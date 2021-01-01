« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD  (Read 127499 times)

Quote from: him_15 on Today at 01:08:08 am
Belgium is unstoppable.

they haven't beaten anyone of note yet and a top team that tests their defence is gonna get some joy im sure, for me it will come down to whether belgium can keep the opposition away from their backline (when they play a top team, that is, i expect them to roll over mediocre outfits)
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:00:29 pm
It's head-to-head, but head-to-head incorporates goal difference (see points a and b below).  The first head-to-head check is points in the games among the tied teams, which in this case is 3 points for each team (point a below).  So then, you go to the next head-to-head check, which is goal difference in the games among the tied teams (point b below).

It's head-to-head, but head-to-head incorporates goal difference as a check if everyone got the same number of points when they played each other.  It's more of a series of logical steps than just one criteria.

https://documents.uefa.com/v/u/WVKcnryVkASzztwJjPBcIw

20.01 If two or more teams in the same group are equal on points on completion of the final tournament group stage, the following criteria are applied, in the order given, to determine their rankings:
a. higher number of points obtained in the matches played among the teams in
question;
b. superior goal difference resulting from the matches played among the teams in question;
c. higher number of goals scored in the matches played among the teams in question;
d. if, after having applied criteria a) to c), teams still have an equal ranking, criteria a) to c) are reapplied exclusively to the matches between the remaining teams to determine their final rankings. If this procedure does not lead to a decision, criteria e) to i) apply in the order given to the two or more teams still equal:
e. superior goal difference in all group matches;
f. higher number of goals scored in all group matches;
g. higher number of wins in all group matches;
h. lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received in
all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points);
i. position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings (see Article 23).

"HF all these numbers just make me want to rip a coupla lines right offa strippers ass exactly where the hypotenuse meets the right angle, ifya know what i mean hehehe  !"
signed
yours truly
some mathematician somewhere

https://youtu.be/32wDFCM7iSI

edit: not to say thats a bad post skipper, its a good post just the numbers melt my tiny brain until there's like, two games left or so  ;D 
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:51:19 am
"HF all these numbers just make me want to rip a coupla lines right offa strippers ass exactly where the hypotenuse meets the right angle, ifya know what i mean hehehe  !"
signed
yours truly
some mathematician somewhere

https://youtu.be/32wDFCM7iSI

edit: not to say thats a bad post skipper, its a good post just the numbers melt my tiny brain until there's like, two games left or so  ;D
Think you've proved your last point!
