Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Croatia Vs Scotland should be a really good game though with both teams needing the win.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
I was a bit surprised at Adams snatching the shot at the back post I have to say - thought (hoped?) he had a bit more about him than that.
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 11:26:46 am
Fairly good chance the winner of the tourny comes from Group F. Italy might have something to say about that and Belgium might outscore everyone, but as an ex-bookie I would be offering short-odds on that event. And I would be laying England by the bucket-load!

#notcominghome

You can always get good odds laying England, especially on home soil.  Mainly due to the patriotic betting skewing the odds.  Same with anything Irish too.  I've made a fair amount of money over the years, opposing Murray, the England football team, and Rory Mcllroy.  :)
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 12:57:32 pm
I was a bit surprised at Adams snatching the shot at the back post I have to say - thought (hoped?) he had a bit more about him than that.

That was shocking! Ok the replay it was a difficult chance and he was outside the frame of the goal but surely you have to play the percentages and just steer it back across.Pickford was sprawling so anything back across him would have been hard to react to.

Good point and Scotland v Croatia with both needing to win. Dont think there will be many final games that nicely poised.
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 11:26:46 am
Fairly good chance the winner of the tourny comes from Group F. Italy might have something to say about that and Belgium might outscore everyone, but as an ex-bookie I would be offering short-odds on that event. And I would be laying England by the bucket-load!

#notcominghome

Put a cheeky tenner on Sweden. They haven't conceded a goal in ages.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,270
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #7126 on: Today at 01:14:47 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:09:25 pm
That was shocking! Ok the replay it was a difficult chance and he was outside the frame of the goal but surely you have to play the percentages and just steer it back across.Pickford was sprawling so anything back across him would have been hard to react to.

Good point and Scotland v Croatia with both needing to win. Dont think there will be many final games that nicely poised.

Absolutely, just control it back over and see where it goes.
Eric Abidal in the studio. What a legend.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:14:10 pm


Now THATS a team.

England are fucking pathetic, it engorges me. I love it.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:54:32 pm
Are you surprised at how low on composure Scotland are in the final third, or where you expecting that? That's been my biggest surprise about Scotland and I include Robbo on that charge as well. I think defensively and in midfield you played some really good stuff, but that final third was quite disappointing, just very little composure when they had those chances.

Mcginn is the only player in the Scotland squad with more than 5 international goals.

It's been ages since Scotland had an attacking threat, which is why they've gone so long without qualifying for anything (Ireland at least had Robbie Keane).

Their hope will be Che Adams (and maybe Dykes) can change that. They have 2 international goals each at present though.
I see England players have turned the bottle-o-meter up to 12 this time

Really outdid themselves last night on that score

Sterling hiding behind defenders
Le jour de gloire est arrivé!
Looking forward to Jenas telling Mbappe how to play football.
Hungary putting in a strong bid for the worst anthem here.
This Hungary anthem still needs to grow on me. Haven't heard it enough to make a judgement
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 01:56:56 pm
Hungary putting in a strong bid for the worst anthem here.

Worst anthem, badly sung. :D
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:55:33 pm
Looking forward to Jenas telling Mbappe how to play football.

Wonder if he's been admonished for arguing with a bookie last week? I would hope so.
Afternoon all,

Real chance that Germany exit today - can't see anything but a comfortable French win and a sizeable Portuguese one.
Proper kits at last.
Dignes name is so out of place in that France line-up  ;D
Actually loving it that the tournament is being played all over Europe.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:06:52 pm
Dignes name is so out of place in that France line-up  ;D

Best Left Back in the world you know.  ::)
FINALLY! Could have booked a couple French players already.
Offside anyway but shocking from Griezzman.
Has to bury that anyway.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:06:52 pm
Dignes name is so out of place in that France line-up  ;D

Hes one of the better left backs in the league, amazed he still plays for the Bitters to be honest
I swear for the last number of years Benzema has worn that cast on his hand, wth?
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:14:58 pm
I swear for the last number of years Benzema has worn that cast on his hand, wth?

Hes got a Barca and tattoo under there. Bit like Carragher and his long sleeve shirts.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:14:58 pm
I swear for the last number of years Benzema has worn that cast on his hand, wth?

When he got injured and came back with the bandage he entered one of his best scoring runs of his career. So for luck i think.
sell him!
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 02:07:02 pm
Actually loving it that the tournament is being played all over Europe.
Seen a few people say this. Can't say I agree. I always love it when a host nation gives a tournament it's own unique atmosphere. Germany in 2006 stands out as a really warm and jubilant few weeks. South Africa 2010 was infuriating with the vuvuzelas but even that was distinctive and memorable. Then you have stories when the host nation excels beyond their expectations, like Russia in 2018.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:14:58 pm
I swear for the last number of years Benzema has worn that cast on his hand, wth?
Superstition probably. Probably scored a few with it and never looked back. Suarez and Vardy have done similar I think?
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:57:44 pm
Worst anthem, badly sung. :D
Other countries mostly use marches as anthems, we have this requiem. I think it has something to do with our overall pessimism.
Quote from: S on Today at 02:17:13 pm
Seen a few people say this. Can't say I agree. I always love it when a host nation gives a tournament it's own unique atmosphere. Germany in 2006 stands out as a really warm and jubilant few weeks. South Africa 2010 was infuriating with the vuvuzelas but even that was distinctive and memorable. Then you have stories when the host nation excels beyond their expectations, like Russia in 2018.

Plus it distorts it in terms of teams in each group getting the home advantage and others having to travel all over the place. You can see the likes of Italy and Holland have really benefited but then will lose the momentum of the crowd once the knockouts arrive.
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 02:07:02 pm
Actually loving it that the tournament is being played all over Europe.

If each group was allocated a specific country then I wouldn't disagree too much, but when the likes of Belgium have to travel to Russia, then Denmark, then back to Russia in the space of a week, it's a bit ridiculous 
Szalai's done. Gulasci now captain
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:27:29 pm
If each group was allocated a specific country then I wouldn't disagree too much, but when the likes of Belgium have to travel to Russia, then Denmark, then back to Russia in the space of a week, it's a bit ridiculous 

The Home advantage is a bit lobsided too.
Great play from mbappe  benzema should do better there.
Oh Benzema
