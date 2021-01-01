If they want to stick to 24 teams, I think a World Cup 82 style second group stage is better than these 3rd place finishers qualifying.



4 groups of 3 teams each, winners only get to the semi-finals. Most of the time in the second stage games then, teams will be trying to win in 90 minutes.



I think this would solve the 3rd place problem, but it might create another one in that in 1982, teams only got 2 points for a win. Now that they get 3, would that create a different dynamic and maybe mean that the groups are over more quickly? And wasn't one of the criticisms of that system that it could give an unfair advantage to a team playing in the final game, in that knew exactly what they need to do? And their opponent might already be eliminated so wouldn't be trying?For example, Team A beats Team B. Team A then draws with Team C. Team A already has 4 points so Team B can't catch them and is out. Team C knows exactly how many they need to win by in their final game, and Team B won't have anything to play for, whereas they did when they played Team A.I don't really know what the solution is.