Croatia Vs Scotland should be a really good game though with both teams needing the win.
I was a bit surprised at Adams snatching the shot at the back post I have to say - thought (hoped?) he had a bit more about him than that.
Fairly good chance the winner of the tourny comes from Group F. Italy might have something to say about that and Belgium might outscore everyone, but as an ex-bookie I would be offering short-odds on that event. And I would be laying England by the bucket-load!

You can always get good odds laying England, especially on home soil.  Mainly due to the patriotic betting skewing the odds.  Same with anything Irish too.  I've made a fair amount of money over the years, opposing Murray, the England football team, and Rory Mcllroy.  :)
