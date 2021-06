It's telling Delaney and Kjaer were subbed. Neither of them were likely in the right frame of mind. The players might have thought it's less than an hour of playing time, but even in the warm-ups they were overwhelmed. I hope they receive professional counselling if they request it.



It just tells you those who run the game care only for the tournaments and not for the players. We may as well go back to the Dortmund situation as well and the lack of any understanding there too. It just stuns you how those in the footballing organisations have so little awareness in instances like this. There are some things more important than a single football match.