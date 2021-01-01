Nice knockers
Poor from Danny Ward.
Nice knockers
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
I think its safe to say that Italy are firmly back omn the International stage. This squad is very good.
Imagine cruising through the first two games and then bringing a player of Verrattis quality in. So many options.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
Stunning goal for Shaq with his right foot.Swiss well on top here.
This is the bench Acerbi Barella Castrovilli Cristante Di Lorenzo Immobile Insigne LocatelliMeret (G)RaspadoriSirigu (G)Spinazzola ChielliniFlorenzi
Very impressive, still not convinced theres a centre forward of elite quality but so far it hasnt mattered.
Some 'dark horses' Turkey have been. Utter shite. Didn't really understand where they got that tag from in the first place.
Made to look even better by Waless porous midfield. Wales will be fortunate to escape with a narrow defeat and gaining 2nd place in the group. We pose a genuine threat up front, but the CBs are suspect, and the quality drops off noticeably when 1st teamers are rested. Italy have become 2nd favourites and as you say, have much more quality in their squad.
Williams been poor.Think he needs a loan next season. Not playing much wont help his development.
I have no idea what Im taking about
Yeah I agree. I think overall its a poor group, like pretty much all of them apart from Group F. Wales have done well to this point but the Swiss and Turkey are really average sides. Who are you going for as favourites Robin? France? Italy would likely play Belgium in the quarters, that would be an interesting tussle.
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]