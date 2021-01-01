« previous next »
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9040 on: Today at 07:01:51 pm
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 07:01:21 pm
Not sure what Italian goalies have to do with it.

he needs to retire too  :D
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9041 on: Today at 07:01:59 pm
Southgate a bigger fraud then I thought he was. Not even picking Sancho in a dead rubber. 
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9042 on: Today at 07:02:32 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:01:24 pm
I'm okay with Henderson getting another rest while the likes of Kane and Sterling get run into the ground. The Sancho omission is a bit puzzling but then he has looked poor under Southgate and since the latter is still calling the shots it maybe makes sense to pick players who can perform in his system.

What system is that? What is he employing differently? 4-2-3-1, it's not rocket science what he's doing.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9043 on: Today at 07:04:27 pm
Maybe Southgate has been told not to play Sancho by the FA overseers at Old Trafford, lest he be injured?
Chris~

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9044 on: Today at 07:04:44 pm
I can only think Sancho can't get a minute for the same reason Trent was dropped and likely wouldn't have played if he went, the perception that he can't 'defend'
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9045 on: Today at 07:05:31 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:04:27 pm
Maybe Southgate has been told not to play Sancho by the FA overseers at Old Trafford, lest he be injured?

Man Utd haven't held that kind of power since Ferguson left.
Nick110581

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9046 on: Today at 07:05:51 pm
What a weird side.
Schmidt

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9047 on: Today at 07:06:46 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 07:02:32 pm
What system is that? What is he employing differently? 4-2-3-1, it's not rocket science what he's doing.

His shit 4-4-1-1 that he pretends is 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 because it sounds cooler. I think he's genuinely hesitant to play wide players that don't act like a fullback too, that's why it took Grealish a while to break through (as usual media pressure played a part there) and why Sancho can't get in.
Nick110581

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9048 on: Today at 07:07:42 pm
Play Bellingham and Sancho.

Live a little.
Lastrador

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9049 on: Today at 07:08:01 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:59:03 pm







Scotland XI: Marshall; O'Donnell, Hanley, Tierney; Armstrong, McTominay, McGregor, McGinn, Robertson; Dykes, Adams.
Cant believe Vida is still a thing, such is life.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9050 on: Today at 07:10:03 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 07:00:09 pm
I'd sack Southgate right now this minute, for not selecting Sancho. He either shagged his missuses or pissed in his cereal, but there is no way Saka [who is highly talented himself] should start over Sancho, especially when this muppet said that the reason Sancho isn't playing is because he doesn't have much experience at the international level.

Really bizarre decision. Surprised no Henderson either, must be punishing him for taking a penalty off of Calvert-Lewin.

At least there's always the potential of a Harry Maguire comedy special.
Henry Kissinger

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #9051 on: Today at 07:11:26 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 07:01:51 pm
he needs to retire too  :D

I thought he'd retired already so decided to check. He's signed up for fucking Parma again and he's 43. Why doesn't he just go fishing like most blokes do. Or play golf. What a weirdo.

Personally, if I had his money I'd spend the next twenty years travelling the globe.
