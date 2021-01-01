« previous next »
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10520 on: Yesterday at 11:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm
Without doubt. Would be surprised to see England beat Germany.

Despite how much the Germans have fallen, England have fallen further.

Germany are still superior in ever facet.
England have fallen further.  From what exactly?   I think were at our baseline right about now.  Same old mediocre shite Ive seen us play for the last 15 + years.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10521 on: Yesterday at 11:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm
Without doubt. Would be surprised to see England beat Germany.

Despite how much the Germans have fallen, England have fallen further.

Germany are still superior in ever facet.

What have England fallen from? Theyve been largely shit for years.

Personally think it will be quite an even game.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10522 on: Yesterday at 11:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:40:49 pm
Stinking cunts.

That better?

Not really.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10523 on: Yesterday at 11:17:22 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 10:28:12 pm
Dangerous mentality to have.

Iceland was supposed to be easy in 2016.

Oh, don't get me wrong, this England team are definitely more than capable of losing to Sweden or Ukraine.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10524 on: Yesterday at 11:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:30:28 pm
But we knew this last night. Its not just be drawn.

Dont understand why people were saying we should finish second.

Because most people, including pundits (especially some pundits) dont put the slightest bit of effort into researching anything and just spout shite having done the absolute bare minimum of research.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10525 on: Yesterday at 11:26:13 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 11:12:35 pm
England have fallen further.  From what exactly?   I think were at our baseline right about now.  Same old mediocre shite Ive seen us play for the last 15 + years.

From wherever they were previously. This is the shittest team we have seen in recent memory.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10526 on: Yesterday at 11:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 11:26:13 pm
From wherever they were previously. This is the shittest team we have seen in recent memory.
I disagree.  I think our Iceland team were nothing short of pap.....Danny Rose, Cahill, Smalling, Dier, a past it Rooney, Deli Ali, joe Hart.   My god it stinks. Our current team is prime Brazil in comparison to that lot
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10527 on: Yesterday at 11:31:57 pm »
 
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 10:18:12 pm
Ah he flew all the way out to Barca for that tackle and all

 :duh

never seen his name written, good call  ;)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10528 on: Yesterday at 11:33:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:02:28 pm

Every flag has a bit of red in it, except the last two, who only have yellow and blue. Coincidence??
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10529 on: Yesterday at 11:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Yesterday at 11:33:27 pm
Every flag has a bit of red in it, except the last two, who only have yellow and blue. Coincidence??
Every flag has interesting pattens and abstracts to it, aside from the Welsh flag that has a gurt red dragon prancing about like its shite doesnt stink. Coincidence?   I think not....  Those Welshies 😉
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10530 on: Yesterday at 11:38:43 pm »
Wish Denmark were playing anybody else but Wales. Don't know who to root for now.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10531 on: Yesterday at 11:44:54 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 11:38:43 pm
Wish Denmark were playing anybody else but Wales. Don't know who to root for now.
Give me Whigfield over Charlotte Church any night or day
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10532 on: Yesterday at 11:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:16:49 pm
Not really.

I wasn't asking for your opinion, but cheers anyway.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10533 on: Today at 12:07:41 am »
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 10:25:02 pm
England will beat Paraguay, then go out to Maradona in the next round. Robson will then ride the credit of until my youth is spent. Maybe Ill see England win something in my 50s.

Could have been posted by me in 1986 if computers existed.  ;D 57 now (taps toes impatiently)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10534 on: Today at 12:10:18 am »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 10:53:54 pm
Xenophobic divvy.

I couldn't disagree more with their views on racial and LGBTQ inequality.

Fuck them.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10535 on: Today at 01:06:03 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:00:11 pm
Glad to see Hungary go out. Stinking c*nts
This is pretty disturbing to read. Neither the players nor the fans deserve it. You have Boris FFS.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10536 on: Today at 01:07:34 am »
es kommt nach Hause!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10537 on: Today at 07:53:32 am »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 01:06:03 am
This is pretty disturbing to read. Neither the players nor the fans deserve it. You have Boris FFS.

No I don't.

Is that the same fans that have had racist and homophobic banners at games and booed Ireland taking the knee in the last few weeks? Aye, fuck them too.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10538 on: Today at 07:56:14 am »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 11:44:54 pm
Give me Whigfield over Charlotte Church any night or day

:D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10539 on: Today at 08:04:34 am »
Italy side of draw is hard to predict.

Think Netherlands make the Final from bottom half.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10540 on: Today at 08:39:51 am »
People on here are highly critical towards England for obvious reasons but I think you are being too harsh. They are unbeaten in three games with no goals against. They face an inconsistent Germany who has conceded five and look vulnerable. I think they have a decent chance of progressing here.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10541 on: Today at 08:50:36 am »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 08:39:51 am
People on here are highly critical towards England for obvious reasons but I think you are being too harsh. They are unbeaten in three games with no goals against. They face an inconsistent Germany who has conceded five and look vulnerable. I think they have a decent chance of progressing here.

If England can beat Germany they should be making the final at least. Favourable draw/home advantage.

Germany are a mess so with home advantage again England can beat them. They do have good players though, so it's a pretty even one to predict. Germany are wildly unpredictable these days. They've got a Portugal  game in their locker but can also get hammered or lose to someone really shit.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10542 on: Today at 08:53:11 am »
Have England got Man City`s draw makers? How the hell did they get the easy side of the bracket again?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10543 on: Today at 08:56:46 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:53:11 am
Have England got Man City`s draw makers? How the hell did they get the easy side of the bracket again?

Its always been this way before the tournament started.

Thats why they were favourites.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10544 on: Today at 08:57:12 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:53:11 am
Have England got Man City`s draw makers? How the hell did they get the easy side of the bracket again?

Can't believe they managed to avoid Hungary.

Poland fucking about at the end letting Sweden score makes the two halves too uneven. I think Spain would have beat Germany or England in the quarters, now whoever wins that basically have a bye to the semi (the one game England have to play outside Wembley and against no marks again in a quarter final).
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10545 on: Today at 08:58:32 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:53:11 am
Have England got Man City`s draw makers? How the hell did they get the easy side of the bracket again?

Winning the group helped. If Spain had won their group as youd have expected them to wed be looking at England having a route to the final of Germany, Spain, Netherlands and whatever the merits of their current squads that doesnt look easy on paper.

That Sweden/Ukraine tie is skewing things a bit.

If England had France or Portugal would that seem tougher? I think it possibly would but the way Germany went at Portugal was superb. Theyve been inconsistent but they have one of the best performances at the tournament so far in their locker which will make England nervous.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10546 on: Today at 09:12:43 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:37:53 pm
Do you reckon Goretzka was goading the Hungarian fans with his celebration?

The Hungarian "fans" that Goretzka was "goading" were the fascist «Carpathian Brigade» who had been chanting "Deutschland, Deutschland, homosexuell" throughout the match.

Some context:

https://www.t-online.de/sport/fussball/id_90274682/em-2021-rechtsextreme-feuern-ungarn-gegen-deutschland-an.html
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10547 on: Today at 09:25:31 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on Today at 09:12:43 am
The Hungarian "fans" that Goretzka was "goading" were the fascist «Carpathian Brigade» who had been chanting "Deutschland, Deutschland, homosexuell" throughout the match.

Some context:

https://www.t-online.de/sport/fussball/id_90274682/em-2021-rechtsextreme-feuern-ungarn-gegen-deutschland-an.html

Wow, muscular men who like to take off their shirts and hug others also without shirts are homophobic. I wonder why...

Have only now Goretzka's celebration right in front of the Hungarian supporters. Fair play to him and while I would have laughed my arse off had the Germans been eliminated from the tournament it's great that they're through and Hungary is out.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #10548 on: Today at 09:31:05 am »
Imagine that England/Germany game happening in Dublin.

Scenes...
