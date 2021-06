Declan Rice. Can someone please convince me that hes good? Ive watched him a number of times for club and country and every time I think hes an absolute nothing player. Wont make mistakes, but wont do anything worth noting.



Every summer hes linked with a big move to a big club. He seems to play every game for England. Hes absolutely shite?



Phillips has actually made more of an impact than he has.



Harry Kane is also very underwhelming for England. I dont know how hes managed to score so many goals while being so underwhelming. He was shit in Russia too. Just got loads of penalties.