« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 236 237 238 239 240 [241]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD  (Read 137821 times)

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,414
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9600 on: Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 10:56:39 pm
Germany will beat England quite comfortably.

Are they the likeliest opponent? You have to think theyll win but if the other game is a draw Germany would top the group I think.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,415
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9601 on: Yesterday at 11:04:53 pm »
Need England to play Portugal at Wembley.

Referee denies Kane a penalty.  Then Bruno Fernandes dives to win a penalty in stoppage time.  Ronaldo scores the penalty.

Cue meltdown.  Maybe then the media will stop going on and on about Bruno.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9602 on: Yesterday at 11:13:40 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:04:53 pm
Need England to play Portugal at Wembley.

Referee denies Kane a penalty.  Then Bruno Fernandes dives to win a penalty in stoppage time.  Ronaldo scores the penalty.

Cue meltdown.  Maybe then the media will stop going on and on about Bruno.

Mourinho was slaughtering Bruno this morning "he was on the pitch the first 2 games, but he wasnt playing"



Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9603 on: Yesterday at 11:20:31 pm »
Luca Modric has to go down as one of the greatest players ever.
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,185
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9604 on: Yesterday at 11:26:43 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm
Are they the likeliest opponent? You have to think theyll win but if the other game is a draw Germany would top the group I think.

Given how shit Portugal's defence were I think France will batter them and top the group with Germany 2nd.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,205
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9605 on: Yesterday at 11:40:46 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm
Are they the likeliest opponent? You have to think theyll win but if the other game is a draw Germany would top the group I think.

Germany will finish on 6 points.

France win then its France top, Germany 2nd, Portugal 3rd.
France draw then its Germany top, France 2nd, Portugal 3rd.
Portugal win then its Germany top, Portugal 2nd, France 3rd.

Ideally Portugal win as I have backed them to beat England in the last 16 at 20/1
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,013
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9606 on: Yesterday at 11:41:52 pm »
Declan Rice. Can someone please convince me that hes good? Ive watched him a number of times for club and country and every time I think hes an absolute nothing player. Wont make mistakes, but wont do anything worth noting.

Every summer hes linked with a big move to a big club. He seems to play every game for England. Hes absolutely shite?

Phillips has actually made more of an impact than he has.

Harry Kane is also very underwhelming for England. I dont know how hes managed to score so many goals while being so underwhelming. He was shit in Russia too. Just got loads of penalties.
Logged

Offline Cu Chulainn

  • "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,143
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9607 on: Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 09:52:06 pm
If England draw the Swedes or the Spaniards next round they're fucked. The Danes will be playing with extra inspiration and motivation. Just can't see England beating anyone half decent.
England vs Sweden would likely be a boring game that England win by a single goal. Same with Denmark. England have been uninspiring so far but would be expected to beat those teams and in all likelihood would do so. Spain would be much closer, but they've also been underwhelming.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,646
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9608 on: Today at 12:06:38 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:20:31 pm
Luca Modric has to go down as one of the greatest players ever.

Absolutely classic and classy goal...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9609 on: Today at 12:28:52 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:20:31 pm
Luca Modric has to go down as one of the greatest players ever.
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:06:38 am
Absolutely classic and classy goal...

It was a beauty, what a player he still is.
Logged

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9610 on: Today at 01:14:20 am »
This 4231 that England play is so boring and we concede posession so much. Same patterns continually - bright starts but then fade out and the counter attack threat seems minimal. It's downright bizarre.

Think the bigger problem is I just can't see England scoring or chasing the game. It's mad that for all the attacking talents we decide to play so unadventerous.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,073
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9611 on: Today at 04:15:56 am »
Why would Southgate ever change his approach after the last tourney? He fluked into the late knockout rounds playing super safe. Hes hoping for lightning to strike twice.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9612 on: Today at 05:14:04 am »
I think our fully fit boys have been the best players for their countries so far

Shaq for Switzerland
Robbo for Scotland
Gini for Netherlands ( i'm still counting him as our player in this tournament)
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,203
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9613 on: Today at 07:02:03 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:20:31 pm
Luca Modric has to go down as one of the greatest players ever.

ever? lol

i presume that is a wind up
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,041
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9614 on: Today at 07:02:29 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:14:04 am
I think our fully fit boys have been the best players for their countries so far

Shaq for Switzerland
Robbo for Scotland
Gini for Netherlands ( i'm still counting him as our player in this tournament)

Ginis contract doesn't run out til end of June, so yeah he's still ours 🙂
Logged

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9615 on: Today at 07:27:47 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 01:14:20 am
This 4231 that England play is so boring and we concede posession so much. Same patterns continually - bright starts but then fade out and the counter attack threat seems minimal. It's downright bizarre.

Think the bigger problem is I just can't see England scoring or chasing the game. It's mad that for all the attacking talents we decide to play so unadventerous.

Against better sides theyll be found out for sure. What I will say though is the introduction of Grealish and Saka last night did make a bit of difference though. Adding someone who will run at teams and to be fair with Grealish willing to look forward for passing, there is a difference to the side.

If Southgate was feeling more braver and made other changes then they may have half a chance. But they wont as its Southgate so expect him to revert back to the norm.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,883
  • YNWA
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9616 on: Today at 07:29:28 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 07:02:03 am
ever? lol

i presume that is a wind up

I'd have him in the Top 100-150 among Post War players. Nothing more. Nothing less.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9617 on: Today at 08:00:53 am »
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 07:27:47 am
Against better sides theyll be found out for sure. What I will say though is the introduction of Grealish and Saka last night did make a bit of difference though. Adding someone who will run at teams and to be fair with Grealish willing to look forward for passing, there is a difference to the side.

If Southgate was feeling more braver and made other changes then they may have half a chance. But they wont as its Southgate so expect him to revert back to the norm.
Whisper it but I thought having slabhead back helped with our build up as well.  He and dribbling aren't exactly a natural fit but he's effective at bringing the ball out of defence and playing passes into the four attacking players by bypassing the two holding midfielders.

I'm fully expecting France and Hungary to win and for England to play Hungary in the next round.  Another soul sapping 1-0 on the cards.
Logged

Offline butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9618 on: Today at 09:13:23 am »
Watched the first 20 minutes, that was enough. Put Scotland on after that, was much better game and atmosphere.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,373
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9619 on: Today at 09:38:57 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:14:04 am
I think our fully fit boys have been the best players for their countries so far

Shaq for Switzerland
Robbo for Scotland
Gini for Netherlands ( i'm still counting him as our player in this tournament)
Just had a Scotland fan tell me that Robbo didn't turn up. Think I saw he has created the most chances of anyone in the tournament. Apparently that isn't enough.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,698
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9620 on: Today at 09:39:59 am »
Think England have done ok. They are unbeaten and havent conceded a single goal. You cant ask for much more. Remains to be seen if they can raise their game in the knockout stages.

Italy are just quietly going about their business, arent they? Theyve played their games early in the rounds so you almost forget about them until they play their next game. Its perfect.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,373
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9621 on: Today at 09:43:25 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:40:46 pm
Germany will finish on 6 points.

France win then its France top, Germany 2nd, Portugal 3rd.
France draw then its Germany top, France 2nd, Portugal 3rd.
Portugal win then its Germany top, Portugal 2nd, France 3rd.

Ideally Portugal win as I have backed them to beat England in the last 16 at 20/1
Think France will draw and will play England.

Was hoping Portugal would be eliminated tonight but that can only happen if they lose by 3 clear goals tonight I think unfortunately.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,077
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9622 on: Today at 09:44:01 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:00:53 am
Whisper it but I thought having slabhead back helped with our build up as well.  He and dribbling aren't exactly a natural fit but he's effective at bringing the ball out of defence and playing passes into the four attacking players by bypassing the two holding midfielders.

I'm fully expecting France and Hungary to win and for England to play Hungary in the next round.  Another soul sapping 1-0 on the cards.
It says it all about Tyrone Mings' ability with the ball that I fully agree, Maguire was a more capable passer and play-progressor. Mings does okay with strikers who want to wrestle like that atrocious Australian player Scotland had up front, but against anyone with subtlety and pace, he's ludicrously out of his depth and a liability. Having said that, so is Maguire.

Given Foden and Grealish's form coming into the tournament, something like a 3-4-2-1 giving Trippier and Shaw attacking freedom as wing backs for width, Foden and Grealish as dual 10s around Kane and two dedicated sitters in Henderson and Phillips would have been interesting to see. This would also give you the ability to shift into a 3-4-3 with Sancho and Sterling as wide options from the bench.

Southgate lacks creativity or solutions to effectively utilise the players he has. He has an extremely creative number 10 that needs a pacey foil right next to him, yet Southgate pushes the wide players wider and deeper away from him so as not to expose the full backs, then tasks the shielding midfielders with purely recycling the ball and asks for more regressive defensive movement from a 10 than they should need to show.

He could even go super basic using Rashford and Sterling as counter attack outlets in a 4-3-3 that invites pressure onto the back four then uses Stones and Maguire to quickly progress the ball to the advanced wide areas. It's what Solksjaer's built his meagre successes at Utd on and Leicester prior to slight evolution under Rodgers. It's rudimentary, it's effective, he has the players to do it and it's not tactically difficult to execute in narrow windows of opportunity for coaching.

But no, let's keep doing more of the same boring shite.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,373
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9623 on: Today at 09:51:24 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:44:01 am
It says it all about Tyrone Mings' ability with the ball that I fully agree, Maguire was a more capable passer and play-progressor. Mings does okay with strikers who want to wrestle like that atrocious Australian player Scotland had up front, but against anyone with subtlety and pace, he's ludicrously out of his depth and a liability. Having said that, so is Maguire.

Given Foden and Grealish's form coming into the tournament, something like a 3-4-2-1 giving Trippier and Shaw attacking freedom as wing backs for width, Foden and Grealish as dual 10s around Kane and two dedicated sitters in Henderson and Phillips would have been interesting to see. This would also give you the ability to shift into a 3-4-3 with Sancho and Sterling as wide options from the bench.

Southgate lacks creativity or solutions to effectively utilise the players he has. He has an extremely creative number 10 that needs a pacey foil right next to him, yet Southgate pushes the wide players wider and deeper away from him so as not to expose the full backs, then tasks the shielding midfielders with purely recycling the ball and asks for more regressive defensive movement from a 10 than they should need to show.

He could even go super basic using Rashford and Sterling as counter attack outlets in a 4-3-3 that invites pressure onto the back four then uses Stones and Maguire to quickly progress the ball to the advanced wide areas. It's what Solksjaer's built his meagre successes at Utd on and Leicester prior to slight evolution under Rodgers. It's rudimentary, it's effective, he has the players to do it and it's not tactically difficult to execute in narrow windows of opportunity for coaching.

But no, let's keep doing more of the same boring shite.
Saka's heat map yesterday was embarrassing. Looked like a RB's.

I agree that the least Southgate could do is play two quick wingers to break quickly but he can't even master the basic tactic Oleh uses.

Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,196
  • Bam!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9624 on: Today at 09:55:24 am »
Group E is great. Anyone could finish in any position still I think.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,721
  • BoRac
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9625 on: Today at 09:57:59 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:43:25 am
Think France will draw and will play England.

Was hoping Portugal would be eliminated tonight but that can only happen if they lose by 3 clear goals tonight I think unfortunately.

It can also happen if both they and Germany lose, though that's just as unlikely.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,272
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9626 on: Today at 09:59:06 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:15:56 am
Why would Southgate ever change his approach after the last tourney? He fluked into the late knockout rounds playing super safe. Hes hoping for lightning to strike twice.

I've been reading Rob Smyth's Danish Dynamite book and there was a line I came across that made me think of this. The Denmark manager at the time (Piontek) realized that the team was top heavy in attack so his tactics were designed to get the best out of the personnel at his disposal.

By contrast, Southgate's approach is not malleable. His tactics don't take into account that his team's depth is in attack. He's just sticking to the same conservative ways he's used before regardless of the opposition or what he has on hand
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,434
  • The first five yards........
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9627 on: Today at 10:06:53 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:59:06 am
I've been reading Rob Smyth's Danish Dynamite book and there was a line I came across that made me think of this. The Denmark manager at the time (Piontek) realized that the team was top heavy in attack so his tactics were designed to get the best out of the personnel at his disposal.

By contrast, Southgate's approach is not malleable. His tactics don't take into account that his team's depth is in attack. He's just sticking to the same conservative ways he's used before regardless of the opposition or what he has on hand

England's strengths do lie there and a really good coach would try and maximise his hand.

To have the pace and inventiveness of Grealish, Foden, Saka, Sancho, Bellingham and Mason at your disposal is no small thing. Kane of course is the exception. Lumbering and slow and vying with Dykes, Yilmaz and Dzyuba for 'Lumbering Forward of the Tournament' (3 of those are skippers interestingly). But if Southgate had the guts to drop Kane and bench Sterling and play Mason as False 9 England might be a genuine proposition.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9628 on: Today at 10:39:26 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:15:56 am
Why would Southgate ever change his approach after the last tourney? He fluked into the late knockout rounds playing super safe. Hes hoping for lightning to strike twice.

Super safe will normally net you the minimum expectation, which means he will keep his job. Its a no brainer for him.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,077
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9629 on: Today at 10:53:20 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:06:53 am
England's strengths do lie there and a really good coach would try and maximise his hand.

To have the pace and inventiveness of Grealish, Foden, Saka, Sancho, Bellingham and Mason at your disposal is no small thing. Kane of course is the exception. Lumbering and slow and vying with Dykes, Yilmaz and Dzyuba for 'Lumbering Forward of the Tournament' (3 of those are skippers interestingly). But if Southgate had the guts to drop Kane and bench Sterling and play Mason as False 9 England might be a genuine proposition.
Kane is exceptional, as long as he's given the tools to mitigate his own weaknesses - pace and agility being glaring examples, as you say. It was painful to see the not-exactly-fleet-footed Kalas give up a two yard head start to him last night and still outpace him to the ball.

The options are - you give Kane quick, technically decent runners (Sterling) much closer to him than they have been asked to play, or like you say Yorky, you drop him altogether and find an alternative, be it Rashford in a counter-attacking set up, DCL as a more mobile target man or your very interesting proposition of Mount as a false nine (I also like Sterling here if you then play Sancho and Foden).
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,644
  • YNWA
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9630 on: Today at 10:55:40 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:06:53 am
England's strengths do lie there and a really good coach would try and maximise his hand.

To have the pace and inventiveness of Grealish, Foden, Saka, Sancho, Bellingham and Mason at your disposal is no small thing. Kane of course is the exception. Lumbering and slow and vying with Dykes, Yilmaz and Dzyuba for 'Lumbering Forward of the Tournament' (3 of those are skippers interestingly). But if Southgate had the guts to drop Kane and bench Sterling and play Mason as False 9 England might be a genuine proposition.

I too think England would be a better team with the league's leading assist maker and multiple golden boot winning no9 replaced with a midfielder who has *checks notes* never played as a forward, false or otherwise, and has a grand total of 13 PL goals to his name.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,434
  • The first five yards........
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9631 on: Today at 11:10:12 am »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 10:55:40 am
I too think England would be a better team with the league's leading assist maker and multiple golden boot winning no9 replaced with a midfielder who has *checks notes* never played as a forward, false or otherwise, and has a grand total of 13 PL goals to his name.

It's not working at the moment. Kane has been truly abysmal. But stick by him my friend if the stats say. Sterling would be another candidate of course, as Drinks Sangria has mentioned.

I don't suppose Southgate will try anything as inventive as 'False 9'. More's the pity. Watching Gini Wijnaldum at the point of the Dutch attack a couple of days ago was wonderful. Of course he's a prolific goalscorer for Liverpool so perhaps you weren't that surprised.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,399
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9632 on: Today at 11:12:29 am »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 10:55:40 am
I too think England would be a better team with the league's leading assist maker and multiple golden boot winning no9 replaced with a midfielder who has *checks notes* never played as a forward, false or otherwise, and has a grand total of 13 PL goals to his name.

He's done that for a side that is built around him and for him.

England isn't that, I'm not doubting Kane's ability or stats. But you cannot expect his numbers and goals to transfer to the national side.

The last three games have shown he's not the same player for England as he is for Spurs. That's OK.

Also I'm not saying I think Mount as false 9 is the answer.

I don't think a clearly struggling fella with crisps for ankles is the answer either in spite of his impressive numbers playing with South Korea's best player.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9633 on: Today at 11:39:53 am »
I'm not sure the media would be happy with Kane being dropped, no matter how much sense it may make.

That's the ways it's been for decades for England in tournaments. The media elevate players to untouchable status* over and above any team ethos, untouchable player loses form or is injured.

Media ignore this and act with horror if there's any hint untouchable player is not picked whilst also raising expectations to unrealistic levels and downplaying the chances of countries that actually have a track record of winning, as well as shoehorning 1966 into the conversation.

Manager plays media favourite, it all goes tits up, press turn on manager who previously had their unreserved backing.

* Usually play for a London club or Utd.
Logged

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,644
  • YNWA
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9634 on: Today at 11:43:42 am »
Kane isn't the problem, his supporting cast isn't the problem, the attacking players available to England are far more talented than those he plays with at his club, Son included.

The issue is Southgate.

Dropping your one consistent and reliable goalscorer makes zero sense. Put a system in place to supply him and accentuate his positives. A system which doesn't include Rice and Phillips holding the ball up in CM and the fullbacks being reluctant to pass the halfway line would be a start.

England have lots to fix before Kane is at the top of the list. Southgate however is probably incapable of doing any of it, but it doesn't change the fact that there's pretty much no situation or scenario that makes England more likely to score goals with Kane not being involved.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,702
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9635 on: Today at 11:53:13 am »


Nice photo post-match.
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,041
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #9636 on: Today at 12:01:12 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:53:13 am


Nice photo post-match.

If Degsy gets covid ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 236 237 238 239 240 [241]   Go Up
« previous next »
 