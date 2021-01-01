I was a bit surprised at Adams snatching the shot at the back post I have to say - thought (hoped?) he had a bit more about him than that.



That was shocking! Ok the replay it was a difficult chance and he was outside the frame of the goal but surely you have to play the percentages and just steer it back across.Pickford was sprawling so anything back across him would have been hard to react to.Good point and Scotland v Croatia with both needing to win. Dont think there will be many final games that nicely poised.