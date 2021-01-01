I wonder how many of Unai Emery's Europa league winners are in this Spain squad. They ae looking very uninspired right now.



They look more inspired than recent tournaments and a bit more sharper than the snail football. Still issues in the final third though. Still haven't replaced David Villa.Wonder if someone like Traore could be a wildcard for them off the bench in this tournament, as they're still too slow on the ball. Thiago should be in the team as well.