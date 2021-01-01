Southgate is limited no doubt.



I just don't think it's as easy as picking a load of lads to "get the best out of Kane" and just leave the defence to sort itself out.



It's not worked for spurs. We have actual evidence that approach will help Harry score a lot of goals but will ultimately win you nothing as you're sacrificing so much to suit Kane.



I'm not sure doing the same thing with a limited squad of players at international level will reap different results.



We are entitled to our different opinions, it doesn't mean that I think Kane is championship quality or that Lukaku is Maradona reincarnated.



It just means i think you give up so much to "get the best out of Kane" you end up with a fundamentally crap side.