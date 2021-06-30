« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 413 414 415 416 417 [418]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD  (Read 223187 times)

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,674
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16680 on: Yesterday at 06:44:22 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 01:15:50 am
No it isn't. In my humble opinion. It was a post written to fit an agenda manifestly borne out of apparent ignorance as to why so many Liverpool folks over many many years have quite understandably come to feel progressively alienated from the country of their birth and find their only real loyalty is now to their home city and/or region and, in footy terms, to their local team be that Red or Blue. I know this because I'm very definitely one such person amongst many I know.

Nor as it happens am I a boring miserable fucker despite my very long years.  :)
No agenda mate. I think it's an interesting subject really just that it's been done to death and with every passing year it feels like more generalisations are made on both sides which just makes it even worse. There's enough division in the world already. As I said, live and let live.

Don't think you're a boring miserable fucker either...well, perhaps a little bit ;D
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,246
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16681 on: Yesterday at 06:50:37 am »
Not enough puns in here lately, I'm off.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,912
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16682 on: Yesterday at 06:51:31 am »
Quote from: Koplass on June 30, 2021, 09:18:09 pm
Personally, I'm not even anti-England, I'm ambivalent about it but I find it strange that the England fans on here are getting worked up because not everyone supports their team. We're Liverpool fans, we should be used to people not liking the team we support, shouldn't we?  ;D
Not up to date with the debate here since the England-Germany game, but I don't think the point is that any England fan here is getting worked up because someone doesn't support England.

What I feel is that Liverpool fans that want to support England are defensive, because they need to justify that when they shouldn't, since Liverpool is a part of England. In that sense, I don't think there'd be a debate if everyone supported whoever they wanted, but then, the undertone that I've seen all around in this thread is this:

Quote from: smicer07 on June 29, 2021, 07:03:44 pm
Why would a Liverpool fan give a fuck about England?
This is what gets people worked up, imo

Logged

Offline oldman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16683 on: Yesterday at 09:08:45 am »

This is what gets people worked up, imo
[/quote]

I dont give a fuck about england  -  I used to when I was young.
Then I went to euro 80 in italy and realised what a bunch of tossers the fans were .
3 years earlier I'd been in Rome with Liverpool and the difference could not have been greater.

thats when I gave up on England , then in later years I couldnt support a team with rooney , terry etc playing.

if they win this competition then great , it will make a lot of people happy - I'm just not bothered &
most of my Liverpool mates feel the same
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,426
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16684 on: Yesterday at 02:04:02 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 06:36:31 am
Fair enough, I just think bringing that comparison into it at all is a dangerous one that isn't going to cut it outside of this forum. Fwiw the rest of my post wasn't aimed especially at you, just at the debate in general, and I otherwise can't argue with a lot that you've written.

One thing I'd pick up on is about the thieving scousers jibe coming from Hillsborough. I could be wrong here but I'm pretty sure that caricature of Liverpudlians comes from a good few years before then? I always thought it came from all the stories of our European escapades which regularly saw fancy shops being 'emptied' on route to another European triumph. In fact it's something that's spoken about often in very romanticised tones on here. This is probably where I learned about it in the first place. It's the whole story of how Adidas became big in this country. It's one of those where probably any other group of supporters from a struggling working class city of that era would've behaved similarly, it's just it was us who happened to be winning leagues and travelling around Europe at the time.

I'm too young to be able to say this with any certainty, but I'd say it's more likely that if the Scouse stereotype came from any one single event it's more likely to have been Heysel rather than Hillsborough. You've also probably got the classism coming into play there during the 80s where Liverpool was a struggling, working class city which often brings with it higher crime rates etc and it was an easy target, as were many other working class places.

I think the majority of this country has always known the truth about Hillsborough, or at least some of the truth. Unfortunately the mancs, Chelsea, the horrible encounter with Millwall in the early 2000s and undoubtedly a few others has shown that there's a minority out there who use that disaster to stick the boot into the city which is obviously disgusting but I'm not sure it's indicative of the whole country.  I'm happy to be educated here if I'm totally off the mark.
I'd say you are definitely correct in believing the 'thieving scouser' stereotype easily predates Hillsborough. The S*n played up to the already established stereotype in order to make up lies that would instantly be lapped up by the general public due to confirmation bias. They knew what they were doing.

The stereotype wasn't just based in football culture either. Liverpool has often been a tough place to survive, and a lot of people here are extremely enterprising. A lot of things 'fell off the back of wagons' and certain types from the city weren't averse to travelling outside of the city to help themselves at times. I'd say county lines crime was pretty much invented on Merseyside. I think there was always a reputation for acquiring items from the docks back in the day too.

With the football, as you said, we were successful in Europe and travelling everywhere. To some young kids from Liverpool it was like being let loose in a candy store. Others did it too, but as we were there most, the reputation stuck to us most too.

Same in England when travelling. I saw service stations emptied of goods when footy coaches stopped off. Again, it wasn't just us by any means, but the reputation stuck on us again.

Also, I've read things by hooligans who followed England abroad back in the 70s and 80s and it was often stated that whilst they were interested in kicking opposition heads in, many of the Scousers, Red and Blue, who were there went on the rob and had little interest in the violence. Again, that reputation stuck.

We are talking sub culture here of course. Most fans simply go for the football, but it's the sub culture that built the overall reputation that developed into the stereotype we see today.



Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,649
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16685 on: Yesterday at 02:17:04 pm »
Henderson should surely start given Phillips and Rice are on cards?
Logged

Offline oldman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16686 on: Yesterday at 02:51:38 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 02:17:04 pm
Henderson should surely start given Phillips and Rice are on cards?
Henderson should surely start given Phillips and Rice are not as good !
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,257
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16687 on: Yesterday at 02:54:27 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 02:17:04 pm
Henderson should surely start given Phillips and Rice are on cards?

No way. Can you imagine if England lost? I hope Henderson doesnt get on the pitch at all.
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,001
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16688 on: Yesterday at 04:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:50:37 am
Not enough puns in here lately, I'm off.

Good point Doc.   To get this back on track. Its Vitali important England get a good result Saturday. Was talking to a Blokhin my local who reckons it would be a Crimea if England dont win on Saturday (it was annex colleague of mine actually). So, looking forward to the boys running out in their pristine lily white England kits!  although I have to say theyre not the best looking as far International Klitschko.

Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,674
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16689 on: Yesterday at 04:52:23 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 02:04:02 pm
I'd say you are definitely correct in believing the 'thieving scouser' stereotype easily predates Hillsborough. The S*n played up to the already established stereotype in order to make up lies that would instantly be lapped up by the general public due to confirmation bias. They knew what they were doing.

The stereotype wasn't just based in football culture either. Liverpool has often been a tough place to survive, and a lot of people here are extremely enterprising. A lot of things 'fell off the back of wagons' and certain types from the city weren't averse to travelling outside of the city to help themselves at times. I'd say county lines crime was pretty much invented on Merseyside. I think there was always a reputation for acquiring items from the docks back in the day too.

With the football, as you said, we were successful in Europe and travelling everywhere. To some young kids from Liverpool it was like being let loose in a candy store. Others did it too, but as we were there most, the reputation stuck to us most too.

Same in England when travelling. I saw service stations emptied of goods when footy coaches stopped off. Again, it wasn't just us by any means, but the reputation stuck on us again.

Also, I've read things by hooligans who followed England abroad back in the 70s and 80s and it was often stated that whilst they were interested in kicking opposition heads in, many of the Scousers, Red and Blue, who were there went on the rob and had little interest in the violence. Again, that reputation stuck.

We are talking sub culture here of course. Most fans simply go for the football, but it's the sub culture that built the overall reputation that developed into the stereotype we see today.




Cheers for that post mate. It's an interesting one. As you said, it is important to remember it's a subculture that we're talking about but it all adds up what makes the identity of a city. Liverpool has its own unique culture and history and I certainly don't blame or judge people who feel like they identify more with their own city over their country. It also doesn't surprise me that the right wing element that obviously does exist within England's fans puts off a lot of people. But sometimes I read these debates and feel that it is taken too far, where people caricature England fans as fully paid up NF members while Liverpool as a city is a left wing safe haven with nothing in common with the rest of the country.

As I said, Liverpool has its own unique history to be proud of but is a scouser that different from a manc, a geordie, a mackem, a bristolian and so on? England is a complicated country but IMO for the most part it's full of decent people and some not so decent people, like everywhere else in the world. If the media and politics is what puts people off then they'd have an absolute heart attack if they looked into Spain who became the team of choice during Rafa's era, Croatia after the last world cup and so on. When we beat Germany the other night I just thought of all my family and friends, most of whom aren't even massive football fans but will always get into England at a major tournament, the shared disappointments they've had down the years in a footballing sense and indeed the shitshow they've endured over the last few years politically and with covid. With all that's gone on in England, particularly with Brexit, any moment where everyone can come together and share something joyful for a change can only be a positive for me.

Again, I completely respect people's choices and if you find it hard to get behind them then who cares, it's a game, it's often tribal and petty and your heart often rules your head. It's part of what makes football such a fun release. Support who you want. I just think people take it too far sometimes in portraying everyone who supports England in a certain way and all that achieves is creating more division and criticism of our fanbase. No doubt the same people will take it all very personally next time some English football fans want us to come up short in a title race or lose a champions league final though ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:54:11 pm by alonsoisared »
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,183
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16690 on: Yesterday at 04:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 04:49:43 pm
Good point Doc.   To get this back on track. Its Vitali important England get a good result Saturday. Was talking to a Blokhin my local who reckons it would be a Crimea if England dont win on Saturday (it was annex colleague of mine actually). So, looking forward to the boys running out in their pristine lily white England kits!  although I have to say theyre not the best looking as far International Klitschko.
You absolute Metalist. Hopefully they're knackered from the Sweden game and we'll just be picking the kharcass.

Good work.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,806
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16691 on: Yesterday at 05:03:45 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 06:44:22 am
No agenda mate. I think it's an interesting subject really just that it's been done to death and with every passing year it feels like more generalisations are made on both sides which just makes it even worse. There's enough division in the world already. As I said, live and let live.

Don't think you're a boring miserable fucker either...well, perhaps a little bit ;D

I most definitely was one miserable fucker on Tuesday night believe me you - and not just a little bit either mate  ;D

Anyroad, as I said in an earlier post, the sense of alienation from mainstream Englishness which myself and some other Liverpudlians feel is an extremely complex issue and I would not pretend to begin to fully comprehend why it has taken place - why myself as a born and bred English native feels little if any emotional attachment to the country of my birth yet retain in starkly contrasting reality a hugely deep attachment to the city of my birth. It's actually quite sad when you reflect upon it and you wonder whether inhabitants of any other cities across the globe feel that same sense of alienation from their native land. But the thing is it's not something I have any say in. It's just happened gradually over 40 odd years. I know many who feel similarly to me. Equally I know some who don't feel that way at all. So there is no de rigeur way to feel about this. It's simply a personal reflection on the way it is.

As regards how this all translates into feelings regarding the England football team or any other England sports team and how they fare, it follows in my own case that I carry not the slightest inclination to support them and indeed I find myself willing their opponents whoever they may be to prevail. This depth of antipathy in my own case is not only borne on the back of my sense of alienation but is also fed by a 50 year long litany of other purely footy related issues including such diverse things as Tommt Smith's abysmal reward of a solitary England cap, Shilton over Clemence and so on and so forth right up to the wreckage to each season courtesy of all the money making international qualifying games and the fact that I cannot and never have been able to abide or rate Gareth 'Watford fucking Gap' Southgate. I realise that some share my own inclinations whilst other scousers who themselves share the same sense of alienation from our native country do not share quite the same intense antipathy towards the national teams. C'est La Vie as you say.

Reading your own posts I also realise you might not have quite the same depth of insight as older Liverpudlians like myself into why we feel how we do. To this end I came across the following detailed analysis of the stereotyping of Liverpudlians. It might provide you with a broader grasp of the unique sense of estrangement from the country which has been inflicted upon Liverpool and Liverpudlians particularly over these past 40 odd years. Skip reading through it I don't think it gets anywhere close to conveying fully what has happened down the years in the besmirching of Liverpool and Liverpudlians but it's a bloody good effort and not a bad representation of this very real and sobering phenomenon.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/223401832_The_Construction_of_Images_of_People_and_Place_Labelling_Liverpool_and_Stereotyping_Scousers
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:08:27 pm by Timbo's Goals »
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,674
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16692 on: Yesterday at 05:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 05:03:45 pm
I most definitely was one miserable fucker on Tuesday night believe me you - and not just a little bit either mate  ;D

I have no doubt that you will have your moment before the tournament is over Timbo  ;D

Cheers for the reply and the link to the article, I'll give it a read this evening.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,238
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16693 on: Yesterday at 05:20:18 pm »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Yesterday at 06:51:31 am
Not up to date with the debate here since the England-Germany game, but I don't think the point is that any England fan here is getting worked up because someone doesn't support England.

What I feel is that Liverpool fans that want to support England are defensive, because they need to justify that when they shouldn't, since Liverpool is a part of England. In that sense, I don't think there'd be a debate if everyone supported whoever they wanted, but then, the undertone that I've seen all around in this thread is this:
This is what gets people worked up, imo

A good post and sums everything up pefectly.The point is though, no one should have to justify either side of it as it's a free country and people should be able to choose what they do either way. Anyway had enough of this subject to last a life time now, in future will just listen to the radio as life is too short for this pettiness.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16694 on: Yesterday at 06:58:23 pm »
German officials for the England-Ukraine game.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,379
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16695 on: Yesterday at 07:10:20 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 06:58:23 pm
German officials for the England-Ukraine game.

Obviously a ref like Taylor, born there but does not support them and will be totally fair. ;)
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16696 on: Yesterday at 07:10:27 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 06:58:23 pm
German officials for the England-Ukraine game.

This guy Felix Brych just continues to fall upwards. Hes not a good referee but hes done more big games than I can even care to remember.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,613
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16697 on: Yesterday at 07:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 05:03:45 pm

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/223401832_The_Construction_of_Images_of_People_and_Place_Labelling_Liverpool_and_Stereotyping_Scousers
Hello Al, as they say in poker, I'll see your non-relevant article and I'll raise the stakes with this very relevant article  ;D 
Quote from: John C on June 13, 2021, 08:31:22 am
I'm ignoring the media, the contempt held for any particular players and the knuckle-head followers of the national team. I'm on the side of Kirkby lad Ricky Lambert who will be supporting England in this tournament and who genuinely appreciates what it's like to play for his country.

When he found out he'd been included in the squad in 2013, in a recent podcast he said "going from Southampton to England, the standard was unbelievable, it blew me away".
He was enthusiastic playing with all the squad, from every team. "Everyone was welcoming, lovely to me, I didn't see any cliques, I loved the experience".

In his game he came on as a sub and scored a cracking header - "Seeing that hit the back of the net is the best feeling I've had in my life, football wise".

"It was incredible, got the shirt signed by all the lads and it's hanging up in ours".

He talked about signing for Liverpool, scoring in front of the Kop and celebrating with Stevie. But when asked what was the best feeling of his entire career, he replied "I thought scoring for Southampton against City could never be beaten, but playing for England and scoring that goal was the best.

Ricky Lambert: April 2021:-
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/straight-from-the-off/id1516897830?i=1000519190157

Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,314
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16698 on: Yesterday at 07:32:42 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 06:58:23 pm
German officials for the England-Ukraine game.

to make up for Dutch officials for the Germany England game  :P

Felix Brych is about the worst referee in Bundesliga. Amuses me how he gets all the UEFA and FIFA gigs.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,379
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16699 on: Yesterday at 07:39:01 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:31:14 pm
Hello Al, as they say in poker, I'll see your non-relevant article and I'll raise the stakes with this very relevant article  ;D 

Wonder how Ricky would feel being in a pub watching England and the entire place bursts into "We all hate Scousers, We all hate Scousers, We all hate Scousers"?

If England do win it, I'll be happy for the decent people of the country, if they go out, I'll laugh my socks off at those idiots.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,613
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16700 on: Yesterday at 08:11:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:39:01 pm
Wonder how Ricky would feel being in a pub watching England and the entire place bursts into "We all hate Scousers, We all hate Scousers, We all hate Scousers"?

That's the entire point though Rob mate, in this entire debate nobody listens, nobody reads, everyone is entrenched in their own deep-rooted view point (so are you I hear you say :) ).

Contextualising what you mention, everyone skips something on their way to subjects of Thatcher, media darlings, racism, German songs, fats bellends in the crowd, disgusting IRA songs, understandable disdain for individual players. I've tried to explain and I actually understand you, Timbo and Pistolero and a few others more than I acknowledge - local lads who have endured something unknown by most people in the country.  I do wonder though what the motive is of people from other country's outside of the UK hating the English team is about. Hmmmm.

Anyway, that something I mentioned :) Ricky would ignore them, nod at the telly and regard himself as one of them, one of all the players who wanted to represent his nation and would ask anyone in the room if they know what the fucking hell it means and what right they think they have to want him and his mates to fail. He'd want to talk with them about footy, not German songs and any other banal distraction. And he'd buy you a pint Rob, and he'd tell you all about something we'll never ever achieve. And he might show you his texts from Stevie, Hendo etc wishing him good luck. And he'll tell you about his debut and his goal. And you'd be like.... wow thats fucking mad, is it that good Ricky?  And he'd say it is Rob, take no notice of so many pricks in this world. And you'd think fucking hell, that all sounds boss. And you'd come on here and say, why is everyone so fucking miserable  ;D
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,824
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16701 on: Yesterday at 09:02:49 pm »
Wish youd all fuck off with

Nob Ed 1 ''WELL I WILL SUPPORT WHO I GAWD DANG PLEASE''
Nob Ed 2 'WELL IM NOT....CALL YASELF A RED ......HOW COULD YOU AFTER.......YOU AINT A RED'
Nob Ed 1 'NEITHER ARE YOU''
Nob Ed 2 ''IM EX ARMED FORCES' PAL DONT SAY AM NORRA RED ITS UPSETTING'
Nob Ed 1 'YOU JUST SAID I CHUFFIN WASNT''
Nob Ed 2 ''NO I DIDNT''
Nob Ed 1 ''YES YOU DID''
Nob Ed 2 ''WELL YA NORRA RED''
Nob Ed 1 ''YA DID IT AGAIN'
Nob Ed 2 ''I KNOW, I DID IT BEFORE AN ALL''
Nob Ed 1 'NEITHER ARE YOU''
Nob Ed 2 ''WHY DO YOU HAVE TO BE SO MEAN? I FOUGHT IN 2 WORLD WARS''



Its fucking boring. Been in every International thread on here for years
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,613
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16702 on: Yesterday at 09:29:04 pm »
 :lmao
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,379
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16703 on: Yesterday at 09:36:45 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:11:01 pm
That's the entire point though Rob mate, in this entire debate nobody listens, nobody reads, everyone is entrenched in their own deep-rooted view point (so are you I hear you say :) ).

Contextualising what you mention, everyone skips something on their way to subjects of Thatcher, media darlings, racism, German songs, fats bellends in the crowd, disgusting IRA songs, understandable disdain for individual players. I've tried to explain and I actually understand you, Timbo and Pistolero and a few others more than I acknowledge - local lads who have endured something unknown by most people in the country.  I do wonder though what the motive is of people from other country's outside of the UK hating the English team is about. Hmmmm.

Anyway, that something I mentioned :) Ricky would ignore them, nod at the telly and regard himself as one of them, one of all the players who wanted to represent his nation and would ask anyone in the room if they know what the fucking hell it means and what right they think they have to want him and his mates to fail. He'd want to talk with them about footy, not German songs and any other banal distraction. And he'd buy you a pint Rob, and he'd tell you all about something we'll never ever achieve. And he might show you his texts from Stevie, Hendo etc wishing him good luck. And he'll tell you about his debut and his goal. And you'd be like.... wow thats fucking mad, is it that good Ricky?  And he'd say it is Rob, take no notice of so many pricks in this world. And you'd think fucking hell, that all sounds boss. And you'd come on here and say, why is everyone so fucking miserable  ;D

:thumbup
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,806
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Quarter Finals & Puns - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #16704 on: Today at 12:10:52 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:31:14 pm
Hello Al, as they say in poker, I'll see your non-relevant article and I'll raise the stakes with this very relevant article  ;D 

Apologies for the non-relevance John lad. Fair point given the underlying broader point of the thread. And in the same conciliatory spirit, good on big hearted Ricky for the special joy of his goal and his heartfelt pro England stance.

As I said above its actually quite sad that a born and bred native of the country like myself finds himself unable to share in that same sort of patriotic enthusiasm for the national team. However, thats the poker hand the last 40 odd years have dealt me, Im sorry to say. I dont regard it as miserable. Its just the way it is and I dont have any say in it. None of us can simply invent an emotion or in my case recover one from 40 odd years ago.

As regards the boring aspect of all this some allude to. I disagree. I actually find the concept a quite fascinating one. I dont pretend to fully understand it but Im bloody sure there arent many corresponding huge footy fans from other cities in other countries who find themselves so emotionally detached from their native countrys footy team. As I say, its actually quite sad but cest la vie. Guess the likes of us will just have to make do with the Reds.

 :)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 413 414 415 416 417 [418]   Go Up
« previous next »
 