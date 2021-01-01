« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 100 101 102 103 104 [105] 106   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD  (Read 61144 times)

Online BigJimFinn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4160 on: Today at 07:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:12:37 pm
Yes they did, all had to be vaccinated. And the away fans had to show a clear test result. Different countries will have different points as to when they feel comfortable to allow full stadiums.
Sure. For countries ruled by fascist dictators populist strongmen anti-science assholes like Orban and Bolsonaro, that point tends to be pretty low.
I guess that when you have spent a shitload of public funds to build a monument for your greatness, you want to see it full of worshippers.

UPDATE (from the Guardian):
In other news, Brazil’s ministry of health said on Monday that 31 players and delegation members had tested positive for Covid-19 by Sunday, the first day of the 10-nation tournament. The news comes amid widespread criticism of Conmebol’s decision to move the tournament to Brazil at short notice.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:30:52 pm by BigJimFinn »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,099
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4161 on: Today at 07:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:11:51 pm
Seema Jaswal > Mark Pugatch.

Well Duh!
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,331
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4162 on: Today at 07:28:38 pm »
Quote from: BigJimFinn on Today at 07:24:26 pm
Sure. For countries ruled by fascist dictators populist strongmen anti-science assholes like Orban and Bolsonaro, that point tends to be pretty low.
I guess that when you have spent a shitload of public funds to build a monument for your greatness, you want to see it full of of worshippers.
I don't disagree with you. Governments of that 'type' will always be among the first to take risks etc. Orban seems quite a fatalist as well as the other F word
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,573
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4163 on: Today at 07:29:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:01:50 pm
More interesting would be how come they are allowed a full stadium? I don't believe for one minute that they don't have a covid problem.

The point I was trying to make before I got everything muxed ip.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,359
  • The first five yards........
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4164 on: Today at 07:30:18 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 07:17:38 pm
Unless I'm missing something, what's wrong with that? (Not doubting that he's a terrible right wing twat like)

I'm not surprised Orban is claiming everything is fine and dandy in Hungary. He has a track record of peddling utter bullshit. I'm just surprised UEFA believed him.

On second thoughts....
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4165 on: Today at 07:32:21 pm »
France v Germany next should be tasty)
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,758
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4166 on: Today at 07:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:28:21 pm
Well Duh!

I mean she's a better presenter than him and should be getting this prime time slot.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4167 on: Today at 07:34:53 pm »
If you took a drink for every time ITV or BBC mention Euro 96, you'd be an alcoholic.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,343
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4168 on: Today at 07:36:21 pm »
On paper that France team should dismantle Germany but you never know. It should be a good game.
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,969
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4169 on: Today at 07:39:31 pm »
I'm afraid Germany might be in for a spanking here.  :o
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,575
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4170 on: Today at 07:42:43 pm »
I don't even think that France team is all that really. Mbappe is the game winner, getting Benzema back is nice, Griezmann always performs for them, Kante is great

International wise it's top.tier and they've got the experience but it's nothing compared to say the Spain team that won multiple tournaments
« Last Edit: Today at 07:48:27 pm by B0151? »
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,126
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4171 on: Today at 07:44:11 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:28:38 pm
I don't disagree with you. Governments of that 'type' will always be among the first to take risks etc. Orban seems quite a fatalist as well as the other F word

Fucknugget?
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,555
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4172 on: Today at 07:47:05 pm »

Hungary 0 - 1 Portugal; Raphael Guerreiro goal on 84' - https://streamable.com/1x3aln & https://streamable.com/9gme9m

Hungary 0 - 2 Portugal; Ronaldo goal (penalty) on 87' - https://streamable.com/wzgoqh & https://streamwo.com/306lLdj

Hungary 0 - 3 Portugal; Ronaldo goal on 90+2' - https://streamable.com/wfi8v5 & https://streamable.com/cbfuia


ITV Sport & BBC Sport both doing a 'Ronaldo wankathon' videos for those that enjoy that type of thing (warning: includes Neville waxing lyrical into a frnezy)
« Last Edit: Today at 07:50:02 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,988
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4173 on: Today at 07:47:51 pm »
Jota was incredible. He managed to be a huge threat with his runs in behind but also terrible with his passing.
Logged

Online johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4174 on: Today at 07:49:43 pm »
Sane and Werner .don't start 🤔.
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,969
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4175 on: Today at 07:50:48 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 07:34:53 pm
If you took a drink for every time ITV or BBC mention Euro 96, you'd be an alcoholic.
So weird that this is England's best highlight when they have world cup winners like Vieira and Frabregas in the studio. We must seem so pathetic to these foreign players.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,555
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4176 on: Today at 07:51:10 pm »

France XI: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez, Kante, Rabiot, Pogba, Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappe.

Germany XI: Neuer, Rudiger, Hummels, Ginter, Gosens, Kroos, Gundogan, Kimmich, Muller, Havertz, Gnabry.
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,906
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4177 on: Today at 07:51:19 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 07:49:43 pm
Sane and Werner .don't start 🤔.

Not really surprising, particularly the latter
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,737
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4178 on: Today at 07:54:19 pm »
Reading the comments here and just continually surprised by the posts as if all of these teams and players should be firing on all cylinders instead of just trying to grind a way through this tournament.  Every game has basically had no pressing and very little transition play.  There just aren't the legs for much more here.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,486
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4179 on: Today at 07:55:37 pm »
Shit to see a packed stadium then go to 20,000 or whatever it is! Better than nothing though.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,331
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4180 on: Today at 07:55:39 pm »
Marchons, marchons!
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,223
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4181 on: Today at 07:55:43 pm »
Two good anthems tonight.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,331
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4182 on: Today at 07:56:22 pm »
Jurgen, Jurgen uber alles
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,118
  • Bam!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4183 on: Today at 07:57:12 pm »
Gundogan, Gosens and Rabiot for those wondering who the 3 of the 22 were that hadnt won the CL or WC.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,331
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4184 on: Today at 07:57:17 pm »
Two fantastic anthems. Top Ten easily
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,223
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4185 on: Today at 07:58:07 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:57:12 pm
Gundogan, Gosens and Rabiot for those wondering who the 3 of the 22 were that hadnt won the CL or WC.

I had Gundogan and Rabiot. Couldnt figure out the third.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,486
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4186 on: Today at 07:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:57:17 pm
Two fantastic anthems. Top Ten easily

Nothing is topping Brazil.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4187 on: Today at 07:58:52 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:51:19 pm
Not really surprising, particularly the latter
yeah suppose
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,969
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4188 on: Today at 08:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:57:17 pm
Two fantastic anthems. Top Ten easily
Definitely. Hopefully the game lives up to the anthems... MBappe standing next to Havertz there... Levels.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,343
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4189 on: Today at 08:00:31 pm »
Kroos, Gundogan and Hummels. Combined speed is less than the cruising speed of the Titanic.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,799
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4190 on: Today at 08:01:09 pm »
Hopefully the commentator will tell us if these players have won anything before.
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,969
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4191 on: Today at 08:02:06 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:58:13 pm
Nothing is topping Brazil.
Fratelli d'Italia for me. And the way they belt it out like they're about to go to war and saving their lives depend on how well they sing it.  ;D
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,623
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4192 on: Today at 08:02:10 pm »
France kit is nice. Didnt think Nike had a good one in them
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,717
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4193 on: Today at 08:02:31 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:58:13 pm
Nothing is topping Brazil.

Being a Senna fan I should have remembered the Brazilian anthem, that is a good one.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,343
  • SPQR
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4194 on: Today at 08:03:13 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:58:13 pm
Nothing is topping Brazil.

Russia. Especially if you throw in the old Soviet lyrics.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,286
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4195 on: Today at 08:04:21 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:58:13 pm
Nothing is topping Brazil.

The 7-1 in 2014 was even funnier because of how over the top the anthem became as the tournament went on ;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,906
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4196 on: Today at 08:07:00 pm »
Not a yellow for me
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,717
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4197 on: Today at 08:07:14 pm »
Germany dont look right in a all white kit.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,623
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4198 on: Today at 08:07:33 pm »
Nice to see an early yellow. So often warranted but ignored by refs that are more concerned with narratives than the rules. Stupid of Kimmich
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,576
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
« Reply #4199 on: Today at 08:07:41 pm »
Harsh one that. Bad news for Germany with most of the game to go, their best and most important midfielder booked.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 100 101 102 103 104 [105] 106   Go Up
« previous next »
 