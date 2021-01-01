There’s no way around that though unfortunately. Unless:
- you play all final group games, from all groups at the same time (would never happen for TV reasons)
- you go back to the sensible 16 team format, or increase to 32 (both unlikely, they’ll never reduce it now)
32 is probably very likely....
I'd argue a slightly odd but interesting proposition.
8 groups of 3, with groups "paired".
Top 2 qualify and play the top 2 of other group, with the existing result carrying over.
Than 8 teams into QF knockout.
All teams guaranteed 2 games, one big upset means can qualify to next round. Second round groups get some big name ties and some potential massive near knockout ties.
Granted first round could see some annoying "draws see us both through" but thats always the case, but given result carries over would they do it? And least removes farcical 3rd place thing.