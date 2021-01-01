« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD  (Read 116435 times)

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,358
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8200 on: Today at 05:40:56 pm »
I think its safe to say that Italy are firmly back omn the International stage. This squad is very good.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,226
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8201 on: Today at 05:41:13 pm »
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,974
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8202 on: Today at 05:42:17 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 05:40:28 pm
Poor from Danny Ward.
poor positioning
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,462
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8203 on: Today at 05:42:44 pm »
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,358
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8204 on: Today at 05:43:05 pm »
Italy may get a few here.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,177
  • Bam!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8205 on: Today at 05:43:08 pm »
This changed Italy team is playing in the exact same Rhythm as the first 11. So impressive. Really good attacking play without being open and disorganised at the back, there isnt many teams in club football that play that way at the moment.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,180
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8206 on: Today at 05:43:13 pm »
Come on Wales
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,525
  • Legacy fan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8207 on: Today at 05:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 05:40:56 pm
I think its safe to say that Italy are firmly back omn the International stage. This squad is very good.
Imagine cruising through the first two games and then bringing a player of Verrattis quality in. So many options.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,884
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8208 on: Today at 05:46:49 pm »
A lovely classic Italian passionate celebration aswell. One of the beautiful sights in football

Nick is squirming his arse off right now
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,358
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8209 on: Today at 05:47:44 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:43:25 pm
Imagine cruising through the first two games and then bringing a player of Verrattis quality in. So many options.

This is the bench ;D

Acerbi
Barella
Castrovilli
Cristante
Di Lorenzo
Immobile
Insigne
Locatelli
Meret (G)
Raspadori
Sirigu (G)
Spinazzola
Chiellini
Florenzi
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,429
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8210 on: Today at 05:47:52 pm »
Italy are as good as in the quarter finals as well. They'll play either Austria or Ukraine in the round of 16.
Logged

Online thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,722
  • YNWA
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8211 on: Today at 05:48:17 pm »
If Italy get two more goals, Wales and Switzerland will be level on points and goal difference, so it then goes to disciplinary record and if they're still level Switzerland would finish second based on their qualification ranking.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8212 on: Today at 05:51:40 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 05:27:55 pm
Stunning goal for Shaq with his right foot.

Swiss well on top here.

Dont want to sound pedantic but thats never his right foot 😆😆
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,525
  • Legacy fan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8213 on: Today at 05:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 05:47:44 pm
This is the bench ;D

Acerbi
Barella
Castrovilli
Cristante
Di Lorenzo
Immobile
Insigne
Locatelli
Meret (G)
Raspadori
Sirigu (G)
Spinazzola
Chiellini
Florenzi

Very impressive, still not convinced theres a centre forward of elite quality but so far it hasnt mattered.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,667
  • Red since '64
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8214 on: Today at 05:52:50 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:43:25 pm
Imagine cruising through the first two games and then bringing a player of Verrattis quality in. So many options.

Made to look even better by Waless porous midfield. Wales will be fortunate to escape with a narrow defeat and gaining 2nd place in the group. We pose a genuine threat up front, but the CBs are suspect, and the quality drops off noticeably when 1st teamers are rested. Italy have become 2nd favourites and as you say, have much more quality in their squad.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,666
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8215 on: Today at 05:53:06 pm »
Some 'dark horses' Turkey have been. Utter shite. Didn't really understand where they got that tag from in the first place.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,358
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8216 on: Today at 05:54:53 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:52:17 pm
Very impressive, still not convinced theres a centre forward of elite quality but so far it hasnt mattered.

Goals coming from everywhere the sign of a good side.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,177
  • Bam!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8217 on: Today at 05:55:26 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 05:53:06 pm
Some 'dark horses' Turkey have been. Utter shite. Didn't really understand where they got that tag from in the first place.

The true Dark Horses are probably the Czech team. Could easily push on far into the tournament.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,525
  • Legacy fan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8218 on: Today at 05:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:52:50 pm
Made to look even better by Waless porous midfield. Wales will be fortunate to escape with a narrow defeat and gaining 2nd place in the group. We pose a genuine threat up front, but the CBs are suspect, and the quality drops off noticeably when 1st teamers are rested. Italy have become 2nd favourites and as you say, have much more quality in their squad.
Yeah I agree. I think overall its a poor group, like pretty much all of them apart from Group F. Wales have done well to this point but the Swiss and Turkey are really average sides.
Who are you going for as favourites Robin? France? Italy would likely play Belgium in the quarters, that would be an interesting tussle.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,358
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8219 on: Today at 05:55:56 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 05:53:06 pm
Some 'dark horses' Turkey have been. Utter shite. Didn't really understand where they got that tag from in the first place.

Yes were did that come from?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,395
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8220 on: Today at 05:57:48 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 05:53:06 pm
Some 'dark horses' Turkey have been. Utter shite. Didn't really understand where they got that tag from in the first place.

They were great in Euro qualifying and beat the Dutch in a World Cup qualifier, so they got a lot of hype leading up to this tournament.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8221 on: Today at 05:59:05 pm »
Williams been poor.
Think he needs a loan next season. Not playing much wont help his development.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8222 on: Today at 06:02:06 pm »
Acerbi on for Bonucci
Logged

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8223 on: Today at 06:02:09 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:59:05 pm
Williams been poor.
Think he needs a loan next season. Not playing much wont help his development.

He was covering two players at some of the corners. Need help on the side. Some nice involvement when Wales go forward.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,331
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8224 on: Today at 06:03:34 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:59:05 pm
Williams been poor.
Think he needs a loan next season. Not playing much wont help his development.

A bit harsh considering the circumstances that hes facing. Hes been brought in to play the in form team of the tournament.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,725
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8225 on: Today at 06:03:36 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:59:05 pm
Williams been poor.
Think he needs a loan next season. Not playing much wont help his development.

He's barely played top-flight football. How were you expecting him to be when up against Italy?
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,678
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8226 on: Today at 06:03:46 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:59:05 pm
Williams been poor.
Think he needs a loan next season. Not playing much wont help his development.

Not playing in the natural position we would play him in.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,667
  • Red since '64
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #8227 on: Today at 06:03:57 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:55:36 pm
Yeah I agree. I think overall its a poor group, like pretty much all of them apart from Group F. Wales have done well to this point but the Swiss and Turkey are really average sides.
Who are you going for as favourites Robin? France? Italy would likely play Belgium in the quarters, that would be an interesting tussle.

Well France are the current bookies favourites @7/2, but Italy have shortened to 6/1 from 10s. Ive had a small wager on Netherlands who are a generous 14/1, but I think Germany are as ever, a great tournament side, with good strength in depth and a very strong mentality. Their one weakness is lack of pace at CB.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Up
« previous next »
 