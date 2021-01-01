« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD  (Read 139260 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9680 on: Today at 02:21:05 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 02:19:16 pm
Oh, the old trophy argument. Are you one of those who slate Gerrard for not having won a PL trophy? Football is a team game. One player isn't responsible for trophies.

Correct.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9681 on: Today at 02:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:19:30 pm
That's fair to a point. But Klopp's Liverpool is not the first amazing football team to play without a traditional 9.  I know we're meant to hate Guardiola on here but he had a degree of success without a classic 9 at Barcelona. The Hungarians did too, way back in '53 when Hidegkuti bamboozled the English. Look at Tostao in 1970. A false 9 before the word existed playing in the greatest team of all time. See who is the last man in the Brazilian defence who dispossesses the Italian striker to start the glorious move for the most famous goal in World Cup Final history. It's Tostao.

Back in the 70s I even thought Liverpool were slightly better with Heighway and Keegan and four behind them in midfield rather than Toshack in the starting eleven. Rome '77 was the pinnacle of that system of course. No classic centre forward there but a lot of silverware. 

The only claim I'm making is that if you have mobile, skilful, quick forwards - as England currently have - you don't necessarily need to play a classic no. 9. Especially if he's desperately out of form.

All fair points but Guardiola has also had sucess with Aguero as his central striker.

The problem aren't just #9s, it's the lack of quality ones out there for the most part.

Online The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9682 on: Today at 02:22:47 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 02:10:47 pm
And it's been quite the  trophy haul hasn't it?

Kane will score goals for Spurs and I'm sure he loves it. It doesn't make spurs a success does it?

They have to sacrifice a lot in order to accommodate him. What has it got them in all that time?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Correlation_does_not_imply_causation#:~:text=The%20idea%20that%20%22correlation%20implies,therefore%20because%20of%20this').


On the other hand, your statement amounts to what you've actually "seen in his game": practically nothing outside of where Spurs has finished or what have they won (which is actually not part of his game).
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9683 on: Today at 02:23:45 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:22:09 pm
All fair points but Guardiola has also had sucess with Aguero as his central striker.


I'm not denying it! My only claim is that great teams do not have to play with a classic 9.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9684 on: Today at 02:29:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:19:30 pm
That's fair to a point. But Klopp's Liverpool is not the first amazing football team to play without a traditional 9.  I know we're meant to hate Guardiola on here but he had a degree of success without a classic 9 at Barcelona. The Hungarians did too, way back in '53 when Hidegkuti bamboozled the English. Look at Tostao in 1970. A false 9 before the word existed playing in the greatest team of all time. See who is the last man in the Brazilian defence who dispossesses the Italian striker to start the glorious move for the most famous goal in World Cup Final history. It's Tostao.

Back in the 70s I even thought Liverpool were slightly better with Heighway and Keegan and four behind them in midfield rather than Toshack in the starting eleven. Rome '77 was the pinnacle of that system of course. No classic centre forward there but a lot of silverware. 

The only claim I'm making is that if you have mobile, skilful, quick forwards - as England currently have - you don't necessarily need to play a classic no. 9. Especially if he's desperately out of form.

I don't disagree with most of it. I'm not saying False 9 is revolutionary.

What I'm saying is that there is a time and a place for both No. 9 and False 9. England under Southgate, for the setup and style of play they have, False 9 is not the solution.

On a side note, didn't that Hungary team have Puskas as well?
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9685 on: Today at 02:43:20 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 02:29:24 pm
I don't disagree with most of it. I'm not saying False 9 is revolutionary.

What I'm saying is that there is a time and a place for both No. 9 and False 9. England under Southgate, for the setup and style of play they have, False 9 is not the solution.

On a side note, didn't that Hungary team have Puskas as well?

They certainly did. He was the star I suppose, but the English players confessed that it was Hidegkuti's dropping deep that confused them so much. Traditional 9s like Lawton, Dean, Mortensen played the game on the shoulder of the centre half. 
Offline Lad

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9686 on: Today at 03:05:32 pm »
Can I just say...and I may be generalising here, but those Hungarian meatheads in the black shirts...what a bunch of cùnts.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9687 on: Today at 03:09:51 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 02:19:16 pm
Oh, the old trophy argument. Are you one of those who slate Gerrard for not having won a PL trophy? Football is a team game. One player isn't responsible for trophies.

Well Gerrard is a great example.

A European cup, 2 fa cups, a UEFA cup, 3 league cups and 2 European super cups.

What exactly has Harry Kane's 225 goals earned him? Actual winners medals?

Zero. Nothing.

I know one player doesn't win trophies, but if a team is set up and geared towards a single player scoring a shit load of goals but wins absolutely NOTHING, maybe. Just maybe that team may need to rethink how it's set up in order to win a shiny cup or two.
Offline Samie

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9688 on: Today at 03:49:26 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9689 on: Today at 03:51:34 pm »
Online bornandbRED

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9690 on: Today at 03:52:56 pm »
Odd that Thiago cant get into that midfield. Busquets can hardly run and Pedri is barely out of a pram.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9691 on: Today at 03:57:09 pm »
Alvaro Romeo had said on the Totally Football podcast that Enrique had been using Azpilicueta and Thiago in training with a view to them both potentially starting. Really surprising to see Busquets get the nod over Thiago
Offline Samie

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9692 on: Today at 03:57:21 pm »
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9693 on: Today at 04:00:18 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 03:09:51 pm
Well Gerrard is a great example.

A European cup, 2 fa cups, a UEFA cup, 3 league cups and 2 European super cups.

What exactly has Harry Kane's 225 goals earned him? Actual winners medals?

Zero. Nothing.

I know one player doesn't win trophies, but if a team is set up and geared towards a single player scoring a shit load of goals but wins absolutely NOTHING, maybe. Just maybe that team may need to rethink how it's set up in order to win a shiny cup or two.

Your set up is irrelevant when Southgate is your manager. That's ultimately the point. Kane, rashford, or whoever plays up front for England, you won't get anywhere far with a manager as limited as he is.

That aside, we were talking about individual abilities and class between Lukaku and Kane. There is not that big of a difference if any.  Inter didn't just win the league because Lukaku scoring goals alone, they had a significantly better team than anyone else in the league. The only time Spurs should have won anything is when Leicester won the league.

The point was never that England were automatically win everything if they play up to Kane's strengths. the point is, you'd be doing better than what you are at the moment.


Online The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9694 on: Today at 04:01:27 pm »
I find it weirder from Luis Enrique that he didn't keep Marcos Llorente. Excellent box-to-box player with a lot more lungs than Koke
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9695 on: Today at 04:02:33 pm »
Oyarzabal not playing again is a crime.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9696 on: Today at 04:06:11 pm »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Today at 04:01:27 pm
I find it weirder from Luis Enrique that he didn't keep Marcos Llorente. Excellent box-to-box player with a lot more lungs than Koke

Yes, their best player in the last match.
Online Elzar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9697 on: Today at 04:08:11 pm »
It's an odd team. Feels like in a must win game against a team much worse off they could go for it a bit more with the players they put out.
Offline Samie

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9698 on: Today at 04:10:37 pm »
Thiago not getting game time is a crime against football but it's good for us and Kloppo.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9699 on: Today at 04:10:43 pm »
Southgate is limited no doubt.

I just don't think it's as easy as picking a load of lads to "get the best out of Kane" and just leave the defence to sort itself out.

It's not worked for spurs. We have actual evidence that approach will help Harry score a lot of goals but will ultimately win you nothing as you're sacrificing so much to suit Kane.

I'm not sure doing the same thing with a limited squad of players at international level will reap different results.

We are entitled to our different opinions, it doesn't mean that I think Kane is championship quality or that Lukaku is Maradona reincarnated.

It just means i think you give up so much to "get the best out of Kane" you end up with a fundamentally crap side.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9700 on: Today at 04:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:10:37 pm
Thiago not getting game time is a crime against football but it's good for us and Kloppo.

Not really. The poor lad's out there training when he could be getting a rest.

Definitely a "crime against football" though.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9701 on: Today at 04:14:32 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 04:10:43 pm
Southgate is limited no doubt.

I just don't think it's as easy as picking a load of lads to "get the best out of Kane" and just leave the defence to sort itself out.

It's not worked for spurs. We have actual evidence that approach will help Harry score a lot of goals but will ultimately win you nothing as you're sacrificing so much to suit Kane.

I'm not sure doing the same thing with a limited squad of players at international level will reap different results.

We are entitled to our different opinions, it doesn't mean that I think Kane is championship quality or that Lukaku is Maradona reincarnated.

It just means i think you give up so much to "get the best out of Kane" you end up with a fundamentally crap side.

fair enough.

You're fundamentally a crap side with or without him, not because you don't have the players but because Southgate is the manager. However you're better off playing with your best centerforward. In any case, if you went with another option, the problem remains in your attacking third, not playing cohesively, and not playing the right players that suit you best.

I don't think Spurs failed to win a trophy because they sacrificed so much for Kane either. Ultimately they didn't win anything because ourselves and City [and now Chelsea] have won things with better sides.

Online Elzar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9702 on: Today at 04:25:30 pm »
Nobody needs to drop Kane or sacrifice the team to suit Kane. They just need a better manager that can get the best out of the squad the have. That is an attack minded manager for me.

What's the point in playing defensive when you have the mistakes of Shaw, Walker, Maguire and Pickford waiting to happen at any moment. Go and score goals.
Online red1977

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9703 on: Today at 04:29:33 pm »
Not sure which game to watch, Spain have been pretty boring, maybe Sweden Poland will be the better game.
Online Elzar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9704 on: Today at 04:30:56 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 04:29:33 pm
Not sure which game to watch, Spain have been pretty boring, maybe Sweden Poland will be the better game.

Today is the best day to multi screen. This group will change completely with every goal.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9705 on: Today at 04:35:47 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 04:29:33 pm
Not sure which game to watch, Spain have been pretty boring, maybe Sweden Poland will be the better game.

The outcome of these matches likely will have a bit of an impact on France-Portugal. I also wonder if Sweden is happier facing Croatia and that path or if they want to finish 1st to play the Czechs. Poland have to show-up.
Online medley

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9706 on: Today at 04:41:11 pm »
Gosh, Seb Larsson still plays for Sweden and captains them? He was bang average 10 years ago playing for the likes of Hull & Sunderland. He's got 131 caps as well  :o
Online Nick110581

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9707 on: Today at 04:42:25 pm »
Quote from: medley on Today at 04:41:11 pm
Gosh, Seb Larsson still plays for Sweden and captains them? He was bang average 10 years ago playing for the likes of Hull & Sunderland. He's got 131 caps as well  :o

One of the laziest players I have ever seen live.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9708 on: Today at 04:44:04 pm »
Quote from: medley on Today at 04:41:11 pm
Gosh, Seb Larsson still plays for Sweden and captains them? He was bang average 10 years ago playing for the likes of Hull & Sunderland. He's got 131 caps as well  :o
Yep, 36 and still playing, plays his club football in Sweden! Agreed, extremely average player, who elevated himself somewhat given he was a good set piece taker. Was in the same youth set up at Arsenal as Fabregas, but played most of his football for Birmingham City and Sunderland.

I still remember him scoring a cracking goal in a desperately disappointing 1-1 at Anfield with Sunderland on Henderson's debut, when we also rolled out the likes of Downing and Adam.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9709 on: Today at 04:45:10 pm »
Spain to bore their way out of the group?
