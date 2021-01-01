« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 367 368 369 370 371 [372] 373   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD  (Read 201199 times)

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,516
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14840 on: Today at 05:08:35 pm »
That wasnt a free kick. The attacker went looking for it.
Logged
#JFT96

Offline tray fenny

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,336
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14841 on: Today at 05:08:48 pm »
never rated Rice, now after 8mins I reckon hes shite
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,538
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14842 on: Today at 05:08:54 pm »
That England midfield will be sliced open evreytime.  :o
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,835
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14843 on: Today at 05:09:00 pm »
Declan Rice Pudding
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,643
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14844 on: Today at 05:09:04 pm »
Saved by Walker being next to him
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,005
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14845 on: Today at 05:09:11 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:07:56 pm
Hahahahahaha. This is going to be carnage
Rice and Phillips are so far out of their depth here 

Not bad lads, but so little experience and just not enough quality.
In addition, theres 2 vs 3 in midfield
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,878
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14846 on: Today at 05:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 05:08:33 pm
That should have been a straight red

Think Walker was quite comfortably getting round?
Logged

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,722
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14847 on: Today at 05:09:26 pm »
The way this has started a 2 Nil England win with about 35% possession seems nailed on
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,800
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14848 on: Today at 05:09:38 pm »
Love that Suarez and Messi score 1 free kick under a jumping wall and now they all do that stupid lie down behind the wall
Logged

Online johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14849 on: Today at 05:09:40 pm »
Germany better side at moment
Logged

Online Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14850 on: Today at 05:10:05 pm »
Listen to the state of these England fans. The Everton of international football
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,384
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14851 on: Today at 05:10:24 pm »
Why were the England players that weren't in the wall allowed to be so much closer than 10 yards? It is supposed to be 10 yards in any direction, not just directly towards goal.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,465
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14852 on: Today at 05:10:29 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:09:38 pm
Love that Suarez and Messi score 1 free kick under a jumping wall and now they all do that stupid lie down behind the wall
Did Coutinho get one for us? I swear someone did.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,437
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14853 on: Today at 05:10:39 pm »
The stragglers on that wall were never ten yards, then they charged in before the ball was kicked. They were probably about 6 yards when the pass was made and about 2 yards when he finally took the shot.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,465
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14854 on: Today at 05:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:10:24 pm
Why were the England players that weren't in the wall allowed to be so much closer than 10 yards? It is supposed to be 10 yards in any direction, not just directly towards goal.
One of those thats just never enforced.
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,667
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14855 on: Today at 05:11:02 pm »
England really taking the game to Germany here...
Logged
'There's nothing stupid about football. And there's nothing at all stupid about the annual All-Priest's 5-a-side Over-75s Indoor Football Challenge Match!'

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,045
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14856 on: Today at 05:11:08 pm »
"Germany have settled into this game more than England have."

Well, that's what happens when you don't play any of your players who can actually hold on to the ball.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,818
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14857 on: Today at 05:11:12 pm »
Total hit and hope, shit on a stick football.
Logged
AHA!

Online 88_RED

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,026
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14858 on: Today at 05:11:14 pm »
England are getting smothered.. This is not going to end well..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,516
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14859 on: Today at 05:11:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:09:11 pm
Rice and Phillips are so far out of their depth here 

Not bad lads, but so little experience and just not enough quality.
In addition, theres 2 vs 3 in midfield

Very poor team selection. It just leaves midfield wide open and invites pressure. England have better players than Shaw and Trippier in midfield.
Logged
#JFT96

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14860 on: Today at 05:11:25 pm »
If they go out with a whimper, it will be deserved with that team Southgate has put out. Even the Lion in the Wizard of Oz is thinking that's a bit too safe.
Logged

Online Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14861 on: Today at 05:11:31 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 05:09:40 pm
Germany better side at moment
I think youll find thats permanent
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,878
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14862 on: Today at 05:11:38 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:11:12 pm
Total hit and hope, shit on a stick football.

Hit it up, so Germany can stroll it around a stationary Harry Kane
Logged

Online gaztop08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,577
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14863 on: Today at 05:11:43 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 05:10:29 pm
Did Coutinho get one for us? I swear someone did.
Think he did
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,773
  • Hare Krishna
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14864 on: Today at 05:11:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:09:11 pm
Rice and Phillips are so far out of their depth here 

Not bad lads, but so little experience and just not enough quality.
In addition, theres 2 vs 3 in midfield

100%, they've been set up to fail by the formation Southgate has gone with. Rice has also got over 80 minutes to play on a yellow card, so I hope for his sake he doesn't pick up another because the gutter press will crucify him.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14865 on: Today at 05:11:46 pm »
Shut up Jenas
Logged

Online 88_RED

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,026
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14866 on: Today at 05:11:47 pm »
The boos have already started and its not because Germany have the ball..  ;D
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14867 on: Today at 05:11:57 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 05:09:40 pm
Germany better side at moment
Fixed.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,828
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14868 on: Today at 05:11:58 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 05:10:29 pm
Did Coutinho get one for us? I swear someone did.

He did yeah.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,599
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14869 on: Today at 05:12:01 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc link=topic=[quote author=gazzalfc on Today at 05:06:02 pm
Already acting like a League 1 crowd

They are just a 'YOU'RE A SHIT KEEPAAAA' away from the full house

If theyre shouting it at Pickford then fair enough
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,601
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14870 on: Today at 05:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 05:10:05 pm
Listen to the state of these England fans. The Everton of international football

I trust you disapprove when Anfield boos opposition possession in a European night?

Dreadful start from England it has to be said. At least in 2012 Hart and Carroll linked up quite well. :D
Logged

Online gemofabird

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14871 on: Today at 05:12:24 pm »
England Home again? Sheesh
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,513
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14872 on: Today at 05:12:24 pm »
Kane jogging about like after a late night out
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,643
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14873 on: Today at 05:12:26 pm »
England are so getting a flukey against the run of play goal here
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,768
  • Truthiness
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14874 on: Today at 05:12:58 pm »
He'll need to replace Rice with Hendo by half time at the very latest. You can't have a defensive midfielder on a yellow for 80-odd mins, especially one who can't pass the ball.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,538
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14875 on: Today at 05:13:04 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:12:24 pm
Kane jogging about like after a late night out

Yet he might lift the trophy having done fuck all in this tournament.  ;D
Logged

Online stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,580
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14876 on: Today at 05:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 05:08:33 pm
That should have been a straight red

Volume off after 10. Much better.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,465
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14877 on: Today at 05:13:17 pm »
This is what England need.
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14878 on: Today at 05:13:22 pm »
Has Kane touched the ball yet?
Logged

Online 88_RED

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,026
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Round of 16 - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #14879 on: Today at 05:13:24 pm »
Its almost like the whole England team has collectively shat themselves..  :shite:
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..
Pages: 1 ... 367 368 369 370 371 [372] 373   Go Up
« previous next »
 