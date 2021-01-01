Well Gerrard is a great example.
A European cup, 2 fa cups, a UEFA cup, 3 league cups and 2 European super cups.
What exactly has Harry Kane's 225 goals earned him? Actual winners medals?
Zero. Nothing.
I know one player doesn't win trophies, but if a team is set up and geared towards a single player scoring a shit load of goals but wins absolutely NOTHING, maybe. Just maybe that team may need to rethink how it's set up in order to win a shiny cup or two.
Your set up is irrelevant when Southgate is your manager. That's ultimately the point. Kane, rashford, or whoever plays up front for England, you won't get anywhere far with a manager as limited as he is.
That aside, we were talking about individual abilities and class between Lukaku and Kane. There is not that big of a difference if any. Inter didn't just win the league because Lukaku scoring goals alone, they had a significantly better team than anyone else in the league. The only time Spurs should have won anything is when Leicester won the league.
The point was never that England were automatically win everything if they play up to Kane's strengths. the point is, you'd be doing better than what you are at the moment.