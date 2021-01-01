« previous next »
Was Joachim Low caught sniffing his ballbag sweat again?
Germany looked utterly toothless
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:28:46 pm
I think we should do a top ten of the best anthems, it will be argued over as much as game.  ;D
Of the teams in this tournament my top ten would be:

1. Russia
2. Wales
3. France
4. Italy
5. Portugal
6. Germany
7. Finland
8. Turkey
9. Scotland
10. Belgium

But everything from 7-10 could change depending on mood
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:29:40 pm
Was Joachim Low caught sniffing his ballbag sweat again?

Find someone who loves you the way Joachim Low loves his balls
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:02:57 pm
Can is such a composed player, a leader. You could see his teammates looking for him at the end because he was so calm and smooth.

Surprised he isnt their captain yet. Been predicted for a while, I think.
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 10:45:58 pm
Find someone who loves you the way Joachim Low loves his balls
Doesnt he usually aim for the posterior perfume?
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 10:51:07 pm
Doesnt he usually aim for the posterior perfume?

Looks like he's switched his routine up a bit
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:29:40 pm
Was Joachim Low caught sniffing his ballbag sweat again?

probably had his face mask shoved down his jocks during the game.
Well this thread has hit a new and unpleasant Low
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:11:50 pm
Well this thread has hit a new and unpleasant Low

You've got to be Joachim. This is just the beginning.
Not seen anything to change my opinion before the tournament; France, Portugal and Italy the three best sides, with Belgium just behind.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:14:13 pm
Tomorrows Fixtures:

Finland vs Russia

Turkey vs Wales

Italy vs Switzerland

Because Im a child Im really hoping for a Hungary - Turkey fixture.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:42:42 pm
Not seen anything to change my opinion before the tournament; France, Portugal and Italy the three best sides, with Belgium just behind.

Agree with that except I'd swap Italy for Belgium. On paper they're a much better side than the Italians. Whether or not that'll mean something will yet to be determined though.
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:28:46 pm
I think we should do a top ten of the best anthems, it will be argued over as much as game.  ;D

Still firmly in the England camp.

Short is beautiful in pre game anthems. Got an entire lifetime of every single time a Canadian team plays an American team in basketball hockey football soccer or baseball they play BOTH anthems and its always the singers first and only shot at glory and they milk those bastards. Soooo many times they milk those bastards ive heard every vowel that could ever be ridiculously extended stretched way past the breaking point infinity times. Plus im not even american its a boot-licking tragedy how many times ive heard that anthem unnecessarily in my life how many vowel extended lifetime glory high note seeking rockets have red glared at me i shudder to think.

Its a highlight every year in the FA cup final they play the anthem for the first last and only time all year, I assume becouse the queen has tickets and might technically show up, and that s.o.b is over in a heartbeat "Queens great yeah we love her GAME ON!"

Never look down on that lovely lovely anthem. So short. Shes a beauty. 

Although musically speaking i remember when Boris Yeltsin was standing on tanks and nobody knew who had the Nukes in hand in Russia for a few days i put my speakers on the balcony at midnight one night in the thick of it and played the Soviet anthem (from a videotaped hockey game) and then the 1812 overture (on record) at full blast. No one complained. So yeah that ones good.

How over rated is Harvetz?

Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 06:21:43 pm
None of the Portuguese players have been great, but Fernandes has been especially bad.
Does this include our Diogo?
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:18:19 am
How over rated is Harvetz?

I think the problem is Havertz is you have to build the system around him. Leverkusen did this. He's best in that Michael Ballack no. 10 role sitting just behind the main striker. I thought they were going to line-up tonight with Müller and Gnabry out wide with the former given license to drift and Havertz in sort of a false 9 role. In retrospect, they probably would have been better tonight putting Müller in a false 9 role and having Gnabry and Sane in the wider areas with Müller carving space for them both.  But at the end of the day, they don't have a number nine and they've moved away from the quicker movement that helped them win the World Cup in favour of slow possession football with minimal penetration.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:26:10 am
I think the problem is Havertz is you have to build the system around him. Leverkusen did this. He's best in that Michael Ballack no. 10 role sitting just behind the main striker. I thought they were going to line-up tonight with Müller and Gnabry out wide with the former given license to drift and Havertz in sort of a false 9 role. In retrospect, they probably would have been better tonight putting Müller in a false 9 role and having Gnabry and Sane in the wider areas with Müller carving space for them both.  But at the end of the day, they don't have a number nine and they've moved away from the quicker movement that helped them win the World Cup in favour of slow possession football with minimal penetration.

Playing Gnabry and Sane out wide with Muller as the striker would be better than the shite they did today.

Alot of the teams naturally look like they just need more minutes on the pitch together.
Lots of wayward passing and players not on the same wavelength

France, Germany, Portugal, England to name a few

The ones that get partnerships on the pitch going quicker and keep it together mentally in face of pressure will do well..as with every major tournament. The minnows usually have the mentality in the bag and that makes up for gulf in class at times, not seen too many upsets yet but hopefully will see some as its always fun
Haven't seen many of the games but enjoying so far, have always liked the big international tournaments...just not everything that leads upto it

I think the second round of games will be interesting, particularly looking forward to Germany v Portugal...also Turkey v Wales and Croatia vs Czech I think will be interesting
Turkey v Wales should be great. Wales have to go for it with Italy waiting in the last game. Turkey could really do with the win too so will hopefully open up a lot more than they did against Italy. Will probably be a stinker now!

Good luck Wales.
Pity we don't have the mouthwatering prospect of TAA directly up against Robbo, I'm sure that would have provided some comedy gold too.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:55:39 am
Pity we don't have the mouthwatering prospect of TAA directly up against Robbo, I'm sure that would have provided some comedy gold too.

That'd be like De Niro up against Pacino in Heat.
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 08:45:17 am
Alot of the teams naturally look like they just need more minutes on the pitch together.
Lots of wayward passing and players not on the same wavelength

France, Germany, Portugal, England to name a few

The ones that get partnerships on the pitch going quicker and keep it together mentally in face of pressure will do well..as with every major tournament. The minnows usually have the mentality in the bag and that makes up for gulf in class at times, not seen too many upsets yet but hopefully will see some as its always fun
Haven't seen many of the games but enjoying so far, have always liked the big international tournaments...just not everything that leads upto it

I think the second round of games will be interesting, particularly looking forward to Germany v Portugal...also Turkey v Wales and Croatia vs Czech I think will be interesting

Yes, the tournament was pretty much rushed straight after the domestic season with not much in the way of preparation. A lot of the opening games were like pre-tournament friendlies due to lack of rhythm.

Normally in these tournaments teams settle in a base 2 or 3 weeks before the tournament and get 2 or 3 friendlies in and are more prepared.

It's a big advantage for England to get to pretty much play at Wembley/stay in London for the whole tournament.
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:43:49 pm
Mbappe disallowed goal for offside on 66 - https://streamable.com/4zq01j

Just poppng in to say this was a sweet finish. Can't wait to see him in our starting XI!   ;D
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:36:33 pm
Of the teams in this tournament my top ten would be:

1. Russia
2. Wales
3. France
4. Italy
5. Portugal
6. Germany
7. Finland
8. Turkey
9. Scotland
10. Belgium

But everything from 7-10 could change depending on mood
1 Portugal
2 France

There's mine
1 Wales
2 France
3 Finland
4 Italy
5 Russia
6 Germany
7 Portugal
8 Turkey
9 Belgium
10 Ukraine.
