Have England got Man City`s draw makers? How the hell did they get the easy side of the bracket again?



Winning the group helped. If Spain had won their group as youd have expected them to wed be looking at England having a route to the final of Germany, Spain, Netherlands and whatever the merits of their current squads that doesnt look easy on paper.That Sweden/Ukraine tie is skewing things a bit.If England had France or Portugal would that seem tougher? I think it possibly would but the way Germany went at Portugal was superb. Theyve been inconsistent but they have one of the best performances at the tournament so far in their locker which will make England nervous.