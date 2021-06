I think the rest of Europe would have been encouraged by that display last night - if they had the patience to sit through it all. It was a horrible advert for British football and showed how strong the pull of the past is, despite all the technical and tactical improvements that have happened in the last decade or so. Towards the end it looked more like the Eton Wall game than footy, with loads of English and Scots players piled on top of each other and the ball nowhere to be seen. It's probably unfair to say the Scots dragged the English down to their level, though in one sense that's what happened and may indeed have been the Scottish plan. Fair play to them. They got their point. What good it will do them in the long run who knows? Their centre forward? Jesus. The absolute epitome of a pub player. That Kane was hardly any better speaks volumes about the hype surrounding him.



It was a shame that the best two players on the pitch largely cancelled each other out. Foden is some talent. He wasn't plugged into the rest of his team, but you could see why he's such a pivotal player for Guardiola. A brilliant footballer already. But he couldn't quite liberate himself from the attentions of Andy Robertson. It was Foden's rotten luck to come up against the best full back of the tournament - quick, decisive, intuitive in his movement and an attacking force to boot.



Talking of full backs. Reece James was dreadful. Ponderous on the ball, slow to turn and lacking any creativity. And without Azipilicueta behind him quite easy to attack too.