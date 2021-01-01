« previous next »
Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5560 on: Today at 03:30:08 pm
Nice to see that they have brought in a South American ref for these Euros. He has done a good job so far too.
Ray K

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5561 on: Today at 03:32:54 pm
If I was the Ukrainian keeper when I get back in the dressing room I start punching the guys on the left of the D. The guys on the right would probably join in.

Red Cactii

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5562 on: Today at 03:35:25 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:30:08 pm
Nice to see that they have brought in a South American ref for these Euros. He has done a good job so far too.

His spotting on that dive was my favourite, after sprinting half of the pitch.

This has been an entertaining game, keepers have stopped some absolute worldies.
Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5563 on: Today at 03:38:22 pm
Penalty check for hand ball.

Peno given.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5564 on: Today at 03:38:24 pm
Pen check
Oskar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5565 on: Today at 03:38:46 pm
Think this will be given...
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5566 on: Today at 03:39:14 pm
Penalty given
Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5567 on: Today at 03:39:55 pm
He had his arm up, so that is right I think? I am so confused with the hand ball rules now.

Mark Clatterburg chatting shite on ESPN isnt helping.
Liv4-3lee

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5568 on: Today at 03:40:19 pm
Another one missed.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5569 on: Today at 03:40:22 pm
Saved
Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5570 on: Today at 03:40:26 pm
wow, another save, what is with penos in this tournament!
Red Cactii

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5571 on: Today at 03:40:45 pm
Awful penalty, well saved
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5572 on: Today at 03:41:18 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:39:55 pm
He had his arm up, so that is right I think? I am so confused with the hand ball rules now.

His arm is clearly stretched over his head. No real complaints there
jedimaster

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5573 on: Today at 03:41:36 pm
So he was supposed to let the ball hit him in the face? Never a penalty.

What's that now, 4 penalties and 4 saves/misses in this tournament?
Samie

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5574 on: Today at 03:41:45 pm
That was a shite pen.
oojason

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5575 on: Today at 03:42:09 pm

Stole Dimitrievski (North Macedonia) penalty save against Ukraine on 84' - https://streamwo.com/0lFzx4s & https://streamwo.com/BUncBO0 & https://www.clippituser.tv/c/zpreer

Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5576 on: Today at 03:43:54 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:41:18 pm
His arm is clearly stretched over his head. No real complaints there

thats what I thought, no idea why Mark Clattenburg, and then the commentator who is just following his opinion rather than give his own, are saying its not.

He raised his arm up and outward.
 
Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5577 on: Today at 03:44:38 pm
Quote from: jedimaster on Today at 03:41:36 pm
So he was supposed to let the ball hit him in the face? Never a penalty.

What's that now, 4 penalties and 4 saves/misses in this tournament?

Penaldo scored
Red Cactii

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5578 on: Today at 03:44:48 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:40:26 pm
wow, another save, what is with penos in this tournament!

Isnt there a theory out there about left footed players having a higher chance of failing to score a penalty? First Bale and now Malinovskiy have failed...
Samie

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5579 on: Today at 03:45:27 pm
gjr1

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5580 on: Today at 03:45:31 pm
Quote from: jedimaster on Today at 03:41:36 pm
So he was supposed to let the ball hit him in the face? Never a penalty.

What's that now, 4 penalties and 4 saves/misses in this tournament?

Totally agree. Natural instinct IMO
Samie

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5581 on: Today at 03:47:07 pm
Gerry Attrick

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5582 on: Today at 04:04:46 pm
Both North Macedonia games have been really watchable. Think this has been the most fun group so far.
Samie

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5583 on: Today at 04:06:13 pm
Surely the Danes can find someone better than Braitwaite?  ;D
elsewhere

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5584 on: Today at 04:14:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:06:13 pm
Surely the Danes can find someone better than Braitwaite?  ;D
dont waite and hold your Braith.
sinnermichael

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5585 on: Today at 04:16:30 pm
Souness' ITV debut now, meaning Pogba will be trending within 5 minutes due to moaning United fans.
Logged

Drinks Sangria

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5586 on: Today at 04:21:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:06:13 pm
Surely the Danes can find someone better than Braitwaite?  ;D
Didn't call up Ebbe Sand or John Dahl Tommasson. Bizarre.
skipper757

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5587 on: Today at 04:26:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:06:13 pm
Surely the Danes can find someone better than Braitwaite?  ;D

Kasper Dohlberg hasn't looked like he's kicked on much since his Ajax days.
Ray K

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5588 on: Today at 04:45:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:06:13 pm
Surely the Danes can find someone better than Braitwaite?  ;D
I mean, fucking Barcelona decided he was good enough (and let Suarez leave) so I can't see Denmark turning up their noses at him.
Samie

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5589 on: Today at 04:47:16 pm
Dohlberg looked good a couple years back, should play. Or as DS said bring back Tomasson!
