rope-a-dope
Not like you're doing it against a top team though Roy.
Spain are winning nothing with Morata up top
There is no rule, the others were coincidences.
I wonder how many of Unai Emery's Europa league winners are in this Spain squad. They ae looking very uninspired right now.
They look more inspired than recent tournaments and a bit more sharper than the snail football. Still issues in the final third though. Still haven't replaced David Villa.Wonder if someone like Traore could be a wildcard for them off the bench in this tournament.
I've Ray Houghton.
Lethargic. The question is if Spain score first (and they certainly should have already), are they actually going to try build upon that or just sit back and pass the ball around safe in the notion that Sweden won't be bothered to attack?
How can Thiago not be in this Spanish team, it seems crazy.
Feels like in this kind of game with 5 subs Spain should be putting someone like Traore on at right back until they get a goal. Then sub on a more standard right back. Same with putting say Rodri at centre back and bringing in Thiago for one of them.
Let him go you fecker
Madness that Thiago Alcantara isnt playing. Hes the best player in that entire Spanish squad by some distance
I'm sure I read it somewhere! I mean, look at Sweden, that just doesn't look right!
That second Schick goal gets better every time I see it.
