Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD  (Read 148135 times)

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
The class and talent is there for France but they're just so underwhelming.

England-Germany should be a better game. Deschamps v Southgate would have made for an awful war of attrition, even if France would have come out on top.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Tordas Radio

Incredible film, has subs
https://youtu.be/wg8tQu9H6SQ

Plenty more, easy to find,
Youtube Black guy/girl in Hungary/Romania/Poland .. etc

but you have to come out with that, wow, this site is lost if no-one but me calls you out on it.

Telegraph, Sunday Mail (yes, Tepid, I remember you love the Sunday Mail, it's so, so different)

Fuck me, what a fucked up site  this has become.




But you don't give a fuck, you wanna

To be fair the players have nothing to do with politics, they were just out there doing their best to represent their nation so nobody should take it out on them.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
if england could get past germany, on paper with the players available they should get to the final - with southgate in charge that would be a miracle cos i think any team in the england half could beat us on the day cos southgate is super safe and has no idea how to set up the offensive half of our team with aggresive tactics

meh, if the germans turn up as they did in the portugal game they'll knock england out anyway
If Im looking at a manager to add real steal, determination and aggressiveness to me and my teammates, i aint looking at Southgate.    If Im looking for a manager to put my arm around my shoulder and say there, there son, its not your fault, youre r still lovely having started a brawl in Mykonos, cos Im a bit of a Cnut,  Southgates my man.   
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
It's been a cracking tournament. I've enjoyed watching every team, including Turkey. Plenty of entertainment and great stories in that group round. Let's see what the 16 have to offer. Genuinely don't really care who wins the tourney, as long as it's not Ingerlund.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Can't see England getting past Germany. Yes Germany struggled but they had a much harder group, and they still scored plenty of goals.

England couldn't score against Scotland and only got 2 in total.

Me neither. But Grealish and saka gave Harry a new lease of life so you never know.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Are Germany not a top side now? Even though they finished above Portugal who presumably still are?

Theres lots of flawed sides around but plenty of dangerous ones. Italy and Netherlands have probably been the most impressive but neither had the toughest of groups.

Terrible at the World Cup, recently lost at home to Macedonia in a qualifier, lost 6-0 recently to Spain in a friendly. A manager who has ran out of ideas/spark since the World Cup win and should have called it a day by now. They're far from a top side, but what they do have is some very good players. Like an Argentina, basically.

Holland much improved but didn't qualify the last two tournaments and their best player is out injured.

That side of the draw is wide open.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
England will beat Germany, then go out in the next round. Southgate will then ride the credit of beating Germany until my youth is spent. Maybe Ill see England win something in my 50s.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Terrible at the World Cup, recently lost at home to Macedonia in a qualifier, lost 6-0 recently to Spain in a friendly. A manager who has ran out of ideas/spark since the World Cup win and should have called it a day by now. They're far from a top side, but what they do have is some very good players. Like an Argentina, basically.

Holland much improved but didn't qualify the last two tournaments and their best player is out injured.

That side of the draw is wide open.

Everybody has a few off days. Regardless of recent history the Germans outclass England any day of the week. Top Top Top team.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Tordas Radio

Incredible film, has subs
https://youtu.be/wg8tQu9H6SQ

Plenty more, easy to find,
Youtube Black guy/girl in Hungary/Romania/Poland .. etc

but you have to come out with that, wow, this site is lost if no-one but me calls you out on it.

Telegraph, Sunday Mail (yes, Tepid, I remember you love the Sunday Mail, it's so, so different)

Fuck me, what a fucked up site  this has become.




But you don't give a fuck, you wanna

Hilariously ironic for you to castigate the whole of RAWK based on one post (and, in your opinion, a lack of taking issue with it), while high horsing someone makig a generalising statement.

Yet you can't relate to people being pleased that Hungary are out on account of the racism and homophobia that has been evident. Maybe their crowd "is lost if no-one calls the fascists out on it'? (or is it only the tens of thousands of people on RAWK you're happy to generalise about?)
Got to hand it to Sweden and Switzerland. May not be the most exciting sides in the world but every tournament they punch above their weight and make the absolute most of what they have. Probably the end of the road for Shaq's boys now but you'd expect Sweden have a great chance against Ukraine.

England vs Germany could go either way. Wales-Denmark too. Some nice evenly matched ties in this round: Belgium-Portugal, Croatia-Spain to add to those two.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
In the end, winning the group has put England in the favourable side of the draw. If we get past Germany, the only team to really fear (on paper) is Holland. And they have Frank De Boer in charge.

France, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Portugal all on the other side.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
In the end, winning the group has put England in the favourable side of the draw. If we get past Germany, the only team to really fear (on paper) is Holland. And they have Frank De Boer in charge.

France, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Portugal all on the other side.

Dangerous mentality to have.

Iceland was supposed to be easy in 2016.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
In the end, winning the group has put England in the favourable side of the draw. If we get past Germany, the only team to really fear (on paper) is Holland. And they have Frank De Boer in charge.

France, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Portugal all on the other side.

But we knew this last night. Its not just be drawn.

Dont understand why people were saying we should finish second.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
To be fair the players have nothing to do with politics, they were just out there doing their best to represent their nation so nobody should take it out on them.
That's a simpler way of putting it.

But referring to a whole nation as "stinking c*nts" is always unnacceptable.

And fuck off with the asterisk, we know the words.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Me neither. But Grealish and saka gave Harry a new lease of life so you never know.
If England stick with a Harry Kane playing like a non league player and a yard slower than the rest of the players on the pitch, then we wont go very much further.

Problem with Kane is, when hes playing shite and not scoring goals, hes so desperate to prove himself that he becomes the most selfish twat on the planet.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Dangerous mentality to have.

Iceland was supposed to be easy in 2016.

England couldn't have dreamed of an easier route to a final to be fair. The closest thing to a decently performing team in their half of the draw is a dutch team managed by FdB and some real dross in the starting eleven.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
England couldn't have dreamed of an easier route to a final to be fair. The closest thing to a decently performing team in their half of the draw is a dutch team managed by FdB and some real dross in the starting eleven.

One game at a time.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
England couldn't have dreamed of an easier route to a final to be fair. The closest thing to a decently performing team in their half of the draw is a dutch team managed by FdB and some real dross in the starting eleven.

Real Dross. Even sounds like a Dutch name.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
One game at a time.

They're not my team so I don't need to partake in the panic. Ease of getting behind the German back line, and their continuing poor selections/lack of fluency, has made them fragile. Especially against the pace Southgate could select (he's not going to suddenly stop being conservative though).

There's so little to fear in the entirety of England's half, it's substandard compared to the other half
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
They're not my team so I don't need to partake in the panic. Ease of getting behind the German back line, and their continuing poor selections/lack of fluency, has made them fragile. Especially against the pace Southgate could select (he's not going to suddenly stop being conservative though).

There's so little to fear in the entirety of England's half, it's substandard compared to the other half

I couldnt care any less about England but we were always going to be in this half so why were people panicking.

Spain instead of Sweden is only surprise.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Do you reckon Goretzka was goading the Hungarian fans with his celebration?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Do you reckon Goretzka was goading the Hungarian fans with his celebration?

I didn't see it, although the game was in Germany. Do you mean goading them over the tele?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Do you reckon Goretzka was goading the Hungarian fans with his celebration?

Yeah. It was directly in front.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
That's a simpler way of putting it.

But referring to a whole nation as "stinking c*nts" is always unnacceptable.

And fuck off with the asterisk, we know the words.

Stinking cunts.

That better?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
England v Germany. That's a whole five days of wall-to-wall Harvey Smith v Alwin Schockemohle re-runs.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Do you reckon Goretzka was goading the Hungarian fans with his celebration?

He made a heart sign at them, which was nice  ;D

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
If Loew can get his finger out of his backside literally, he should be making it to the final with this German side. But he'll find a way not to
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
If Loew can get his finger out of his backside literally, he should be making it to the final with this German side. But he'll find a way not to

I don't really think that's where he keeps his finger based on previous evidence
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Hilariously ironic for you to castigate the whole of RAWK based on one post (and, in your opinion, a lack of taking issue with it), while high horsing someone makig a generalising statement.

Yet you can't relate to people being pleased that Hungary are out on account of the racism and homophobia that has been evident. Maybe their crowd "is lost if no-one calls the fascists out on it'? (or is it only the tens of thousands of people on RAWK you're happy to generalise about?)
How do you always know what everybody is thinking?
And why do you use long words all the time., you don't know how to use them.
Your sentences are ugly.

You might be very clever, I have no idea, you might know what you are talking about, I have no idea,. but you appear to be an expert on everything, and yet I can never understand a word you say.

You have a passove-aggressive sentence cobstruction mania that befuddles me. ( I madd that up but I'll stick with it).

And how you are so quick to leap into action and post responses. Is there a button I haven't  been informed of?


Hoping for though,
expecting long words.

And I don't think you give a fuck, you want an argument, I know how you post.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
If Loew can get his finger out of his backside literally, he should be making it to the final with this German side. But he'll find a way not to

He'll get his finger out, but only to have a sniff before putting it back.
