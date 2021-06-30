No agenda mate. I think it's an interesting subject really just that it's been done to death and with every passing year it feels like more generalisations are made on both sides which just makes it even worse. There's enough division in the world already. As I said, live and let live.



Don't think you're a boring miserable fucker either...well, perhaps a little bit



I most definitely was one miserable fucker on Tuesday night believe me you - and not just a little bit either mateAnyroad, as I said in an earlier post, the sense of alienation from mainstream Englishness which myself and some other Liverpudlians feel is an extremely complex issue and I would not pretend to begin to fully comprehend why it has taken place - why myself as a born and bred English native feels little if any emotional attachment to the country of my birth yet retain in starkly contrasting reality a hugely deep attachment to the city of my birth. It's actually quite sad when you reflect upon it and you wonder whether inhabitants of any other cities across the globe feel that same sense of alienation from their native land. But the thing is it's not something I have any say in. It's just happened gradually over 40 odd years. I know many who feel similarly to me. Equally I know some who don't feel that way at all. So there is no de rigeur way to feel about this. It's simply a personal reflection on the way it is.As regards how this all translates into feelings regarding the England football team or any other England sports team and how they fare, it follows in my own case that I carry not the slightest inclination to support them and indeed I find myself willing their opponents whoever they may be to prevail. This depth of antipathy in my own case is not only borne on the back of my sense of alienation but is also fed by a 50 year long litany of other purely footy related issues including such diverse things as Tommt Smith's abysmal reward of a solitary England cap, Shilton over Clemence and so on and so forth right up to the wreckage to each season courtesy of all the money making international qualifying games and the fact that I cannot and never have been able to abide or rate Gareth 'Watford fucking Gap' Southgate. I realise that some share my own inclinations whilst other scousers who themselves share the same sense of alienation from our native country do not share quite the same intense antipathy towards the national teams. C'est La Vie as you say.Reading your own posts I also realise you might not have quite the same depth of insight as older Liverpudlians like myself into why we feel how we do. To this end I came across the following detailed analysis of the stereotyping of Liverpudlians. It might provide you with a broader grasp of the unique sense of estrangement from the country which has been inflicted upon Liverpool and Liverpudlians particularly over these past 40 odd years. Skip reading through it I don't think it gets anywhere close to conveying fully what has happened down the years in the besmirching of Liverpool and Liverpudlians but it's a bloody good effort and not a bad representation of this very real and sobering phenomenon.