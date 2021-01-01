« previous next »
Another head injury. Least no messing around with subbing the affected player this time around
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 06:28:34 pm
Was that Wesley Sneijder? He's changed!

Been on Amstel and Boeterkoeks since he retired by the looks of it
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 06:24:36 pm
He obviously plays different roles but need some space to run into like that. It's not like he's just run through a packed defence with two banks of four on the edge of the box

He tends to be more clinical for Holland. He snatched at chances with us, particularly last season. Remember late on at West Brom smashing a sitter well over the bar. Obviously he scored massive goals for us over the years as well, but he scored 22 goals in a Liverpool shirt in 237 games and 6 in a season behind the highest. He's scored more than that for Holland in 78 caps.

He also played within himself last season. He didn't look interested in that January-March run in particular.
Tričkovski (North Macedonia) goal disallowed for offside 9 - https://streamable.com/9fauim

North Macedonia 0 - 1 Netherlands; Memphis Depay goal on 24' - https://streamable.com/7pu3q3 & https://streamable.com/23d00t

Trajkovski (North Macedonia) hits the post 22 - https://streamable.com/w5oeea

North Macedonia 0 - 2 Netherlands; Wijnaldum goal on 51' - https://streamable.com/jvdxzy & https://streamable.com/ae2y3m & https://streamwo.com/jHtUwF8

North Macedonia 0 - 3 Netherlands; Wijnaldum goal on 58' - https://streamable.com/4sowfz & https://streamable.com/i1syds & https://streamwo.com/H5Z2AnM

Goran Pandev substituted off to guard of honour from his teammates in his last match for North Macedonia on 67' - https://streamable.com/kqx8qv
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:36:14 pm
He tends to be more clinical for Holland. He snatched at chances with us, particularly last season. Remember late on at West Brom smashing a sitter well over the bar. Obviously he scored massive goals for us over the years as well, but he scored 22 goals in a Liverpool shirt in 237 games and 6 in a season behind the highest. He's scored more than that for Holland in 78 caps.

He also played within himself last season. He didn't look interested in that January-March run in particular.

He also plays a completely different role for us than his does the national team, where he has far more license to join the attack.
No urgency form this Ukrainian side, when they only need one goal to get through. Shameful stuff.
The diving and play acting in football now has reached its ceiling for me

I cant take a bigger surge in it

Ukraine need an equaliser to stay in tournament and all they want to do is roll about
