YEah the midfield is stacked with decent, if unspectacular options and they have found a way to crowbar in Robbo and Tierney into the same team that works well. We just have a complete lack of quality in goal, CB/RB and up front.



Shame MacGregor has retired, think he could still do a job as witnessed by performances for Rangers. Think Paterson showed enough in his short period at Rangers that he could take over from O'Donnell.CB's are a concern though. Not even sure there are any youngsters knocking on the door that much. Hendry has looked OK, but can see why he was shipped out from Celtic (be interesting there with a new manager to see if he's kept around now), Hanley is OK but not someone at a high-enough level. Liked what I've seen from Cooper and Tierney there but missing one more really and some decent backup.Up front, I like Adams but would never work as lone striker as he likes to come deep and no-one of any quality to play with him. I think we need to find a way to make McGinn and Gilmour work and build a base behind them. Thought Forrest looked bright too, but just missing that extra something.