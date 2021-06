Gotta say, I'm extremely disappointed with how absolutely dog shit Croatia were here. I know they've got an aging squad, but I thought there'd be at least some urgency considering many of them will be playing their final Euros. They possessed absolutely no goal threat whatsoever when they should have been licking their lips at the prospect of playing against Pickford, Mings and an out-of-position Trippier.



Absolutely no chance of Croatia being a dark horse with that performance.