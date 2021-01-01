Fairly good chance the winner of the tourny comes from Group F. Italy might have something to say about that and Belgium might outscore everyone, but as an ex-bookie I would be offering short-odds on that event. And I would be laying England by the bucket-load!



#notcominghome



You can always get good odds laying England, especially on home soil. Mainly due to the patriotic betting skewing the odds. Same with anything Irish too. I've made a fair amount of money over the years, opposing Murray, the England football team, and Rory Mcllroy.