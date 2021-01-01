Have England got Man City`s draw makers? How the hell did they get the easy side of the bracket again?
Winning the group helped. If Spain had won their group as youd have expected them to wed be looking at England having a route to the final of Germany, Spain, Netherlands and whatever the merits of their current squads that doesnt look easy on paper.
That Sweden/Ukraine tie is skewing things a bit.
If England had France or Portugal would that seem tougher? I think it possibly would but the way Germany went at Portugal was superb. Theyve been inconsistent but they have one of the best performances at the tournament so far in their locker which will make England nervous.