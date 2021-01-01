There are very few things more dispiriting to watch than the fucking cretinous bellend that is the average ingerlund fan.



Fucking pile of idiotic twats.



Waste of a fucking vaccine most of them.







Fucking hell someone's not taken yesterday well.The Scouse not English brigade on here (who are mostly Irish or Scottish) will be in for a real shock when they look into...every other nation in this tournament. Croatian fans have made human swastikas in the past, Spanish, Italians and multiple others are well known for large smatterings of booing, monkey chanting and banana throwing. Do you think every other country's fans sit about meekly writing off their team's hopes or do you think it's more likely that they get just as carried away as the rest of us?Waste of a vaccine 😂 grow the fuck up