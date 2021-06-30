Wonder how Ricky would feel being in a pub watching England and the entire place bursts into "We all hate Scousers, We all hate Scousers, We all hate Scousers"?
That's the entire point though Rob mate, in this entire debate nobody listens, nobody reads, everyone is entrenched in their own deep-rooted view point (so are you I hear you say
).
Contextualising what you mention, everyone skips something on their way to subjects of Thatcher, media darlings, racism, German songs, fats bellends in the crowd, disgusting IRA songs, understandable disdain for individual players. I've tried to explain and I actually understand you, Timbo and Pistolero and a few others more than I acknowledge - local lads who have endured something unknown by most people in the country. I do wonder though what the motive is of people from other country's outside of the UK hating the English team is about. Hmmmm.
Anyway, that something I mentioned
Ricky would ignore them, nod at the telly and regard himself as one of them, one of all the players who wanted to represent his nation and would ask anyone in the room if they know what the fucking hell it means and what right they think they have to want him and his mates to fail. He'd want to talk with them about footy, not German songs and any other banal distraction. And he'd buy you a pint Rob, and he'd tell you all about something we'll never ever achieve. And he might show you his texts from Stevie, Hendo etc wishing him good luck. And he'll tell you about his debut and his goal.
And you'd be like.... wow thats fucking mad, is it that good Ricky? And he'd say it is Rob, take no notice of so many pricks in this world. And you'd think fucking hell, that all sounds boss. And you'd come on here and say, why is everyone so fucking miserable