Zakaria is having a bit of a nightmare so far. Looks like a player whos not been involed much recently.
Switzerland 0 - 1 Spain; Jordi Alba goal on 8' - https://streamable.com/nctmbb & https://streamwo.com/z4FIXk6 & www.gsoccer.xyz/p/sui-esp.html& https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1410994512093143042
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Why is he playing? Is someone injured/suspended?
Spain could bore their way to the final in all honesty. It would be a travesty mind you.
Xakha is out.
people like big dick nick.
Xhaka suspended.Great work by Embolo that. And now hes injured.
Xakha is out.
I mean they have scored 4 more goals than any other team and got through by winning a 5-3 in their last game.Not what I would call boring but each to their own.
They scored 5 against an absolutely dreadful Slovakia which is skewing the stats a bit
Should be a yellow that, nasty challenge from Azpilicueta.
Page created in 0.026 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.7]