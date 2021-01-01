« previous next »
Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3120 on: Yesterday at 10:18:43 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:13:57 pm
Right, Im betting on Netherlands to win it.

Listening to Keane and Neville talking, youd imagine the Dutch are way short of the quality needed - in fact Neville suggested that they lack world class players and are poorly organised at the back. The Yarmolenko goal was a proper worldie, but according to these three pundits, the Dutch defence were to blame.

Well VVD is obviously missed, but they are still blessed with quality in key areas. Keane is obviously paid to be controversial and Nevilles judgement is consistently poor.

So come on you Oranges 😎

Due to play Portugal, France, Germany or Hungary (unlikely) in the round of 16. Not getting past any of those.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3121 on: Yesterday at 10:19:20 pm
Tomorrows Fixtures:

Scotland v Czech Republic

Poland v Slovakia

Spain v Sweden
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3122 on: Yesterday at 10:19:50 pm
Dumfries tonight. Stirling this afternoon.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3123 on: Yesterday at 10:20:53 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:19:50 pm
Dumfries tonight. Stirling this afternoon.

Thankfully Sean Dundee has retired so we can put a stop to these endless puns
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3124 on: Yesterday at 10:20:57 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:19:50 pm
Dumfries tonight. Stirling this afternoon.
Dont you fuckin start an all.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3125 on: Yesterday at 10:21:29 pm
Gini for the Netherlands is a perfect example of why stats are often bullshit.

Same player, different instructions, completely different numbers.   
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3126 on: Yesterday at 10:22:18 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:13:57 pm
Right, Im betting on Netherlands to win it.

Listening to Keane and Neville talking, youd imagine the Dutch are way short of the quality needed - in fact Neville suggested that they lack world class players and are poorly organised at the back. The Yarmolenko goal was a proper worldie, but according to these three pundits, the Dutch defence were to blame.

Well VVD is obviously missed, but they are still blessed with quality in key areas. Keane is obviously paid to be controversial and Nevilles judgement is consistently poor.

So come on you Oranges 😎
Absolute c*nts the pair of them.  :no
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3127 on: Yesterday at 10:23:59 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:19:50 pm
Dumfries tonight. Stirling this afternoon.

Wojciech Cowdenbeath is playing tomorrow as well
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3128 on: Yesterday at 10:25:09 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:13:57 pm
Right, Im betting on Netherlands to win it.

Listening to Keane and Neville talking, youd imagine the Dutch are way short of the quality needed - in fact Neville suggested that they lack world class players and are poorly organised at the back. The Yarmolenko goal was a proper worldie, but according to these three pundits, the Dutch defence were to blame.

Well VVD is obviously missed, but they are still blessed with quality in key areas. Keane is obviously paid to be controversial and Nevilles judgement is consistently poor.

So come on you Oranges 😎

Bellendery at its finest with those two c*nts
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3129 on: Yesterday at 10:26:40 pm
Fantastic to see all the "it's coming home" and "we are winning this" merchants on the news already. Keep it up please.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3130 on: Yesterday at 10:28:47 pm
And let's give him his full name shall we, Denzil Dumfries McSporran.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3131 on: Yesterday at 10:29:13 pm
Of the Clan McSporran?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3132 on: Yesterday at 10:30:18 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 10:26:40 pm
Fantastic to see all the "it's coming home" and "we are winning this" merchants on the news already. Keep it up please.
It's hilarious.  :D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3133 on: Yesterday at 10:30:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:29:13 pm
Of the Clan McSporran?
No he's one of the Twats of Twat Island.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3134 on: Yesterday at 10:40:36 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:20:57 pm
Dont you fuckin start an all.

Alloa Doc, how ya doin?

Anyway, I've just put a tenner on Alba scoring the winner for Spain.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3135 on: Yesterday at 10:47:59 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:40:36 pm
Alloa Doc, how ya doin?

Anyway, I've just put a tenner on Alba scoring the winner for Spain.
Sorry mate, I was just getting fed up of everyone making these awful puns.

Been some great Spanish tenors over the years.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3136 on: Yesterday at 11:07:50 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:08:00 pm
Nice! I spent all build up wondering how to crowbar that one in there, but noting as good as that.
See you Jemmy  :P
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3137 on: Today at 12:16:09 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 10:26:40 pm
Fantastic to see all the "it's coming home" and "we are winning this" merchants on the news already. Keep it up please.

It's coming home la, beating ze Germans in the final
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3138 on: Today at 12:54:13 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 10:26:40 pm
Fantastic to see all the "it's coming home" and "we are winning this" merchants on the news already. Keep it up please.

There are very few things more dispiriting to watch than the fucking cretinous bellend that is the average ingerlund fan.

Fucking pile of idiotic twats.

Waste of a fucking vaccine most of them.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3139 on: Today at 06:59:25 am
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 12:54:13 am
There are very few things more dispiriting to watch than the fucking cretinous bellend that is the average ingerlund fan.

Fucking pile of idiotic twats.

Waste of a fucking vaccine most of them.


Fucking hell someone's not taken yesterday well.

The Scouse not English brigade on here (who are mostly Irish or Scottish) will be in for a real shock when they look into...every other nation in this tournament. Croatian fans have made human swastikas in the past, Spanish, Italians and multiple others are well known for large smatterings of booing, monkey chanting and banana throwing. Do you think every other country's fans sit about meekly writing off their team's hopes or do you think it's more likely that they get just as carried away as the rest of us?

Waste of a vaccine 😂 grow the fuck up
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3140 on: Today at 07:17:30 am
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 12:54:13 am
There are very few things more dispiriting to watch than the fucking cretinous bellend that is the average ingerlund fan.

Fucking pile of idiotic twats.

Waste of a fucking vaccine most of them.



Slightly over the top reaction

I for one love everyone getting together, having a laugh and being on the same side. Genuinely not arsed about result as such but watching England at tournaments is always good fun for me
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3141 on: Today at 07:23:02 am
I dont care about international footy as much as I used to therefore Im not arsed about England but Id rather they were in the tournament than out of it as it does add something extra to watch it for.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) Group Stage - MATCH THREAD
Reply #3142 on: Today at 07:23:29 am
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 09:44:05 pm
Don't remember a better game than this internationally in a long time

The top tier of the Nations League is 18/19 produced a number of great games: Spain 2-3 England, England 2-1 Croatia, Netherland 3-2 Germany, and there was some Switzerland-Belgium 5-2 rave-up also.

World Cup 2018 had many great games.

A a great deal of TURD since then: predictable Euro qualifiers and ever more wretched UEFA Nations League that apparently hasn't even ended yet.
