He obviously plays different roles but need some space to run into like that. It's not like he's just run through a packed defence with two banks of four on the edge of the box



He tends to be more clinical for Holland. He snatched at chances with us, particularly last season. Remember late on at West Brom smashing a sitter well over the bar. Obviously he scored massive goals for us over the years as well, but he scored 22 goals in a Liverpool shirt in 237 games and 6 in a season behind the highest. He's scored more than that for Holland in 78 caps.He also played within himself last season. He didn't look interested in that January-March run in particular.