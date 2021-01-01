« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 415 416 417 418 419 [420]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD  (Read 225248 times)

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,702
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16760 on: Today at 05:13:22 pm »
Fucking ITV Hub is shite again  :no
Logged
Believer

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,869
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16761 on: Today at 05:15:02 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 05:16:38 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,336
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16762 on: Today at 05:16:54 pm »
Zakaria is having a bit of a nightmare so far. Looks like a player whos not been involed much recently.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,772
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16763 on: Today at 05:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:16:54 pm
Zakaria is having a bit of a nightmare so far. Looks like a player whos not been involed much recently.

Why is he playing? Is someone injured/suspended?
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,214
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16764 on: Today at 05:18:59 pm »
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,614
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16765 on: Today at 05:19:16 pm »
Spain could bore their way to the final in all honesty. It would be a travesty mind you.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,336
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16766 on: Today at 05:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:18:46 pm
Why is he playing? Is someone injured/suspended?

Xhaka suspended.

Great work by Embolo that.  And now hes injured.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,614
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16767 on: Today at 05:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:18:46 pm
Why is he playing? Is someone injured/suspended?

Xakha is out.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,590
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16768 on: Today at 05:20:15 pm »
Alba goal now rightly classed as an OG. And a ridiculous one it was
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,772
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16769 on: Today at 05:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:19:16 pm
Spain could bore their way to the final in all honesty. It would be a travesty mind you.

Greece say hello. Spain could actually bore their way to winning this whole thing which would be shocking but entirely predictable.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,724
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16770 on: Today at 05:20:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:19:37 pm
Xakha is out.

Xhaka Kahnt.
Logged

Online Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,722
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16771 on: Today at 05:21:42 pm »
How the fuck have they changed that to an own goal, it was clearly on target originally?
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16772 on: Today at 05:21:43 pm »
Looks like one of those day for the Swiss
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,336
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16773 on: Today at 05:21:47 pm »
Thats a shame, and a big blow to the Swiss, looks like Embolo is done.

Gladbach contingent down to 3 if so.

 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,614
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16774 on: Today at 05:21:51 pm »
 ;D

Always had trouble spelling that name mate.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,772
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16775 on: Today at 05:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:19:27 pm
Xhaka suspended.

Great work by Embolo that.  And now hes injured.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:19:37 pm
Xakha is out.

 :wave

No idea how I missed him, he has the bleached hair as well

Vargas is coming on
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16776 on: Today at 05:22:43 pm »
Good to see Mignolet doing so well for Spain.
Logged
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,423
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16777 on: Today at 05:23:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:19:16 pm
Spain could bore their way to the final in all honesty. It would be a travesty mind you.
I mean they have scored 4 more goals than any other team and got through by winning a 5-3 in their last game.

Not what I would call boring but each to their own.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,590
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16778 on: Today at 05:23:04 pm »
Embolo's done. Swiss have been so unfortunate
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,444
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16779 on: Today at 05:23:12 pm »
Xhaka suspended.  Embolo off injured.  Flukey goal conceded.

All going wrong so far.  Just setting it up for a Shaq hat-trick masterclass.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,614
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16780 on: Today at 05:25:59 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 05:23:04 pm
I mean they have scored 4 more goals than any other team and got through by winning a 5-3 in their last game.

Not what I would call boring but each to their own.

One game doesn't change how Luis Enrique sets his team up to play though mate.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,772
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16781 on: Today at 05:27:37 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 05:23:04 pm
I mean they have scored 4 more goals than any other team and got through by winning a 5-3 in their last game.

Not what I would call boring but each to their own.

They scored 5 against an absolutely dreadful Slovakia which is skewing the stats a bit
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,423
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16782 on: Today at 05:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:27:37 pm
They scored 5 against an absolutely dreadful Slovakia which is skewing the stats a bit
And 5 in their next game.

And Enrique's Barca might have been my favorite altough hard to go wrong with prime Messi, Suarez and Neymar up top with Iniesta just behind them.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,336
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16783 on: Today at 05:39:13 pm »
Shaqs put in a couple cracking corners.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,336
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16784 on: Today at 05:45:41 pm »
Should be a yellow that, nasty challenge from Azpilicueta.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,722
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16785 on: Today at 05:48:52 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:45:41 pm
Should be a yellow that, nasty challenge from Azpilicueta.

Only got away with that cos the ref knows him.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,590
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Chat & Quarter Finals MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16786 on: Today at 05:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:45:41 pm
Should be a yellow that, nasty challenge from Azpilicueta.

Not sure how Oliver missed that. Definite yellow every day of the week
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 415 416 417 418 419 [420]   Go Up
« previous next »
 