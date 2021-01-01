Alot of the teams naturally look like they just need more minutes on the pitch together.
Lots of wayward passing and players not on the same wavelength
France, Germany, Portugal, England to name a few
The ones that get partnerships on the pitch going quicker and keep it together mentally in face of pressure will do well..as with every major tournament. The minnows usually have the mentality in the bag and that makes up for gulf in class at times, not seen too many upsets yet but hopefully will see some as its always fun
Haven't seen many of the games but enjoying so far, have always liked the big international tournaments...just not everything that leads upto it
I think the second round of games will be interesting, particularly looking forward to Germany v Portugal...also Turkey v Wales and Croatia vs Czech I think will be interesting