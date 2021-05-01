« previous next »
Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD

DonkeyWan

  Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  Legacy Fan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9800 on: Today at 05:33:24 pm
If you didn't instantly think 'Pickford' you are not fan.
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9801 on: Today at 05:33:39 pm
Im considering watching Sweden - Poland 2nd half.....

This has been shit due to Slovakia basically not turning up and playing football.
kloppismydad

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9802 on: Today at 05:34:08 pm
Dubrava punched it into his own goal :lmao
Broad Spectrum

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9803 on: Today at 05:34:31 pm
Didnt realise Pickford had dual-citizenship.
Kekule

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9804 on: Today at 05:34:39 pm
Is there actually someone in this game called Doo-dah or has Tyldesley just forgotten a name?
The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9805 on: Today at 05:34:44 pm
There was no way Spain were scoring the first goal if not for that kind of goal.
Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9806 on: Today at 05:35:15 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:34:39 pm
Is there actually someone in this game called Doo-dah or has Tyldesley just forgotten someones name?

Ondrej Duda.

so yes, there is!
Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9807 on: Today at 05:37:30 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:33:39 pm
Im considering watching Sweden - Poland 2nd half.....

This has been shit due to Slovakia basically not turning up and playing football.

I think they're out as it stands on goal difference among the 3rd place teams. That's why they've gone for 0-0 draw, so they'll have to come out now.
damomad

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9808 on: Today at 05:40:12 pm
Slovakia are a poor side, scraped through against both the Irish sides. Would prefer to see Ukraine in the next round, they brought it against the Netherlands.
Statto Red

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9809 on: Today at 05:40:49 pm
Group E as it stands.

rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9810 on: Today at 05:42:14 pm
Pickford right now watching Dubravka



Samvice

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9811 on: Today at 05:43:12 pm
Not sure I've ever seen a better 18 year old midfielder than Pedri.
Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9812 on: Today at 05:45:12 pm
Poland's delivery is dreadful. Cross after cross overhit or straight to the first man.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9813 on: Today at 05:46:00 pm
Good save
oojason

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9814 on: Today at 05:47:55 pm
Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9815 on: Today at 05:48:04 pm
Game over, probably.

Laporte makes it 2-0
Statto Red

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9816 on: Today at 05:48:09 pm
2-0 Spain, Slovakia keeper is all over the place.
Ghost Town

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9817 on: Today at 05:48:31 pm
What the hell was that arm waving celebration?
J_Kopite

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9818 on: Today at 05:48:37 pm
Pitiful from Slovakia, Spain are dead average
b_joseph

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9819 on: Today at 05:48:49 pm
Quote from: Samvice on Today at 05:43:12 pm
Not sure I've ever seen a better 18 year old midfielder than Pedri.
Cesc...It was mad how comfortable he looked at 17, let alone 18.

That was a really good header
Snusmumriken

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9820 on: Today at 05:49:11 pm
Olsen is better than Pickford surely?
Caligula?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9821 on: Today at 05:49:19 pm
Dubravka and Slovakia are all over the place. Spain have deserved this. Slovakia haven't turned up.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9822 on: Today at 05:49:23 pm
Sweden will likely sit further back now. Job done for them with Spain beating Slovakia
Studgotelli

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9823 on: Today at 05:50:01 pm
Match fixing investigation in a few years
Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9824 on: Today at 05:50:06 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 05:48:49 pm
Cesc...It was mad how comfortable he looked at 17, let alone 18.

That was a really good header

And peaked early as a player, never really pushed on.

Similar with Wilshere at Arsenal at that age (who was overhyped to begin with).
oojason

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9825 on: Today at 05:50:24 pm
Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9826 on: Today at 05:50:57 pm
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Today at 05:49:11 pm
Olsen is better than Pickford surely?

They're both fancy shot stoppers with a mistake in them.
Studgotelli

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9827 on: Today at 05:51:03 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:50:06 pm
And peaked early as a player, never really pushed on.

Similar with Wilshere at Arsenal at that age (who was overhyped to begin with).

Fabregas never pushed on??
Caligula?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9828 on: Today at 05:51:07 pm
Croatia v Spain should be a good game if for nothing else than to just see which side is worse at the moment
Snusmumriken

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9829 on: Today at 05:54:06 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:50:57 pm
They're both fancy shot stoppers with a mistake in them.

Well, Olsen has quite the length advantage and arms to go with it  ;D
Armand9

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9830 on: Today at 05:57:06 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:33:39 pm
Im considering watching Sweden - Poland 2nd half.....

This has been shit due to Slovakia basically not turning up and playing football.

i've been watching the sweden game, competitive tho not a lot of quality but decent watch imo, so if spain game is shit i would switch

on a different note, the standard of corners (and freekicks for that matter) in this tourney have been generally poor as shit, is this one of those tourneys where they've changed the ball? i assume they haven't cos i haven't heard anything on that and they usually make a big deal of a new ball in tourneys, just wondered cos it seems across the board that deadball striking has been poor (pens are such a short distance i didn't include them in this but then again... that is shockingly poor as well)
BobPaisley3

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9831 on: Today at 06:03:51 pm
As it stands, theres a decent chance for the team that meets the winner of Swedens last 16 game in the quarter finals.
Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9832 on: Today at 06:03:55 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:51:03 pm
Fabregas never pushed on??

Not majorly considering how good he was at 17/18. Was a bit of a flop at Barca and wasn't that memorable at Chelsea.
Tobelius

Re
« Reply #9833 on: Today at 06:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 05:57:06 pm
i've been watching the sweden game, competitive tho not a lot of quality but decent watch imo, so if spain game is shit i would switch

Think i'll switch,Spain-Slovakia must've been one of the worst of the tournament so far despite the 2 goals
Online Nick110581

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9834 on: Today at 06:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:03:55 pm
Not majorly considering how good he was at 17/18. Was a bit of a flop at Barca and wasn't that memorable at Chelsea.

Fabregas was exceptional throughout his career.
Online Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9835 on: Today at 06:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:51:07 pm
Croatia v Spain should be a good game if for nothing else than to just see which side is worse at the moment

They're both very good at keeping possession but (in first 2 games at least) extremely passive in the final third. Croatia were clinical against Scotland though.
Online red1977

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9836 on: Today at 06:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 05:57:06 pm
i've been watching the sweden game, competitive tho not a lot of quality but decent watch imo, so if spain game is shit i would switch

on a different note, the standard of corners (and freekicks for that matter) in this tourney have been generally poor as shit, is this one of those tourneys where they've changed the ball? i assume they haven't cos i haven't heard anything on that and they usually make a big deal of a new ball in tourneys, just wondered cos it seems across the board that deadball striking has been poor (pens are such a short distance i didn't include them in this but then again... that is shockingly poor as well)

England have missed Trent. This tournament has missed Trent.
Online The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9837 on: Today at 06:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:03:55 pm
Not majorly considering how good he was at 17/18. Was a bit of a flop at Barca and wasn't that memorable at Chelsea.
Was never played in his preferred position at Barca (with Busquets and Xavi being unremovable), and was an integral part for a title-winning team in his first year at Chelsea (broke a record for most assists in half a season, I believe?)
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9838 on: Today at 06:17:16 pm »
Now that a bit more like Spain
