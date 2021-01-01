Whisper it but I thought having slabhead back helped with our build up as well. He and dribbling aren't exactly a natural fit but he's effective at bringing the ball out of defence and playing passes into the four attacking players by bypassing the two holding midfielders.



I'm fully expecting France and Hungary to win and for England to play Hungary in the next round. Another soul sapping 1-0 on the cards.



It says it all about Tyrone Mings' ability with the ball that I fully agree, Maguire was a more capable passer and play-progressor. Mings does okay with strikers who want to wrestle like that atrocious Australian player Scotland had up front, but against anyone with subtlety and pace, he's ludicrously out of his depth and a liability. Having said that, so is Maguire.Given Foden and Grealish's form coming into the tournament, something like a 3-4-2-1 giving Trippier and Shaw attacking freedom as wing backs for width, Foden and Grealish as dual 10s around Kane and two dedicated sitters in Henderson and Phillips would have been interesting to see. This would also give you the ability to shift into a 3-4-3 with Sancho and Sterling as wide options from the bench.Southgate lacks creativity or solutions to effectively utilise the players he has. He has an extremely creative number 10 that needs a pacey foil right next to him, yet Southgate pushes the wide players wider and deeper away from him so as not to expose the full backs, then tasks the shielding midfielders with purely recycling the ball and asks for more regressive defensive movement from a 10 than they should need to show.He could even go super basic using Rashford and Sterling as counter attack outlets in a 4-3-3 that invites pressure onto the back four then uses Stones and Maguire to quickly progress the ball to the advanced wide areas. It's what Solksjaer's built his meagre successes at Utd on and Leicester prior to slight evolution under Rodgers. It's rudimentary, it's effective, he has the players to do it and it's not tactically difficult to execute in narrow windows of opportunity for coaching.But no, let's keep doing more of the same boring shite.