Are you surprised at how low on composure Scotland are in the final third, or where you expecting that? That's been my biggest surprise about Scotland and I include Robbo on that charge as well. I think defensively and in midfield you played some really good stuff, but that final third was quite disappointing, just very little composure when they had those chances.
Mcginn is the only player in the Scotland squad with more than 5 international goals.
It's been ages since Scotland had an attacking threat, which is why they've gone so long without qualifying for anything (Ireland at least had Robbie Keane).
Their hope will be Che Adams (and maybe Dykes) can change that. They have 2 international goals each at present though.