on display tomorrow...

They can be bad, but jeez the Italians tonight. It was like a tag team. "Your turn to go down and roll around mate."

It must be one of the main reasons why so few people now watch Serie-A. Either on the telly or in the stadiums.
kennedy81

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17627 on: Today at 10:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:10:01 pm
Dont agree we do anything like that imo.
Not at that level, but killing time is part of the game. How you go about killing time is another thing obviously. As long as it's within the rules, I've no problem with it.
Red Berry

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17628 on: Today at 10:12:42 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on Today at 10:05:57 pm
Those sweet Belgians strong-arming everything in site.
They drink their wine in pints.

And Kevin again didn't show up 2nd half.

Sam Allardyce likes this.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17629 on: Today at 10:12:44 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 10:09:24 pm
I'm not a fan of it, but it's so effective. Donorumma took about 90 seconds out of the 5 mins injury time alone. Need stronger refs in that situation, tell them to get off the pitch for their treatment. Would sort it instantly.

The worst ever in that regard had to be the Portuguese keeper Ricardo. Never knew a keeper who could have cramp multiple times in a game so often
Andy82lfc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17630 on: Today at 10:12:52 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 10:09:24 pm
I'm not a fan of it, but it's so effective. Donorumma took about 90 seconds out of the 5 mins injury time alone. Need stronger refs in that situation, tell them to get off the pitch for their treatment. Would sort it instantly.

For sure but sometimes the refs will add it on and sometimes they wont, so its win win. Why teams like Atlético have done it for years. Works but wouldnt want to watch that every week.
Red-Soldier

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17631 on: Today at 10:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:59:40 pm
Belgium's golden generation have had 4 tournaments now to win something. It's over for the crop of lads.

Yep.

Wilmots fucked their best chance of winning something in 2016.  Their squad was absolutely stacked with quality then.
Lastrador

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17632 on: Today at 10:13:30 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:11:27 pm
They can be bad, but jeez the Italians tonight. It was like a tag team. "Your turn to go down and roll around mate."

It must be one of the main reasons why so few people now watch Serie-A. Either on the telly or in the stadiums.
I saw as many Belgians dives tonight. I was not wearing my Italians hating glasses though.
Libertine

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17633 on: Today at 10:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:11:27 pm
They can be bad, but jeez the Italians tonight. It was like a tag team. "Your turn to go down and roll around mate."

It must be one of the main reasons why so few people now watch Serie-A. Either on the telly or in the stadiums.

They've probably been the best team to watch this tournament. If Serie A was like that, everyone would be watching.
Guz-kop

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17634 on: Today at 10:15:14 pm »
The most shithouse team I've ever seen was Rafas valencia, at anfield. They were absolute masters of that. Pablo aimar was so frustrating to watch, and we couldn't get near him.
kennedy81

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17635 on: Today at 10:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:11:27 pm
They can be bad, but jeez the Italians tonight. It was like a tag team. "Your turn to go down and roll around mate."

It must be one of the main reasons why so few people now watch Serie-A. Either on the telly or in the stadiums.
Having the same team win it 9 years on the bounce doesn't help. Italian football has always been that way, and it didn't stop people watching it then. They just don't have as many star players that they used to.
MonsLibpool

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17636 on: Today at 10:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:12:52 pm
For sure but sometimes the refs will add it on and sometimes they wont, so its win win. Why teams like Atlético have done it for years. Works but wouldnt want to watch that every week.

Even if the ref adds it back, it puts the other team under more pressure because, psychologically, they can feel the clock ticking.
Andy82lfc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17637 on: Today at 10:17:45 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 10:12:19 pm
Not at that level, but killing time is part of the game. How you go about killing time is another thing obviously. As long as it's within the rules, I've no problem with it.

Dont get me wrong Ive screamed many times for us to kick it back and slow the game down, Klopp just refuses to play that way though, but all that falling over and wasting time is another level shithousery for me I prefer us not to do.
Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17638 on: Today at 10:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 08:13:04 pm
"Hey Scooby! What is your favourite disco song?"
"I feel ruv."
"Never heard of that one; who sang it?"
"Donnarumma."
All fucking week I've waited to post this...  >:(

Not even a pity smiley  >:(



























 ;D
CS111

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #17639 on: Today at 10:23:04 pm »
Cracking game up until the 73rd minute.  Thereafter was about 3 minutes of actual football played
Seriously
