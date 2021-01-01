It just seems to over complicate it.



https://www.uefa.com/MultimediaFiles/Download/competitions/EURO/02/64/21/93/2642193_DOWNLOAD.pdf



For example: 1B / E / F can all play the 3A so not sure how they determine that part.



It depends on who qualifies as the third placed teams.In two of those examples when they can all play 3A they'll be third placed teams that dont qualify so that eliminates those possibilities. As more groups are completed it eliminates a third placed side and so any combination including them is no longer applicable.So Finland aren't definitely out. But if another third placed team finished in three points with a better goal difference Finland are out and therefore any combination including 3B can't happen. Which eliminates the other three "possible" ties from that combination