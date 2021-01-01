« previous next »
Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3680 on: Today at 08:46:35 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:44:14 pm
rope-a-dope

Has that feeling doesn't it. Spain need to up the tempo and move the ball a lot quicker and improve on the final ball too.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3681 on: Today at 08:47:05 pm
Spain are winning nothing with Morata up top
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3682 on: Today at 08:47:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:45:24 pm
Not like you're doing it against a top team though Roy.  ;D

Sweden I meant ;)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3683 on: Today at 08:48:26 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:47:05 pm
Spain are winning nothing with Morata up top

David Villa he aint.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3684 on: Today at 08:48:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:44:11 pm
There is no rule, the others were coincidences.  :D

I'm sure I read it somewhere! I mean, look at Sweden, that just doesn't look right!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3685 on: Today at 08:49:26 pm
God that was a chore.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3686 on: Today at 08:50:18 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 08:44:18 pm
I wonder how many of Unai Emery's Europa league winners are in this Spain squad. They ae looking very uninspired right now.

They look more inspired than recent tournaments and a bit more sharper than the snail football. Still issues in the final third though. Still haven't replaced David Villa.

Wonder if someone like Traore could be a wildcard for them off the bench in this tournament, as they're still too slow on the ball. Thiago should be in the team as well.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3687 on: Today at 08:50:42 pm
Feels like in this kind of game with 5 subs Spain should be putting someone like Traore on at right back until they get a goal. Then sub on a more standard right back. Same with putting say Rodri at centre back and bringing in Thiago for one of them.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3688 on: Today at 08:51:01 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:50:18 pm
They look more inspired than recent tournaments and a bit more sharper than the snail football. Still issues in the final third though. Still haven't replaced David Villa.

Wonder if someone like Traore could be a wildcard for them off the bench in this tournament.

Moreno should start he had a good season, Morata is very average.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3689 on: Today at 08:51:10 pm
Lethargic. The question is if Spain score first (and they certainly should have already), are they actually going to try build upon that or just sit back and pass the ball around safe in the notion that Sweden won't be bothering to attack?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3690 on: Today at 08:52:22 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:35:10 pm
I've Ray Houghton.

Let him go you fecker
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3691 on: Today at 08:52:58 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:51:10 pm
Lethargic. The question is if Spain score first (and they certainly should have already), are they actually going to try build upon that or just sit back and pass the ball around safe in the notion that Sweden won't be bothered to attack?

Quite possibly but not in the way Sweden are as they can invite them on because they have to come out if one down and it will play into Sapins hands.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3692 on: Today at 08:53:22 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:42:58 pm
How can Thiago not be in this Spanish team, it seems crazy.
Luis Enrique is the manager.
 
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3693 on: Today at 08:53:38 pm
Madness that Thiago Alcantara isnt playing. Hes the best player in that entire Spanish squad by some distance
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3694 on: Today at 08:53:38 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:50:42 pm
Feels like in this kind of game with 5 subs Spain should be putting someone like Traore on at right back until they get a goal. Then sub on a more standard right back. Same with putting say Rodri at centre back and bringing in Thiago for one of them.
Yeah Traore on for Llorente at RB.

Pedri should be not be starting ahead of Thiago. Crazy decision.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3695 on: Today at 08:54:20 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:52:22 pm
Let him go you fecker

Nope we are keeping him.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3696 on: Today at 08:54:30 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:51:10 pm
Lethargic. The question is if Spain score first (and they certainly should have already), are they actually going to try build upon that or just sit back and pass the ball around safe in the notion that Sweden won't be bothering to attack?

Enrique is a bit more direct than that, although his tactic at Barca of just get the ball to Messi/Suarez/Neymar as quickly as possible is easier with world class players.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3697 on: Today at 08:55:11 pm

Olsen save against Spain 16' - https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/nzutgr/amazing_save_by_robin_olsen_sweden_vs_spain/

Morata chance against Sweden 38' - https://streamwo.com/iPxuv7q

Llorente save against Sweden 41' - https://streamwo.com/A1gdb3h
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3698 on: Today at 08:55:38 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 08:53:38 pm
Madness that Thiago Alcantara isnt playing. Hes the best player in that entire Spanish squad by some distance

He's the one genuine world class player in the squad given Busquets and Alba are past it.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3699 on: Today at 08:56:30 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:48:28 pm
I'm sure I read it somewhere! I mean, look at Sweden, that just doesn't look right!

I guess it's which manufacturer you have then.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3700 on: Today at 08:58:31 pm
Classic Richard Jolly stat:

Half-time in Spain v Sweden and footballers born in France (Laporte) have completed more passes than footballers born in Sweden (the whole Sweden team).
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3701 on: Today at 09:01:29 pm
That second Schick goal gets better every time I see it.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3702 on: Today at 09:08:30 pm
Good to see Sweden are just as dull and negative as they were in 2018. I remember the days when they used to actually try and win matches.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3703 on: Today at 09:09:01 pm
F Torres and Llorente playing for Spain. Is there some sort of name shortage there at the moment?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3704 on: Today at 09:09:32 pm
:lmao
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3705 on: Today at 09:09:39 pm
good grief Sweden  ;D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3706 on: Today at 09:09:42 pm
Quote from: mentalgellar on Today at 09:01:29 pm
That second Schick goal gets better every time I see it.

Keeper is way too far off his line, keeper 10-15 yards nearer his goal & Schick wouldn't even thought about taking the shot on.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3707 on: Today at 09:09:47 pm
Fuckin' Hell!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3708 on: Today at 09:10:48 pm
Morata doing Morata things again
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3709 on: Today at 09:12:21 pm
that was fucking pathetic from the swede there, he almost made me turn the tv off in disgust, a fucking professional footballer... stealing a living that lad
