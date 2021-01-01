« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD  (Read 98755 times)

scatman

  Legacy Fan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7040 on: Today at 12:54:02 am
Scotland missed an opportunity to win, yet their fans are happy. England are probably through, their fans are not happy. Scotland can beat Croatia though, hopefully they do, and it'll inspire some kids up there as the current crop are nothing on players from years gone by (bar the magnificent Robertson)
S

  Legacy Fan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7041 on: Today at 12:56:00 am
Went out for the game tonight. Watching an England game with England fans is bleak. It was genuinely a depressing experience. Henderson aside I cant get behind these players and every time I go out to watch a game Im reminded I cant get on board with the fans either. I really cant wait for them to get knocked out.
WEST HAM PAUL

  Legacy Fan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7042 on: Today at 01:23:36 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 11:32:03 pm
but that's why I really don't care about England these
I mean I know most Engerland fans have no idea what it takes to win a tournament (and how you do it is largely irrelevant) because most of them are Spurs and West Ham fans,


Not sure where you get that from about West Ham & Tottenham fans

You can clearly see most flags at games are from lower league clubs
mattD

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7043 on: Today at 01:35:05 am
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:54:02 am
Scotland missed an opportunity to win, yet their fans are happy. England are probably through, their fans are not happy. Scotland can beat Croatia though, hopefully they do, and it'll inspire some kids up there as the current crop are nothing on players from years gone by (bar the magnificent Robertson)

The current crop of Scots might not be a patch on years gone by, but compare it to the last 15-20 years and they look like Brazil.
4pool

  Legacy Fan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7044 on: Today at 02:31:19 am
I see Southgate is managing Middlesboro to relegation.  :P
Armand9

  Legacy Fan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7045 on: Today at 02:56:02 am
just finished watching the england game, first half decent dogged derby stuff, second half fucking dire - scotland game managed it well for a point, england were dogshite

subs wise, there's lots of options you could pick to spice it up and i dont have a problem with the players southgate went to, but... what were the tactics, the instructions? cos basically nothing changed, ie he was clearly happy with a point as well, regardless of what he might say after the game. anyone watching that wouldn't say england were really going for it, not a chance. all very safe as you go

now in his defence, it's tournament footy, what england didn't want there was to lose and in that regard mission accomplished

but if we come out of the group stages and play like that in the knockout stages, kick the fucker out before the world cup rolls around

southgate is way too safe a manager, i'm trying to wrack my brain for a top class manager that played it safe and i guess maureen and clough fall in that bracket but meh, they had tactical nouse, i dont feel southgate has it
Flaccido Dongingo

  Legacy Fan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7046 on: Today at 05:26:29 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 02:56:02 am
just finished watching the england game, first half decent dogged derby stuff, second half fucking dire - scotland game managed it well for a point, england were dogshite

subs wise, there's lots of options you could pick to spice it up and i dont have a problem with the players southgate went to, but... what were the tactics, the instructions? cos basically nothing changed, ie he was clearly happy with a point as well, regardless of what he might say after the game. anyone watching that wouldn't say england were really going for it, not a chance. all very safe as you go

now in his defence, it's tournament footy, what england didn't want there was to lose and in that regard mission accomplished

but if we come out of the group stages and play like that in the knockout stages, kick the fucker out before the world cup rolls around

southgate is way too safe a manager, i'm trying to wrack my brain for a top class manager that played it safe and i guess maureen and clough fall in that bracket but meh, they had tactical nouse, i dont feel southgate has it
Clough was actually the man manager/motivator, and Peter Taylor was the tactical mind.
Riquende

  Legacy Fan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7047 on: Today at 06:42:40 am
I used to have the issue of not being able to bring myself to support England over cheering for direct rival players, but a combination of the squad being pulled from different clubs these days and also my own reduced interest in following football week in week out means I've barely heard of some of them and couldn't tell you where they played.

But my god, the media feeding frenzy over England is still enough to put me right off. You've either got journalists championing pet players (either due to being fanboys or just skillful agents) to get a chance, or endless debates over stalwarts like Kane and how you get the best out of him (but they'd all link arms and call Southgate crazy if he dropped him).
Sheik_Yerbouti

  Legacy Fan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #7048 on: Today at 06:49:51 am
Well in Robbo and Scotland.

Southgate really is a clueless idiot, i guess it makes sense they appointed him because the people in charge at the FA are equally clueless. England manager for almost five years and still havent managed to put a system in place apart from being absolutely shit.
