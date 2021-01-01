« previous next »
Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Quote from: Red-Soldier
Do Scotland even football?

Not any more. Reckon this was a one-off fix as UEFA gave the SFA a bone so they could get themselves some new blazers. Wish Robbo was nowhere near this corrupt parochial pish to be honest.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK
They were well matched though. That was as entertaining as any game so far bar the Netherlands v Ukraine.

to be honest I can live with the quality being mediocre as long as teams actually try and play, get forward and attack and aren't just sat back trying to dog out a result.

International football isn't what it was 20 years ago so you aren't going to get a tournament as strong as Euro 2000 even with 16 teams. They may as well go the whole hog and make it 32 to avoid all the 3rd place rubbish.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
The Jocks were unlucky today, even though Czech Rep were a very good team.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Quote from: Vinay
The Jocks were unlucky today, even though Czech Rep were a very good team.

The Czechs a good team? Lol England will smash them.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Quote from: Vinay
The Jocks were unlucky today, even though Czech Rep were a very good team.

The Czechs are pretty average, with a bit more composure. They are not very good.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Quote from: Just Elmo?
Could do with Leigh Griffiths in the squad to take free kicks....

You will certainly get free kicks against that English defence, I do think that is the weakness in the England side.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Quote from: KevLFC
Just a thought, where has all the talented Scottish footballers gone? Why can't Scotland produce a striker of any real class?. I know Scotland is a small nation compared to England but its a puzzle they have struggled for years for real world class players apart from Robbo

Its because they nick all of Englands best players, like Che Adams and Nigel Quashie, instead of brewing their own.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Quote from: jillc
You will certainly get free kicks against that English defence, I do think that is the weakness in the England side.

No Leigh Griffiths to take them though.

Understandably left out as he has hardly played any football.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Schick saying he checked the goalkeeper's positioning in the first half is a good insight into the mindset of these top footballers. Always looking for a chink in your armour to hurt you with the first chance they get. Love to see/hear that.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Quote from: KevLFC
Just a thought, where has all the talented Scottish footballers gone? Why can't Scotland produce a striker of any real class?. I know Scotland is a small nation compared to England but its a puzzle they have struggled for years for real world class players apart from Robbo

They probably have more player playing in the Premier League now than at the last time they were qualifying for major tournaments. Dont know enough about their other players but Che Adams up front, decent midfield options in McGinn, Gilmour and McSauce. Fraser, Ritchie, Armstrong can play wide/attacking midfield. Robbo and Tierney.

Its a bit imbalanced and theyre unlucky their two best players play in the same position but thats a decent start and something for them to build on.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK
They probably have more player playing in the Premier League now than at the last time they were qualifying for major tournaments. Dont know enough about their other players but Che Adams up front, decent midfield options in McGinn, Gilmour and McSauce. Fraser, Ritchie, Armstrong can play wide/attacking midfield. Robbo and Tierney.

Its a bit imbalanced and theyre unlucky their two best players play in the same position but thats a decent start and something for them to build on.

YEah the midfield is stacked with decent, if unspectacular options and they have found a way to crowbar in Robbo and Tierney into the same team that works well. We just have a complete lack of quality in goal, CB/RB and up front.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Quote from: KevLFC
Just a thought, where has all the talented Scottish footballers gone? Why can't Scotland produce a striker of any real class?. I know Scotland is a small nation compared to England but its a puzzle they have struggled for years for real world class players apart from Robbo

I used to say Scotland hadn't produced a high quality footballer since they last qualified for a tournament and then Robbo emerged. Tierney is probably in that bracket as well when fit. In that time Ireland produced Robbie Keane (something like 70 international goals) and Damien Duff in the early 2000's (but have suffered as well from not producing the quality they did in previous decades) and Wales have produced Bale and Ramsey at least. Ecven David Healey scored a ton of goals for Norrthern Ireland.

I remember watching the build up to Scotland V England in Euro 2000 qualifying and they were talking about the dearth of talent coming through then and Kenny Milner being hailed as a big hope. He at least scored 18 goals for Scotland which is far more than any other forward in the last 20 years for them.

One factor is lower immigration levels. The Scotland team are mostly white British with Scottish/Irish names. England have players of a much wider heritage.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Quote from: Just Elmo?
YEah the midfield is stacked with decent, if unspectacular options and they have found a way to crowbar in Robbo and Tierney into the same team that works well. We just have a complete lack of quality in goal, CB/RB and up front.

Always tough with the keeper and striker options.  In so many internationals, it's cagey and it's close, so it makes all the difference to have a top-class keeper and/or striker.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Quote from: Just Elmo?
YEah the midfield is stacked with decent, if unspectacular options and they have found a way to crowbar in Robbo and Tierney into the same team that works well. We just have a complete lack of quality in goal, CB/RB and up front.

Shame MacGregor has retired, think he could still do a job as witnessed by performances for Rangers. Think Paterson showed enough in his short period at Rangers that he could take over from O'Donnell.

CB's are a concern though. Not even sure there are any youngsters knocking on the door that much. Hendry has looked OK, but can see why he was shipped out from Celtic (be interesting there with a new manager to see if he's kept around now), Hanley is OK but not someone at a high-enough level. Liked what I've seen from Cooper and Tierney there but missing one more really and some decent backup.

Up front, I like Adams but would never work as lone striker as he likes to come deep and no-one of any quality to play with him. I think we need to find a way to make McGinn and Gilmour work and build a base behind them. Thought Forrest looked bright too, but just missing that extra something.
