just finished watching the england game, first half decent dogged derby stuff, second half fucking dire - scotland game managed it well for a point, england were dogshite



subs wise, there's lots of options you could pick to spice it up and i dont have a problem with the players southgate went to, but... what were the tactics, the instructions? cos basically nothing changed, ie he was clearly happy with a point as well, regardless of what he might say after the game. anyone watching that wouldn't say england were really going for it, not a chance. all very safe as you go



now in his defence, it's tournament footy, what england didn't want there was to lose and in that regard mission accomplished



but if we come out of the group stages and play like that in the knockout stages, kick the fucker out before the world cup rolls around



southgate is way too safe a manager, i'm trying to wrack my brain for a top class manager that played it safe and i guess maureen and clough fall in that bracket but meh, they had tactical nouse, i dont feel southgate has it