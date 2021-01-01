I think we should do a top ten of the best anthems, it will be argued over as much as game.



Still firmly in the England camp.Short is beautiful in pre game anthems. Got an entire lifetime of every single time a Canadian team plays an American team in basketball hockey football soccer or baseball they play BOTH anthems and its always the singers first and only shot at glory and they milk those bastards. Soooo many times they milk those bastards ive heard every vowel that could ever be ridiculously extended stretched way past the breaking point infinity times. Plus im not even american its a boot-licking tragedy how many times ive heard that anthem unnecessarily in my life how many vowel extended lifetime glory high note seeking rockets have red glared at me i shudder to think.Its a highlight every year in the FA cup final they play the anthem for the first last and only time all year, I assume becouse the queen has tickets and might technically show up, and that s.o.b is over in a heartbeat "Queens great yeah we love her GAME ON!"Never look down on that lovely lovely anthem. So short. Shes a beauty.Although musically speaking i remember when Boris Yeltsin was standing on tanks and nobody knew who had the Nukes in hand in Russia for a few days i put my speakers on the balcony at midnight one night in the thick of it and played the Soviet anthem (from a videotaped hockey game) and then the 1812 overture (on record) at full blast. No one complained. So yeah that ones good.