Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD

KevLFC

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5480 on: Yesterday at 10:27:30 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:12:16 pm
You can add Austria, Poland and Denmark to that list. Never seem to make it out the group stage.

Denmark have reached the knockout stages a few times, Austria have not qualified much in recent times though
skipper757

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5481 on: Yesterday at 10:29:49 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:24:13 pm
Given the format, I reckon Denmark would have had a decent chance to reach the semi-final had Eriksen not nearly died. Taylor gave them nothing in the first 40 mins of that match. Like a lot of these mid-tier nations the problem is they lack a quality striker. Even then that's often not enough when you're surrounded by subpar players (Poland)

Yep, lack of efficiency upfront from these mid-tier countries.  Can spring an upset here and there but asking a lot of them to win multiple knock-out games against higher-quality opponents.  Need to grind out results but if you don't take your chances, it's going to be too hard to run through the tournament.

But a quarter-final or semi-final appearance in this format is definitely possible depending on how the draw goes.
Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5482 on: Yesterday at 10:38:56 pm
Quote from: J_Kopite on Yesterday at 10:05:46 pm
Can someone, anyone, tell me what Sweden and Switzerland bring to the tournaments they always qualify for but never inspire in? Balkan nationalism aside obviously.

A warning to not let Roy Hodgson set your nation's footballing identity. From Neuchatel Xamax to Malmo.
Morgana

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5483 on: Yesterday at 10:42:49 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:22:15 pm
As if footballers go to play for England with a grudge? If England won on pens or to that affect then don't be surprised if he was there celebrating and hugging him. Van Dijk got injured by a shocking challenge but players move on.
:mooncat
Lastrador

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5484 on: Yesterday at 10:43:45 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:24:13 pm
Given the format, I reckon Denmark would have had a decent chance to reach the semi-final had Eriksen not nearly died. Taylor gave them nothing in the first 40 mins of that match. Like a lot of these mid-tier nations the problem is they lack a quality striker. Even then that's often not enough when you're surrounded by subpar players (Poland)
Yeah, Poland is in a bit of a weird spot, because I think they got decent quality on midfield with Zielinski and Klich, but Lewandowski isn't the type of strikers to be making diagonal runs for through balls. He's way better being feed balls from wide positions, and there Poland are absolute shit. Btw, I'm not saying Lewandowski is a fraud or anything, but for a player with his reputation and goalscoring record he's surprisingly easy to nullify, not just for Poland knockout Champions League matches.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5485 on: Yesterday at 10:43:53 pm
Quote from: J_Kopite on Yesterday at 10:05:46 pm
Can someone, anyone, tell me what Sweden and Switzerland bring to the tournaments they always qualify for but never inspire in? Balkan nationalism aside obviously.
What, indeed do England bring?
Elzar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5486 on: Yesterday at 11:17:56 pm
They should just create some kind of league format where they same 8 teams qualify every time. Get rid of all the shite that qualify all the time and add nothing. A super league or something.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5487 on: Yesterday at 11:19:44 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:43:53 pm
What, indeed do England bring?

Garden furniture.
Classycara

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5488 on: Yesterday at 11:34:33 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:43:53 pm
What, indeed do England bring?
Fascists and fights in city centres, usually.
HeartAndSoul

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5489 on: Yesterday at 11:35:37 pm
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 09:48:58 pm
Swiss been very poor ..I think we should just sell shaqiri.

Was hoping hed score a couple of long rangers which would bring in a bit more interest in him and maybe wed have got a couple more million for him
Lastrador

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5490 on: Yesterday at 11:55:11 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:17:56 pm
They should just create some kind of league format where they same 8 teams qualify every time. Get rid of all the shite that qualify all the time and add nothing. A super league or something.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5491 on: Yesterday at 11:58:35 pm
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Yesterday at 06:48:01 pm
I shit you not....the missus has just sat down, grabbed her knitting and seriously asked why Mo Farah isn't playing for England?

With great patience and affection, I explained...

1/ This is "Wales" my pet.

2/ Mo Farah is a distance runner, NOT a footballer.

Her needles are now clacking away, and there's the slight hint of residual, ruddy faced embarrassment.

Bless her!!

 :D
Definitely my favourite post in this thread so far.
jckliew

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #5492 on: Today at 01:11:16 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:43:53 pm
What, indeed do England bring?

The knee.
