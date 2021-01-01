« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD  (Read 128624 times)

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8960 on: Today at 01:41:53 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 01:08:08 am
Belgium is unstoppable.

they haven't beaten anyone of note yet and a top team that tests their defence is gonna get some joy im sure, for me it will come down to whether belgium can keep the opposition away from their backline (when they play a top team, that is, i expect them to roll over mediocre outfits)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8961 on: Today at 01:51:19 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:00:29 pm
It's head-to-head, but head-to-head incorporates goal difference (see points a and b below).  The first head-to-head check is points in the games among the tied teams, which in this case is 3 points for each team (point a below).  So then, you go to the next head-to-head check, which is goal difference in the games among the tied teams (point b below).

It's head-to-head, but head-to-head incorporates goal difference as a check if everyone got the same number of points when they played each other.  It's more of a series of logical steps than just one criteria.

https://documents.uefa.com/v/u/WVKcnryVkASzztwJjPBcIw

20.01 If two or more teams in the same group are equal on points on completion of the final tournament group stage, the following criteria are applied, in the order given, to determine their rankings:
a. higher number of points obtained in the matches played among the teams in
question;
b. superior goal difference resulting from the matches played among the teams in question;
c. higher number of goals scored in the matches played among the teams in question;
d. if, after having applied criteria a) to c), teams still have an equal ranking, criteria a) to c) are reapplied exclusively to the matches between the remaining teams to determine their final rankings. If this procedure does not lead to a decision, criteria e) to i) apply in the order given to the two or more teams still equal:
e. superior goal difference in all group matches;
f. higher number of goals scored in all group matches;
g. higher number of wins in all group matches;
h. lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received in
all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points);
i. position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings (see Article 23).

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8962 on: Today at 04:46:36 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:51:19 am
"HF all these numbers just make me want to rip a coupla lines right offa strippers ass exactly where the hypotenuse meets the right angle, ifya know what i mean hehehe  !"
signed
yours truly
some mathematician somewhere

https://youtu.be/32wDFCM7iSI

edit: not to say thats a bad post skipper, its a good post just the numbers melt my tiny brain until there's like, two games left or so  ;D
Think you've proved your last point!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8963 on: Today at 06:13:52 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:17:42 pm
No. Belgium have to play 3rd in groups A/D/E/F for example. I think they just eliminate the two groups who don't qualify (e.g. groups E and F) and manage to come up with the correct combination that works across the 4 ties.

It just seems to over complicate it.

https://www.uefa.com/MultimediaFiles/Download/competitions/EURO/02/64/21/93/2642193_DOWNLOAD.pdf

For example: 1B / E / F can all play the 3A so not sure how they determine that part.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:26:34 am by Nick110581 »
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8964 on: Today at 07:28:15 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:13:52 am
It just seems to over complicate it.

https://www.uefa.com/MultimediaFiles/Download/competitions/EURO/02/64/21/93/2642193_DOWNLOAD.pdf

For example: 1B / E / F can all play the 3A so not sure how they determine that part.

It depends on who qualifies as the third placed teams.

In two of those examples when they can all play 3A they'll be third placed teams that dont qualify so that eliminates those possibilities. As more groups are completed it eliminates a third placed side and so any combination including them is no longer applicable.

So Finland aren't definitely out. But if another third placed team finished in three points with a better goal difference Finland are out and therefore any combination including 3B can't happen. Which eliminates the other three "possible" ties from that combination
« Last Edit: Today at 07:30:47 am by red_Mark1980 »
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8965 on: Today at 07:46:38 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:28:15 am
It depends on who qualifies as the third placed teams.

In two of those examples when they can all play 3A they'll be third placed teams that dont qualify so that eliminates those possibilities. As more groups are completed it eliminates a third placed side and so any combination including them is no longer applicable.

So Finland aren't definitely out. But if another third placed team finished in three points with a better goal difference Finland are out and therefore any combination including 3B can't happen. Which eliminates the other three "possible" ties from that combination

But three teams can play 3A (Switzerland). They are through with four points.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8966 on: Today at 08:46:36 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:46:38 am
But three teams can play 3A (Switzerland). They are through with four points.

Ok. But each combination of who the third place teams is unique.

So in the instance when 3A plays 1B they'll be 3B vs 1F (along two other ties for the third place teams).

If the third placed team in group B doesn't qualify, that permutation of fixtures can't happen (as the third place team in group B hasn't qualified ).

https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1406920859214811148?s=19
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8967 on: Today at 09:56:18 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:13:52 am
It just seems to over complicate it.

https://www.uefa.com/MultimediaFiles/Download/competitions/EURO/02/64/21/93/2642193_DOWNLOAD.pdf

For example: 1B / E / F can all play the 3A so not sure how they determine that part.

It's all predetermined, once we know which third-placed teams go through: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2020#Combinations_of_matches_in_the_round_of_16

There are now just seven possibilities left over. Realistically, I don't think Finland will make it, so assuming Portugal don't get hammered by France, it'll be one of groups C, D and E that misses out. D if Scotland draw with Croatia, E if Poland don't beat Sweden and Spain don't draw with Slovakia, C otherwise.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8968 on: Today at 10:20:03 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:46:36 am
Ok. But each combination of who the third place teams is unique.

So in the instance when 3A plays 1B they'll be 3B vs 1F (along two other ties for the third place teams).

If the third placed team in group B doesn't qualify, that permutation of fixtures can't happen (as the third place team in group B hasn't qualified ).

https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1406920859214811148?s=19

Thank you 😊
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8969 on: Today at 10:47:07 am »
One thing that is shit about the way it's done, is that it gives the teams playing today and tomorrow an advantage. They know the benchmark now. Portugal know they can lose by 1 goal and probably go through (Unless Hungary upset Germany). Spain know that a draw could be enough to get them through... 
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8970 on: Today at 10:54:54 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:47:07 am
One thing that is shit about the way it's done, is that it gives the teams playing today and tomorrow an advantage. They know the benchmark now. Portugal know they can lose by 1 goal and probably go through (Unless Hungary upset Germany). Spain know that a draw could be enough to get them through... 

Theres no way around that though unfortunately. Unless:

- you play all final group games, from all groups at the same time (would never happen for TV reasons)
- you go back to the sensible 16 team format, or increase to 32 (both unlikely, theyll never reduce it now)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8971 on: Today at 11:00:00 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:54:54 am
Theres no way around that though unfortunately. Unless:

- you play all final group games, from all groups at the same time (would never happen for TV reasons)
- you go back to the sensible 16 team format, or increase to 32 (both unlikely, theyll never reduce it now)

They may have to go back to 16 - or more likely expand to 32 -  if we get a repetition this week of the infamous West Germany - Austria match of '82. When teams are forearmed with knowledge about exactly what it takes to allow both of them to qualify you are bound to get a half-hearted game.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8972 on: Today at 11:00:10 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:47:07 am
One thing that is shit about the way it's done, is that it gives the teams playing today and tomorrow an advantage. They know the benchmark now. Portugal know they can lose by 1 goal and probably go through (Unless Hungary upset Germany). Spain know that a draw could be enough to get them through... 

Spain would finish bottom of their group if they draw and Poland beat Sweden. They could only start playing for a draw if Sweden take the lead in the other game, but even then it would be risky.

That's not to take anything away from your overall point, the system stinks. At least the teams that could have fixed their games so far (like Austria and Ukraine) haven't done so, so there's some hope.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8973 on: Today at 11:04:12 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 11:00:10 am
Spain would finish bottom of their group if they draw and Poland beat Sweden. They could only start playing for a draw if Sweden take the lead in the other game, but even then it would be risky.

That's not to take anything away from your overall point, the system stinks. At least the teams that could have fixed their games so far (like Austria and Ukraine) haven't done so, so there's some hope.

Ye that was just an example. It was more a general point, so Poland and Spain know exactly what they need now, where as Russia couldn't have taken that chance. Or if Switzerlands group had been played tomorrow, they would know how many goals they'd need etc.

I think the 32 expansion will come. At least it's not like the Copa where they all play 4 games to get rid of 2 teams.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8974 on: Today at 11:06:55 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:54:54 am
There’s no way around that though unfortunately. Unless:

- you play all final group games, from all groups at the same time (would never happen for TV reasons)
- you go back to the sensible 16 team format, or increase to 32 (both unlikely, they’ll never reduce it now)

32 is probably very likely....

I'd argue a slightly odd but interesting proposition.

8 groups of 3, with groups "paired".

Top 2 qualify and play the top 2 of other group, with the existing result carrying over.

Than 8 teams into QF knockout.

All teams guaranteed 2 games, one big upset means can qualify to next round. Second round groups get some big name ties and some potential massive near knockout ties.

Granted first round could see some annoying "draws see us both through" but thats always the case, but given result carries over would they do it? And least removes farcical 3rd place thing.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8975 on: Today at 11:08:28 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:54:54 am
Theres no way around that though unfortunately. Unless:

- you play all final group games, from all groups at the same time (would never happen for TV reasons)
- you go back to the sensible 16 team format, or increase to 32 (both unlikely, theyll never reduce it now)

Just wait for the 48-team World Cup coming our way soon. Groups of three teams with two going through. There will be some very interesting matches in the final round of group games with two teams playing each other and third watching helplessly.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8976 on: Today at 11:08:54 am »
Quote from: bryanod on Today at 11:06:55 am
32 is probably very likely....

I'd argue a slightly odd but interesting proposition.

8 groups of 3, with groups "paired".

Top 2 qualify and play the top 2 of other group, with the existing result carrying over.

Than 8 teams into QF knockout.

All teams guaranteed 2 games, one big upset means can qualify to next round. Second round groups get some big name ties and some potential massive near knockout ties.

Granted first round could see some annoying "draws see us both through" but thats always the case, and least removes farcical 3rd place thing.

Interesting. I'm going to come up with a counter proposal if I may. Eight teams, two groups of four. Group winners meet in the final.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8977 on: Today at 11:10:35 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:54:54 am
Theres no way around that though unfortunately. Unless:

Given this multi-city format and hardly any fans, I'm surprised they haven't tested some sort of seeding playoff system. Rather than slotting into a preordained path, teams could be rewarded by being encouraged to go out and win group games and play attacking football.

For example, Italy winning all of their games would allow them to be the top seed where they'd face the fourth best 3rd place team with the fewest points, goals etc. On the other side of the bracket you could have the Netherlands as the team with the 2nd best record and then so on.  Tie-breakers could include goals scored, goal difference, FIFA ranking etc. It could help discourage teams from playing for 2nd and reward teams for winning as many matches as possible
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8978 on: Today at 11:20:07 am »
Mount and Chilwell out of tonight's game.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8979 on: Today at 11:22:44 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:20:07 am
Mount and Chilwell out of tonight's game.

I think Chilwell should be starting but given he hasnt featured yet thats not a big deal.

Shame for Mount but good opportunity for presumably Grealish, or possibly Bellingham. Could even drop Foden back there. England have a lot of options in the attacking positions so losing the odd player to injury or Covid shouldnt be seen as a big deal (or excuse if things go badly!).
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8980 on: Today at 11:36:14 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:20:07 am
Mount and Chilwell out of tonight's game.

Both out because they were chatting with Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour after the game ! Then surely the whole Scotland squad should isolate as they spend all day with him. Robbo had his arm round him at the end. I dont get it.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8981 on: Today at 11:44:06 am »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 11:36:14 am
Both out because they were chatting with Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour after the game ! Then surely the whole Scotland squad should isolate as they spend all day with him. Robbo had his arm round him at the end. I dont get it.

Robbo deleted his Instagram post of them both playing table tennis.

Surely, germs are easily transmissible if you're handling the same balls.  ::)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8982 on: Today at 11:45:50 am »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 11:36:14 am
Both out because they were chatting with Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour after the game ! Then surely the whole Scotland squad should isolate as they spend all day with him. Robbo had his arm round him at the end. I dont get it.

England are through and Scotland have a massive game tonight. ;)

Don't think the Croatians will be best pleased when half their team test positive before their last 16 game. :)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8983 on: Today at 11:46:39 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 01:08:08 am
Belgium is unstoppable.

In the sweet words of the virgin Mary, come again?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8984 on: Today at 12:02:28 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:44:06 am
Robbo deleted his Instagram post of them both playing table tennis.

Surely, germs are easily transmissible if you're handling the same balls.  ::)

Kenneth Williams gif
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8985 on: Today at 12:11:57 pm »
Bizarre that the two England boys are not allowed to play and all Gilmour's team-mates can. Very similar to Queen Nicola telling us we can't be going to Manc land but not a cheep when hordes of drunken football fans descend on London. Get the feeling that despite all the vaccines in the world, another spike in cases is just around the corner. Haven't got a clue around what is and isn't acceptable any more.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8986 on: Today at 12:12:03 pm »
I'm a big fan of the Scottish FA's 'Tell those fuckers nothing' attitude towards Billy Gilmore's close contacts. 'Nope, Billy wasn't in close contact with anyone, go away and shite'.

If it's good enough for Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove, it's good enough for them.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8987 on: Today at 12:22:58 pm »
Henderson is expected to start tonight.
Hopefully he plays well scores  & England lose.

Do think he wil help England create more though. If they had Trent & Henderson in tandem down the right that would be a big weapon for them.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8988 on: Today at 12:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:27:33 pm
Can't they travel and attend with proof of vaccination and/or a negative PCR test?

They can if they're in and out in under 12 hours.
Almost impossible for the welsh but manageable for the danes.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8989 on: Today at 12:41:12 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:54:54 am
Theres no way around that though unfortunately. Unless:

- you play all final group games, from all groups at the same time (would never happen for TV reasons)
- you go back to the sensible 16 team format, or increase to 32 (both unlikely, theyll never reduce it now)

If they want to stick to 24 teams, I think a World Cup 82 style second group stage is better than these 3rd place finishers qualifying.

4 groups of 3 teams each, winners only get to the semi-finals. Most of the time in the second stage games then, teams will be trying to win in 90 minutes.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8990 on: Today at 12:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 12:11:57 pm
Bizarre that the two England boys are not allowed to play and all Gilmour's team-mates can. Very similar to Queen Nicola telling us we can't be going to Manc land but not a cheep when hordes of drunken football fans descend on London. Get the feeling that despite all the vaccines in the world, another spike in cases is just around the corner. Haven't got a clue around what is and isn't acceptable any more.

I assume by "not a cheep" you mean she told the the fans to respect the rules in London and stay safe. She can't change the nationwide rules just for football fans so can't really do anything else.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8991 on: Today at 12:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:41:12 pm
If they want to stick to 24 teams, I think a World Cup 82 style second group stage is better than these 3rd place finishers qualifying.

4 groups of 3 teams each, winners only get to the semi-finals. Most of the time in the second stage games then, teams will be trying to win in 90 minutes.

I think this would solve the 3rd place problem, but it might create another one in that in 1982, teams only got 2 points for a win. Now that they get 3, would that create a different dynamic and maybe mean that the groups are over more quickly? And wasn't one of the criticisms of that system that it could give an unfair advantage to a team playing in the final game, in that knew exactly what they need to do? And their opponent might already be eliminated so wouldn't be trying?

For example, Team A beats Team B. Team A then draws with Team C. Team A already has 4 points so Team B can't catch them and is out. Team C knows exactly how many they need to win by in their final game, and Team B won't have anything to play for, whereas they did when they played Team A.

I don't really know what the solution is.
